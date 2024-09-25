FoCo bar crawlers celebrate Oktoberfest

Fort Collins got a festive upgrade this fall as the annual Oktoberfest Bar Crawl, hosted by PubCrawls, took the town by storm.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the popular The Yeti Bar and Grill, the event saw hundreds of locals and visitors don lederhosen and festive Bavarian crawl T-shirts to celebrate the event.

“This was my first bar crawl in Fort Collins, and it totally exceeded my expectations,” said Sarah Mitchell, a local crawl participant. “I’m a beer person and think the selection was fantastic. I already can’t wait for next year.”

The excitement surrounding the crawl was contagious, drawing a diverse crowd that included college students, young professionals and families eager to experience the spirit of Oktoberfest. The crawl featured over four participating bars, including favorites like The Crown Pub and Prost Brewing Company.

Each venue had its own unique spin on the festivities, offering specialty drinks, Oktoberfest-themed games, beer cheese pretzels and live music throughout the night. From traditional German lagers to innovative craft brews, there was something to satisfy every palate.

As the evening progressed, laughter and cheers filled the air, and groups of friends participated in lively drinking games, toasting the arrival of fall.

The Oktoberfest celebrations didn’t stop with the bar crawl. Just days before on Sept. 22, Horse & Dragon Brewing Company hosted All About Oktoberfest, a trivia night organized by the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

This engaging event attracted trivia enthusiasts and casual beer lovers alike, providing an opportunity to learn more about the rich history of Oktoberfest while enjoying a relaxing evening out.

The event featured German beer, snacks and music, which all led up to a fun-filled trivia contest that focused on the 214-year history of Munich’s Oktoberfest. With tickets priced at $40 per person, attendees were treated to refreshments, a beverage of choice and a chance to win exciting prizes and surprises.

In addition to the beer and trivia, the event served as a platform for the Global Village Museum to connect with the community, promoting cultural understanding and appreciation through a shared love of Oktoberfest traditions.

“We wanted to bring people together for a fun evening of socializing and learning,” the Global Village Museum wrote in an email.

Many people come up to Fort Collins from all over Colorado to enjoy and participate in Oktoberfest.

“We came up from Denver, and it was so worth it,” said Erin Malloy, a Colorado State University alumna who attended both weekends of festivities. “I’m not really a Yeti girl, but we ended up at Lucky Joe’s (Sidewalk Saloon), and it was just the perfect balance of fun and chill for drinking all day from 4 p.m. on.”

As the night wore on, the laughter and camaraderie continued to flow, proving the Oktoberfest Bar Crawl was more than just a drinking event; it was a celebration of community, culture and the changing seasons. With the event becoming a fall tradition, the City of Fort Collins demonstrated it knows how to raise a glass and embrace the season in true Bavarian style.

For both seasoned crawl veteran and first-time participants, Oktoberfest festivities offer an unforgettable experience filled with good cheer and great company. Fort Collins continues to prove it’s the perfect place to raise a glass and celebrate the season, one pint at a time.

