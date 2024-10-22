CSU students, alums, families shined at Friday Night Lights

The Lory Student Center’s West Lawn buzzed with excitement during Colorado State University’s annual Friday Night Lights. Students packed the lawn and filed all the way up the LSC balcony.

Friday Night Lights featured the lighting of the A, the bonfire and fireworks, which, for the second year in a row, included a decent-sized mushroom cloud due to an explosion.

The atmosphere was electric, with the CSU Marching Band kicking off the evening’s festivities. Their energetic performance of fight songs and classic tunes echoed throughout campus, creating a true sense of comradery among the crowd. Attendees heard a speech on the stage from football coach Jay Norvell along with a few team captains, getting the crowd hyped up for the Homecoming game and other sporting events happening soon.

Loved and valued by many, Homecoming weekend is filled with themed events that all lead to the tailgate for the football game against the University of New Mexico.

“I’m an alum myself, so this for me is a terrific Homecoming just to be back at CSU with all my fellow alums,” CSU President Amy Parsons said. “I’m also a parent of two CSU students, so I’m here in my capacity as a parent for Parent and Family Weekend. So being able to be here as an alum and to live it with my own daughters is like a dream come true.”

This fun-filled night showed the love so many people have for CSU, with families enjoying the time together, reunions all across the field, friend groups having the time of their lives and so much more.

“I’m so excited for this Homecoming weekend,” said Andrew Koerner, a second-year student at CSU. “I’m really excited for the football game tomorrow because we play New Mexico, and I’m going with some of my friends, and it’s nice seeing family this weekend.”

After the main events of the night concluded, a DJ continued to play music on the lawn, where many students gathered to dance with their friends. Some families stayed to dance and enjoy every second they could get with their students, making the most of the weekend.

“I’m excited to be here with all the families and spend time with my daughter,” said Urvi Shah, parent of a CSU student. “She’s a freshman at CSU. We’re here from Arizona.”

After the Friday Night Lights festivities carried on across campus, students and alumni flocked to local establishments. The night not only boosted the Rams’ energy but also reinforced the essence of community living within CSU.

