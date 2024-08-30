Local cafe Hal’s Coffee set to open new location

Through a stroke of luck and good timing combined with a leap of faith, Hallie Dantzler became the owner of the newest coffee shop next to Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Hal’s Coffee, which recently opened its first physical location in CSU’s C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, first began as a mobile coffee truck servicing Northern Colorado and the surrounding areas. The creation of the truck was born from Dantzler’s decision to pivot her career away from health care.

“When I was doing my undergrad, I really enjoyed being a barista, and coffee put me through my undergrad and my grad program,” Dantzler said. “So I thought that, you know, maybe being my own boss was the way to go.”

Dantzler’s goals for the business were clearly defined from the beginning, with emphasis put on high-grade products and ingredients that lead to an exceptional customer experience.

“We focus on sustainability and keeping things local to support our own economy,” Dantzler said. “We never sacrifice quality for quantity. We try to not get too big for ourselves.”

This dedication to quality shone through in the smallest details when constructing the business, including carefully selecting the coffee beans, said Dantzler’s mother, Tricia Craig.

“Hallie went to the roaster for a couple weeks to get the exact flavor that she wanted,” Craig said. “(She looked for) the exact flavor combinations and darkness or robust flavor.”

Both locations offer a large variety of drink options, with most being espresso-based, along with chai, matcha and tea options. The addition of the physical location has allowed Dantzler to expand the menu to offer food, including a full selection of breakfast and lunch options, from waffles to sandwiches and pastries.

One of the most popular menu items combines different ingredients customers might not expect to see together.

“A standout (is) the FoCo, which is Dr. Pepper, a shot of espresso and some vanilla and cold foam,” Craig said.

The cafe location was born out of Dantzler jumping on a sudden stroke of unexpected luck. She attacked the opportunity with the same tenacity she carried through the rest of the business.

“That was a fluke,” Craig said. “We were out in the parking lot with the trailer, and the space came available, and she jumped on it.”

Students have also taken notice of the new coffee option on campus, noting it as a standout for its proximity to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

“It’s super convenient because we work so much in the hospital that it’s nice to have a place on campus that we can just come and get coffee from,” said Emma Swan, a third-year veterinary student.

The cafe location will be hosting its grand opening today, and all students and the community are invited to attend. Anyone who crosses the counter at Hal’s Coffee is guaranteed to be met with the same customer-first mentality Dantzler emphasizes.

“We connect with everybody that comes to our counter,” Dantzler said. “We try to learn most of their names — try to make sure that everybody that leaves our counter is better than how they were when they got there.”

Reach Katie Fisher at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.