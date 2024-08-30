The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Local cafe Hal’s Coffee set to open new location

Katie Fisher, Staff Reporter
September 3, 2024
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
The Hal’s Coffee truck parked outside of the Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Aug. 27. This was the last Tuesday Hal’s Coffee will be in the parking lot of CSU’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. On Sept. 3, Hal’s Coffee had its grand opening in CSU’s C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute.

Through a stroke of luck and good timing combined with a leap of faith, Hallie Dantzler became the owner of the newest coffee shop next to Colorado State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Hal’s Coffee, which recently opened its first physical location in CSU’s C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute, first began as a mobile coffee truck servicing Northern Colorado and the surrounding areas. The creation of the truck was born from Dantzler’s decision to pivot her career away from health care.

Ad

“When I was doing my undergrad, I really enjoyed being a barista, and coffee put me through my undergrad and my grad program,” Dantzler said. “So I thought that, you know, maybe being my own boss was the way to go.”

Dantzler’s goals for the business were clearly defined from the beginning, with emphasis put on high-grade products and ingredients that lead to an exceptional customer experience.

“We focus on sustainability and keeping things local to support our own economy,” Dantzler said. “We never sacrifice quality for quantity. We try to not get too big for ourselves.”

This dedication to quality shone through in the smallest details when constructing the business, including carefully selecting the coffee beans, said Dantzler’s mother, Tricia Craig.

“We connect with everybody that comes to our counter. We try to learn most of their names — try to make sure that everybody that leaves our counter is better than how they were when they got there.” -Hallie Dantzler, owner of Hal’s Coffee

“Hallie went to the roaster for a couple weeks to get the exact flavor that she wanted,” Craig said. “(She looked for) the exact flavor combinations and darkness or robust flavor.”

Both locations offer a large variety of drink options, with most being espresso-based, along with chai, matcha and tea options. The addition of the physical location has allowed Dantzler to expand the menu to offer food, including a full selection of breakfast and lunch options, from waffles to sandwiches and pastries.

One of the most popular menu items combines different ingredients customers might not expect to see together.

“A standout (is) the FoCo, which is Dr. Pepper, a shot of espresso and some vanilla and cold foam,” Craig said.

The cafe location was born out of Dantzler jumping on a sudden stroke of unexpected luck. She attacked the opportunity with the same tenacity she carried through the rest of the business.

Ad

“That was a fluke,” Craig said. “We were out in the parking lot with the trailer, and the space came available, and she jumped on it.”

Students have also taken notice of the new coffee option on campus, noting it as a standout for its proximity to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

“It’s super convenient because we work so much in the hospital that it’s nice to have a place on campus that we can just come and get coffee from,” said Emma Swan, a third-year veterinary student.

The cafe location will be hosting its grand opening today, and all students and the community are invited to attend. Anyone who crosses the counter at Hal’s Coffee is guaranteed to be met with the same customer-first mentality Dantzler emphasizes.

“We connect with everybody that comes to our counter,” Dantzler said. “We try to learn most of their names — try to make sure that everybody that leaves our counter is better than how they were when they got there.”

Reach Katie Fisher at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
A large group of friends dressed in colorful outfits holds cups of beer while posing in front of an arch that reads "Tour de Fat" in rainbow lettering.
New Belgium's Tour de Fat celebrates 25th anniversary
Five people stand smiling preparing to cut a green ribbon in front of a bus like vehicle with Energy Institute written on the side.
Energy Fest teaches clean energy while launching mobile classroom
Meet the life and culture desk: We are dedicated to telling essential cultural stories
Meet the life and culture desk: We are dedicated to telling essential cultural stories
More in Fort Collins Life
Photo of a kitchen with stainless steel counter tops and white cabinets. There are shelves that have plates and bowls on them. On the counter there are fruits, vegetables, jam, eggs, and a sign that reads, "Don't go Bacon my Heart".
Farm Fusion combines culinary creativity with fresh ingredients
A row of five flags waving in the wind with a backdrop of green, yellow, dark blue, red, and light blue colors.
Arndt: Individual experiences shape Fort Collins culture
An orange illustration with two slices of pepperoni pizza next to the words, FoCo Eats.
5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall
More in Homepage
Colorado State University football players celebrate after a touchdown.
CSU football looks to get back on track in home opener against UNC
Colorado state's volleyball team, dressed in green and white huddles on the court as well as the opposing team, Florida dressed in blue and orange sleeveless uniforms huddles on the court. both on opposite sides of the net
CSU volleyball struggles to finish in 4-set loss to Michigan State
Two girls dressed in white and green long sleeve uniforms stand on the court behind a white volleyball net
CSU volleyball falls in competitive match against No. 11 Florida