Energy Fest teaches clean energy while launching mobile classroom

As spectators followed Tour de Fat throughout Fort Collins, chalk designs from Aubrey Cruz led them slightly off trail to discover the first ever Energy Fest, located at the Colorado State University Powerhouse Energy Campus.

The Energy Fest taught people in the community about cleaner and renewable energy while also celebrating the launch of the Energy Institute’s new mobile classroom.

“(Energy Fest) is supposed to be really helpful, very interactive, really driving home community engagement around clean energy,” said Hilary Klein, associate director of engagement for the Energy Institute. “This launch of this mobile classroom, tied with just more public community awareness, is what brought about this event for us.”

To draw more people in, food trucks from both Walrus Ice Cream and “B” Sweet Cupcakes were ready to supply their sweet treats among the crowd, while CAM the Ram made his way around the audience.

Platte River Power Authority and Efficiency Works started the main part of the event with speeches on sustainability and climate solutions before cutting the ribbon on the mobile classroom. This reinforced the work that CSU has not just been putting in at The Powerhouse but around campus in general.

“We’re doing work and research that is going out there and moving the needle on climate solutions,” Klein said. “It’s actually happening here at CSU, and it’s not just happening on a research paper. We are at the forefront of climate solutions and sustainability.”

This new mobile classroom can travel up to 200 miles and is meant to go to schools in more geographically isolated locations that do not receive as much attention.

Mike Estergard, who runs the education outreach program at the Energy Institute, has been planning curriculum for the mobile classroom regarding agrivoltaics and hydro, solar and wind power — which is set to take action this fall.

The classes taught fit hand in hand with required curriculum, saving teachers needing a lesson plan and giving them the ability to share their message while fitting into the criteria.

The Energy Institute plans on connecting with 50 schools and is currently in contact with 23.

“Our first round of getting schools signed up could be for Title I schools — schools that have most socioeconomics, and so those will be our big pushes to begin with,” Estergard said.

People interested in learning more were able to visit tents at the event, whether it was the school of Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering or the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, a neighbor of The Powerhouse.

“I’m here at the Energy Fest to demo a couple cool programs we run at the museum,” Digital Experiences Manager Scott McKinney said. “(We’re here) talking about the museum, exposing more people to it, making sure the community knows the cool stuff we got going on.”

Their booth gadgets ranged from magnet-powered cars, — demonstrating principles regarding electric vehicles — to solar sketching — a mix of solar rays and magnifying glasses participants were able to draw on wooden blocks.

The Museum of Discovery also showcased their upcoming events.

“The big one’s going to be ‘Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity,’” McKinney said. “It’s all about skin as an organ for both animals and for people.”

The second new attraction is “The Bias Inside Us,” discussing cognitive bias and how humans are able to overcome it and be more respectful to one another.

Other members of CSU’s community came down to share more about their experiences with CSU’s programs.

“I work closely with the Energy Institute as well as our other CSU partners for outreach, really getting students inspired to pursue STEM and STEAM,” said Sara Pharazyn, engineering education outreach coordinator.

Those who interacted with the booth got to learn about upcoming events as well as interact with battery-operated snap circuits and Play-Doh circuits for younger audiences to connect the community with engineering.

“We’re really just wanting to be a part of the community — just the more information and outreach, the better,” Pharazyn said.

