Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott goes for a layup in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Rams' men's basketball loses semifinals heartbreaker to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS - All good things have to come to an end. For the Colorado State men’s basketball team,...

Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change
Seriously: Thanks for continuing to ignore climate change

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign
Seriously: The aftermath of Nikki Haley suspending presidential campaign

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024

Ever wondered, amid all this digital currency buzz, what is the value of Ethereum today? It's a question that sparks the curiosity of many,...

How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024

CSU faculty lead innovative Spanish program

Kloe Brill, Staff Reporter
March 21, 2024
CSU+faculty+lead+innovative+Spanish+program
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Colorado State University is witnessing the pioneering efforts of faculty in crossing linguistic barriers.

Assistant Professor Alyssia Miller De Rutte, Instructor Shannon Zeller and Professor Maura Velazquez-Castillo manage the development of programs in three distinct professional domains — medicine, criminal law and animal science — under Spanish for Specific Purposes.

Ad

Zeller, who initiated the program, drew inspiration from her personal experiences, reflecting on her father’s interactions with Spanish speakers in his construction work. 

“Underlying this is seeing the humanity and making connections across languages to become a more united community.” –Shannon Zeller, language instructor

I saw the impact — the fact that he would try held,” Zeller said. “We would end up at people’s houses, and it was just like a wonderful thing to make that connection. I was always really in awe of how he could build friendships without language. It was amazing.”

Velazquez-Castillo, who was Zeller’s graduate student advisor, played a pivotal role in expanding the program. Collaborating with Zeller, she identified a language gap in livestock agriculture, prompting the development of Spanish language courses tailored for this domain.

Together, they developed the Certificate in Spanish for Animal Health and Care, which is currently available at CSU.

With each faculty member directing a specific subgroup, the program has witnessed significant growth, aided by grants and partnerships with organizations like PetSmart Charities.

Zeller recently secured a substantial grant to support six graduate students, emphasizing the private sector’s acknowledgment of the impact of language proficiency on access to veterinary care.

“PetSmart Charities asked us to apply for a major initiatives grant,” Zeller said. “We are in the second phase of the grant. It’s roughly a million dollars they have invested in Spanish for veterinarians’ curriculum development and dissemination.” 

Miller, now leading the team, oversees the human medicine aspect of SSP. Miller also teaches at the medical school at CSU, and she serves as the vice president of the National Association of Medical Spanish.

“A lot of even Spanish-speaking professionals here in the U.S. most likely did their training in English,” Miller said. “They know the English terminology, but they don’t know the Spanish terminology or, ‘How do I structure this the same way to get the message across between English and Spanish?’”  

Ad

The team’s approach involves research and collaboration with professionals in each domain. Their ongoing efforts include conducting language-needs analyses, developing curriculum and assessing student progress. They aim to bridge the gap between English and Spanish terminology, ensuring effective communication in professional settings.

“We on the language side need to do these language-needs analysis so we understand what communication is taking place in the field,” Zeller said. 

With plans to expand offerings to minors and majors, the team is committed to meeting the evolving needs of various industries.

Zeller interviewed a dairy foreman who expressed a desire for veterinarians to simply greet their clients.

“He told me, ‘I would like them to say, “Hello,”‘” Zeller said. “Language is a fundamental piece of recognizing one another as fellow human beings, fellow community members, as seeing one another as individuals who belong to a place, a family, connected to a culture.”

The CSU Office of the Provost has also supported SSP.

(SSP) is innovative and helps our students become better-prepared global citizens in a culturally diverse world,” said Tom Siller, interim vice provost for undergraduate affairs. “We have great praise for the faculty and department leadership who conceptualized and designed this new program.”

As the team continues to innovate and collaborate, their work promises to enhance language access and promote equity in professional domains, ultimately contributing to a more connected and inclusive community.

“Underlying this is seeing the humanity and making connections across languages to become a more united community,” Zeller said.

Reach Kloe Brill at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Colorado State Universitys Office of International Programs.
CSU offers new opportunities for 1st-year study abroad students 
Political science professor Courtenay Daum participates in a panel on Gender and Democracy focusing on women in democratic institutions, March 4.
Panel explores gender, democracy for Women’s History Month
Members of the Womens Outdoor Leadership Initiative pose for a group photo in the Colorado State University Warner College of Natural Resources Feb. 27.
WOLI to create confident outdoor leaders in women, nonbinary individuals
Lane-O performs during the Black History Month Closing Open Mic Night on February 29, 2024.
Open Mic Night concludes Black History Month with connection
The entrance to the Colorado State University Black/African American Cultural Center office is located on the third floor of the Lory Student Center Nov. 18, 2019.
Reviewing B/AACC's history as source of strength for students, community
Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music
More in Fort Collins Life
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains.
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
More in Homepage
Colorado State University guard Joe Palmer smiles after a play in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
March Madness preview: No. 10 Colorado State takes on No. 7 Texas
A Fort Collins city member holds up a sign reading “You Arndt Listening!” in a meeting called by Fort Collins City staff March 18.
City Council hosts special meeting on changing public comment rules
A collection of Buc-ee the Beaver stuffed animals in a display inside the brand-new Buc-ees in Johnstown, Colorado, March 18.
Buc-ee's travel center brings Texas-sized joy to Johnstown
5 common types of talk therapy explained
5 common types of talk therapy explained
Colorado State University forward Joel Scott attempts a shot in a Mountain West mens basketball championship semifinal March 15. CSU lost to the University of New Mexico 74-61.
Colorado State dismantles Virginia, builds solid foundation for potential run
Colorado State University point guard Isaiah Stevens (4) sits on the bench with Joel Scott (1), Josiah Strong (3) and Nique Clifford (10) before the game Nov. 10.
Let's deep dive into Colorado State vs. Virginia
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *