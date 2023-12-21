Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Tower+of+Love%3A+Westfall+Hall+hosts+matchmaking+event
Collegian | Taylor MacMahon

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air. 

Molly Swist and Abria Duran have decided to stir up some love in Westfall Hall at Colorado State University with a matchmaking event sure to hit the jackpot.

Ad

On Feb. 1, the two resident assistants put out printed questionnaires at the front desk as well as in the lobby of each floor. 

The forms were due Feb. 9 so that matches could be given out up until Feb. 13.

Duran is the RA for the 11th floor of Westfall Hall. 

“We got around 75 (questionnaires) and were able to make 35 matches,” Duran said.

“Being gay myself, it was really important, especially in the space we are in. People are still trying to figure themselves out, so I think through a matchmaking program, it’s easier to hide behind a piece of paper and try something new.” -Abira Duran, Westfall Hall resident assistant

The matchmaking included friend matches as well as romantic pairings.

“We got the idea from a staff meeting at a workshop during our training,” Duran said. “Our boss put up four big poster boards around the room, and we had to write down a list of event ideas. We wrote matchmaking on our board, and that’s where the idea came from.”

Students were matched based on sexual orientation, sexual preference, red flags, favorite things and how much time they are looking to spend with their partner. 

Overall, Swist and Duran had more female-identifying residents participate over any other group. Matches also received a sex goodie bag if they wanted one.

“We will include condoms, lube (and) dental dams as well as penis candy, uterus confetti, boob confetti, sex tokens and an informational flyer,” Swist said.   

Ad

Swist and Duran decided email was the safest option for notification as opposed to more personal contact information. If students matched successfully, they were given each other’s school emails as their form of first contact. Swist and Duran went around dorm to dorm delivering flyers and telling residents to check their inboxes.

Swist and Duran only had a few joke questionnaire responses; most people gave them genuine answers. The majority of students in the dorm took this as a serious opportunity to meet someone new. Duran and Swist said they had an excellent time playing Cupid.

“It is an easy opportunity for people to hide behind a piece of paper and still put themselves out there,” Swist said.

Duran had one resident approach her in the bathroom and say she made her roommate fill out the questionnaire. Residents encouraged friends and roommates to apply with them.

Sexual orientation was important to both of these RAs, as it may have been a resident’s first time actually writing down their sexual orientation.

“Being gay myself, it was really important, especially in the space we are in,” Duran said. “People are still trying to figure themselves out, so I think through a matchmaking program, it’s easier to hide behind a piece of paper and try something new.” 

Overall, the 11th floor had the most applicants.

Julie Grajeda Orozco lives on the 11th floor and participated in the matchmaking.

“I choose to participate because I thought it would be a great opportunity to meet new people, and filling out the form was a fun alternative to filling out more serious forms,” Grajeda Orozco said.

Dylan Moore was also an 11th-floor participant.

“I decided to participate in the matchmaking event because I wanted to put myself out there and also find a significant other,” Moore said. “On top of that, if it doesn’t work out, then I gained a new friend instead.”

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Students finish a game of mahjong during the Colorado State University Asian Pacific American Cultural Center Lunar New Year Celebration for 2024s Year of the Dragon Feb. 9. Mahjong was invented in 19th century in China and is currently played all around the world with different variations.
Lunar New Year event celebrates Chinese heritage at CSU
Patrice Palmer, Assistant Dean in the College of Business, Dr. Nikoli Attai, Assistant Professor in Ethnic Studies, and Dr. Ray Black, Ethnic Studies Tenure Professor speak on a panel at the Black History Month Kick-Off hosted by Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center (BAACC) Feb 1.
B/AACC inspires with Black History Month Kick-Off
Colorado State University students ice skate at the Rams on Ice event organized by Residential Leadership Programs Jan. 31.
RLP collaboration delivers CSU’s 3rd Rams on Ice
Dr. Nabil Echchaibi spoke at Colorado State University, his talk titled “Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility” Jan 31.
Nabil Echchaibi explores Muslim (In)Visibility in CSU Year of Democracy
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains. (Luke Bourland | The Collegian)
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
More in Fort Collins Life
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
Avery House docent Grace Poat gives a tour to Fort Collins residents Dec. 2, 2023. Poat has been volunteering with the Avery House since October and enjoys explaining the history of the house to guests. The Avery House, located on Mountain Avenue, was constructed in 1879 and now serves as a local history museum. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.
Local history comes to life at Avery House
Photo courtesy of the Matthew Shepard Foundation
Remembering Matthew Shepard 25 years after his murder
The Colorado State University Health and Medical Center located on the corner of West Prospect Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins April 11.
CSU Health Network workshop aids students in mindfulness
Members of the Native American Cultural Center gather in the NACC office Nov. 2. The Native American Cultural Center hosted Queer Connections to discuss queer identity and the historic and cultural relevance of queerness in Native community spaces.
Indigiqueer Experiences discusses Two-Spirit identity
More in Homepage
Sunrise over Horsetooth Reservoir Jan. 23, 2021.
La investigación sobre el estrés explora el poder de la naturaleza para la recuperación
Proulx: SDC accommodations really are for everyone
Proulx: SDC accommodations really are for everyone
The Colorado State University College of Business Dean, Beth Walker talks about receiving the prestigious Best Business School award by the Financial Times.
CSU College of Business makes Financial Times best business schools list
Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works
EMDR therapy: What it is, how it works
Horoscopes Feb. 12-18
Horoscopes Feb. 12-18


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *