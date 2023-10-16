Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

CSU Health Network workshop aids students in mindfulness

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
November 8, 2023
The+Colorado+State+University+Health+and+Medical+Center+located+on+the+corner+of+West+Prospect+Road+and+College+Avenue+in+Fort+Collins+April%2C+11.
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
The Colorado State University Health and Medical Center located on the corner of West Prospect Road and College Avenue in Fort Collins April, 11.

Stress is incredibly common across college campuses, particularly during this time of year with midterms, projects and finals looming. To help students manage this, the Colorado State University Health Network is holding Mindfully Managing Stress workshops, and the next one is set to take place over Zoom from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday from Nov. 6 to Dec. 4. 

A workshop for mindfulness isn’t anything new at CSU; it’s been around since 2012. It follows a curriculum written by Duke University that was adapted for CSU and its student, and the workshop and its curriculum were updated last year. This specific workshop has four sessions per semester, both in person and virtual. 

Ad

Viviane Ephraimson-Abt is the manager of well-being initiatives at the Health Network, and she facilitates the workshop. 

“The other thing about this workshop is that CSU collected about five years of evaluation data about what the impact was for students, and Duke University, also through their medical school, did a randomized control trial about the impacts of this workshop for students,” Ephraimson-Abt said. 

There are many tools students are provided with throughout the four weeks.

“Students’ perceived stress goes down — … and that’s true for CSU and the randomized control trial — which means that even if their stressors remained the same, our experience of the stressors are less problematic,” Ephraimson-Abt said. “We feel less stressed.”

“Lastly, self-compassion went up, which is really important because self-compassion has a direct relationship on success,” Ephraimson-Abt said. “Because if we have things like bumps in the road and we’re not self-compassionate with ourselves, if we’re really hard on ourselves, we’re more often likely to take ourselves out of something (like a class or activity).” 

There are many aspects of mindfulness that are covered in each session, and each has different goals and benefits. 

Stephanie Zee works in the Health Education and Prevention Services at CSU, which focuses on prevention and educational outreach. Zee works with the mental health well-being team specifically. 

Many students may feel like their situation isn’t severe enough to warrant getting support or that their stress isn’t that big of a deal. From the experts, that is not the case. 

“There’s no situation too small that we don’t have resources for,” Zee said. “Students gaslight themselves at times, thinking, like, ‘Oh, my situation is insignificant,’ or, ‘I don’t want to take resources from someone else.’ And so my thing is, if you need resources, we have them.”

Ad

“The overview of the program is (that) we are introducing and having practices on mindfulness,” Zee said. “Each week we will cover kind of the concept of what mindfulness is (and) what can get in the way of being in the present. Mindfulness is being in the present intentionally without judgment, and we often focus a lot in the past and in the future.”

This resource is available to all undergraduate and graduate students free of charge, and it can be used more than once. It focuses on an aspect of mental wellness that is often overlooked because it is so common, but it is all the more reason to bring attention to the stress that students experience and how to manage it. 

Reach Aubree Miller at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Members of the Native American Cultural Center gather in the NACC office Nov. 2. The Native American Cultural Center hosted Queer Connections to discuss queer identity and the historic and cultural relevance of queerness in Native community spaces.
Indigiqueer Experiences discusses Two-Spirit identity in a colonial world
Brianna Titone discusses what she is doing to help the trans community at the transgender panel Oct. 25. Its not the sound of my voice that matters, its the words that come out of it, Titone said as she explained her tough decision of whether to work on voice therapy or run for office.
CSU hosts panel on transgender policy
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
Charlie is not alone: Walrus Ice Cream ghost turns into ghosts
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
The most haunted buildings on CSU campus
Participants of the Shabbat 300 Dinner gather at the Colorado State University Lory Student Center Main Ballroom Oct. 20.
Shabbat celebrates Judaism by bringing community together
More in Fort Collins Life
Tim Hanauers giant pumpkin is hauled off the trailer and onto the judging grounds with help from Tyler Eversaul and a forklift at the Fort Collins Nurserys Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Oct. 14.
Giant pumpkin sets Wyoming state record in Fort Collins
Shelby Davis poses in the photo booth with a Colorado State University pride flag Oct 11.
Gallery: National Coming Out Day
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
Ram Band vs. BroBand: Thursday night bar hopping gets better
A corgi is carted through parade route Oct. 7. The Tour de Corgi parade showed off corgis and their owners in their annual Fort Collins event.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi
Chef Sookie working the runway during the corgi costume contest with her owners Shelly and Jason at Tour de Corgi Oct 7.
A parade of fluff: Tour de Corgi celebrates 9 years
A beer being poured at Salt Road Brewing during their Oktoberfest event Sept. 23. The brewery is located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley and opened in April 2023.
Gallery: Oktoberfest
More in Homepage
Colorado State University No. 4 Isaiah Steven dribbles the ball down the court at the mens basketball season-opener against Louisiana Tech Nov. 6. CSU won 81-73.
Late 2nd-half run propels CSU men's basketball to season-opener victory
Why is doomscrolling so hard to quit?
Why is doomscrolling so hard to quit?
Rhoads: The benefits of having a roommate with a pet
Rhoads: The benefits of having a roommate with a pet
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12
McKenna Hofschild (4) sizes up a defender Nov. 6. Colorado State University beat Le Moyne College 69-49.
McKenna Hofschild lifts team to season-opener win
A cartoon of three women tennis players standing next to each other holding their rackets.
CSU tennis players reflect on their sport's fashion history
About the Contributor
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a third-year journalism student with a second field in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2023-24 school year.  Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, Mogel explored Colorado, portaging rivers, postholing through several feet of snow, rappelling over cliffs and skinning up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and began to engage viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism.  In his years at college, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth both individually as well as through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *