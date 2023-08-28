Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams

A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
College Football Predictions Answer Why Football is the College Sports Most Selected
August 28, 2023

Sure, we all know how popular college sports are in the USA. This is where future professional athletes bloom and discover their talents....

The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023
Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023

Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun

Jack Fillweber, Staff reporter
August 29, 2023
Peaches+inside+a+tote+to+be+juiced+by+Helga%2C+the+Summit+Hard+Cider+mobile+juicing+trailer%2C+in+Palisade%2C+Colorado
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Peaches inside a tote to be juiced by Helga, the Summit Hard Cider mobile juicing trailer, in Palisade, Colorado Sept. 3. Each tote weighs between 850-1,000 pounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, four Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins came together to hold the 13th annual Peach Festival. This festival holds a special place in Fort Collins’ heart because of its positive impact through the Rotary Clubs, along with an immense lineup of recreation.

The origin of the Peach Festival began with two clubs coming together for the community. The collaboration allowed the Peach Festival to take the initial shape as Pigs ‘n Pits, a barbecue and 5K run. In 2011, the event took the name Peach Festival, and through the years, the event has been held at the Gardens on Spring Creek, Hughes Stadium and the Holiday Twin Drive-In.

Ad

The event this year was located at Civic Center Park in downtown Fort Collins. The activities included various local bands, plenty of beer options, a wide selection of food and snacks, face painting for the kids and other local businesses.

The festival was a collective effort between the four Rotary Clubs in Fort Collins and was intended to increase understanding of the clubs as well as their causes.

Kerrie Luginbill, a member and former president of the Rotary Club of Fort Collins, said the overarching goals of the Rotary Club are to help families with issues such as literacy and sanitation. This aligns with the mission of Rotary International, as their website says they aim to promote goodwill and unite the community.

“We take the funds that are raised, and they are distributed by the different clubs to a lot of organizations,” Luginbill said. “This year in particular, one of our core focuses was literacy in Larimer County.”

In addition to this festival supporting important causes, it was also an exciting event that gave attendees a glimpse into pre-COVID times. Civic Center Park, where the event was held, has easy access to parking garages as well as downtown Fort Collins. Although beer is present, upon arrival it was clear that this is a family-friendly event.

The park was scattered with children in face paint and smiling dogs happy to be out of the house. The festival layout was easy to navigate, with the music and beer set back from the main entrances, allowing visitors to pass vendors before finding the music.

Luginbill said the reason for free admission this year is to encourage foot traffic in Old Town in the wake of COVID-19. Free admission has not been the case for prior Peach Festivals, so Rotary’s commitment to serving the community can be felt even more this year.

One local beer vendor named Tatum Cochran, the general manager at Horse & Dragon Brewing Company, was asked how the Peach Festival makes Fort Collins a more enjoyable place.

“It’s just fun,” Cochran said. “There (are) a lot of festivals that are very specific; there are music festivals or beer (festivals), but this is everything. … There’s beer, there’s music, there’s local vendors, there are great ways to support our community. … Much of the money that Rotary is raising today goes back to our local communities.”

Ad

Cochran illustrated perfectly what makes this festival such an important part of Fort Collins. The festival is not only fun for those who attend, but it refocuses our community to a shared, positive goal.

One volunteer, Zack George, spoke on his favorite aspects of the festival.

“People can congregate towards the end of summer and enjoy similarities in peaches and music,” George said.

The Peach Festival was a positive experience for many and kicked off the school year properly before a busy fall to come.

Reach Jack Fillweber at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community
A Pride Resource Center table stands outside of the entrance to the drag show offering stickers and information
Pride Resource Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Pizza Casbahs bright neon exterior illuminates Laurel Street. The institution has been part of the Fort Collins food scene since 2005 and offers authentic New York-style pizzas.
Pizza Casbah feeds authentic New York-style pizza to FoCo
Courtesy of Josh Mack
Meet the Pride Resource Center's new assistant director
Tips for alleviating 1st-year worries
Tips for alleviating 1st-year worries
Diggs Brown, a member of the Colorado Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado, proceeds down Mountain Avenue during the annual Independence Day Parade in Fort Collins Colorado on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. “Independence Day is my favorite holiday of the year,” Brown said. “We honor the service and sacrifice of all those who came before us and made the nation the way it is.”
How to support veterans through fireworks on the 4th of July
More in Fort Collins Life
Games Ahoy, Buy, Sell, Trade gaming store located on South College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug 21.
Games Ahoy! houses Fort Collins' retro gaming community
The Silver Grill Cafe, located on Walnut Street in Old Town, is the oldest restaurant in Northern Colorado. Silver Grill provides a homey environment and is a master at comfort food from mouthwatering Cinnamon Rolls to savory Chicken Fried steak dinners.
Celebrating 90 years with Silver Grill Cafe
Best Colorado summer day hikes
Best Colorado summer day hikes
Mochi, an Australian Shepherd and Husky mix plays with balls at Spring Canyon Dog Park May 3.
What every college kid should consider before getting a dog
Comrades or conflict: The trials of living with a roommate
Comrades or conflict: The trials of living with a roommate
Fort Collins City Hall located on North Meldrum Street and Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins April 20.
Fort Collins' next steps in sustainable innovations
More in Life and Culture
Newsom Hall is one of the oldest dorms on campus. (Collegian File Photo)
CSU's residence halls: A history of difficulties
Tia Rew leads AfroBeats Fitness Class at Foothills Mall June 17. The class was held in celebration of Juneteenth.
Fort Collins holds second annual Juneteenth celebration
A large crowd pours into Oak Street Plaza to celebrate Pride in Fort Collins June 1.
NoCo SafeSpace's march kicks off Pride Month in FoCo
A field of yellow aspens sit peacefully just outside of Estes Park, Colorado Oct. 8, 2021
Cómo disfrutar de Parque Nacional Rocky Mountain como un RAM de CSU
Photo Courtesy of Jack Allen
Decisions on the fly: Why fishing is so popular in Colorado
Trending: What CSU students are wearing this spring
Trending: What CSU students are wearing this spring


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *