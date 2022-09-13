7 study spots in Fort Collins to get you out of your room

Alley Cat Cafe barista Messina Ranieri prepares a drink Aug. 4, 2021. Ranieri worked at the coffee house “going on four years” and said the community is her favorite part of the job.

There are as many barriers to studying as there are things to study. Why memorize equations when your roommates are just so noisy? You can’t focus, and your cat needs a bath anyway. It wouldn’t hurt to just turn on the TV either — not that you’d get distracted watching reruns of your favorite show.

In any capacity, studying is hard, and finding study-friendly environments is essential to success. Here are some iconic spots for every kind of student in the book.

1. Alley Cat Cafe

Nestled in an alleyway between College Avenue and Mason Street, Alley Cat Cafe is potentially the funkiest cafe targeted toward the 20-something procrastinator. Open from 7 a.m. to midnight every day, Alley Cat is ideal for the procrastinator or the funky art nerd looking for a space to match the vibe.

2. Wolverine Farm Publick House

Still want that artsy vibe but would rather have a beer than a dirty chai? Check out Wolverine Farm Publick House, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Just be sure to check the events calendar to make sure you don’t accidentally end up meeting the author of your English assignment rather than annotating the margins of the text.

3. Starry Night Espresso Cafe

Need a big, cozy chair and a good sandwich to accommodate your study habits? Starry Night Espresso Cafe can cater to your every stress-eating need. Open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., this spot is welcoming to students with more time management skills and a need to be done with school before it gets too late at night.

4. Morgan Library

Easiest for on-campus students and accommodating late-night studiers, Morgan Library is almost exclusively used by Colorado State University students for studying. Requiring a RamCard for entry after 9 p.m., Morgan accommodates students by being the quiet, undisturbed place students need to focus. The Cube at Morgan Library is open 24/7.

5. Yum Yum Social

If you don’t mind the busy hum of a crowd and find the presence of others motivating, you may want to look at restaurants like Yum Yum Social. You may be nervous to set up your computer in a restaurant — don’t be. Food is fuel, and spots like Yum Yum are good to feed you through the pain of finals week. Yum Yum is closed Mondays, open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. This spot is a great secret study location (plus, it has great food).

6. Rocky Mountain Bagel Works

Like restaurants, bagel shops provide a great space for studying. Rocky Mountain Bagel Works may not be as quiet as a library, but it’s not yet another crowded coffee shop. For the early morning studier, it’s perfect. With plenty of seating and good bagels, this spot is worth pulling up a chair. Rocky Mountain Bagel Works is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7. Ramskeller Pub & Grub

Beer, buddies and an on-campus location, Ramskeller Pub & Grub is a great spot to post up and study. Pub food and local brews are a great way to sustain the study grind, as long as you plan on not being on the study grind too late. Ramskeller is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it’s closed on Sundays.

Reach Ivy Secrest at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @IvySecrest.