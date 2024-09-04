The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Rams, lambs are here for CSU’s Ag Fest

Gwendolynn Riddoch, Staff Reporter
September 4, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Students reach in to pet lambs brought by the College of Agricultural Sciences during Ag Fest Sept. 3. “We work with sheep and cattle — my primary research program is in sheep,” animal sciences professor Caitlin Cadaret said. “But we collaborate with other folks in the department and the college to work in both cattle and a little bit of the equine space as well.”

Accompanying September’s long-awaited arrival is one of Colorado State University’s longest-standing traditions: Ag Week.

On Tuesday in the Sutherland Garden outside of the Lory Student Center, CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences kicked off Ag Week with Ag Fest.

The event was an opportunity for all students to learn a little more about agriculture and the technology behind it, interact with some lambs, sample food and pick up some swag.

Each department within the College of Agricultural Sciences was asked to come out and show off their best current endeavors. 

Jonathan Cable, a graduate student studying agricultural sciences, was the coordinator for Ag Fest.

“We are an awesome department. We have students and awesome instructors — it’s just a really friendly department, and we have a bunch of opportunities.” -Sarah Wilhelm, horticulture and landscape architecture professor

“This is kind of a reimagined event this year,” Cable said. “Previously, we have done Ag (Week) on The Plaza. Our departments come out and show off the work that they are doing and their educational programming.”

Cable is excited about the change in venue, as it will allow them a touch more space for the event.

“What the Ag Fest is all about is showing off the innovations in modern agriculture, not only with our departments but also across the state in the field of agriculture,” Cable said. “This gives the entrepreneurs and newest inventions a voice and an opportunity to be on campus.” 

The 21st Century Equipment booth attracted a sizable crowd with their John Deere tractor. 

Neil Motley, small equipment sales manager for 21st Century Equipment throughout Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, ran the 21st Century Equipment booth along with Isabel Drobny and Colin Feeney

“John Deere doesn’t build themselves anymore as a tractor company; they build themselves as a technology company that builds tractors,” Motley said.

Drobny and Feeney are both CSU alumni.

“Twenty-first Century (Equipment) supplies a lot of the equipment for the athletics department,” Drobny said. “So we wanted to showcase a tractor and some precision ag technology.”

The technology they showcased is used to help people make educated, data-based decisions on what to do with their fields. A setup from 21st Century Equipment also allows people’s tractors to run on autopilot. The focus is to provide more information so farm and field owners can save time and money.

“My grandparents grew up farming, and so I got to spend some time on their farms, but my parents moved away from it and were both technology driven,” Feeney said. “I tried to find the intermittent place between those two different things, and an agricultural business major from (CSU) sounded like the way to go.”

There is a plethora of different majors within the College of Agricultural Sciences at CSU. Sarah Wilhelm is a CSU alumna and a professor of horticulture and landscape architecture. She helped run the horticulture and landscape architecture booth at the Fest. 

Wilhelm began her academic career studying natural resources but found it wasn’t the right fit for her. After taking her first horticulture class, she found herself studying for hours.

“We are an awesome department,” Wilhelm said. “We have students and awesome instructors; it’s just a really friendly department, and we have a bunch of opportunities.”

Wilhelm knows not everyone can choose a major in the department of horticulture and landscape architecture; they also offer minors in both fields of study.

“We are out here at Ag Fest getting the word out about the College of Agriculture,” Wilhelm said.

Reach Gwendolynn Riddoch at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.