RLP collaboration delivers CSU’s 3rd Rams on Ice

The sounds of music and laughter wafted through the afternoon air on The Plaza as students donning ice skates glided, twirled and posed for pictures with their smiling peers outside of the Lory Student Center.

Brought to Colorado State University by All Year Sports Galaxy for the third year, the temporary ice skating rink was on campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Free skate rentals, swag and s’mores meant the event was open to anyone interested in participating.

All Year Sports Galaxy, a company that provides synthetic ice rinks and temporary roller rinks, has sponsored events at CSU before, such as a roller rink in The Plaza last March.

The material used by All Year Sports Galaxy at Rams on Ice is a fine plastic that mimics real ice. Consisting of custom-designed polymers, the plastic allows skate blades to glide smoothly atop the surface. Due to its nontoxic, recyclable components, this synthetic ice is an environmentally friendly material.

Organized by CSU’s Residential Leadership Programs, the Rams on Ice event is a cooperation between the National Residence Hall Honorary, Residence Hall Association and Community Council branches of the RLP.

More specifically, RLP Director of Residential Events and Development Fayth Hiatt played a large part in the coordination and logistics behind the scenes of the event.

“Fayth runs the show, and myself and the rest of the cabinet play supporting roles based on whatever she needs help with,” President of the RHA Lizzie Fryhover said.

While this was not the first time Rams on Ice has taken place at CSU, it was the first year that Rams Against Hunger was one of the main organizations associated with it. This partnership was an effort to bring in more donations for the organization and, consequently, the community.

“They collect for Rams Against Hunger in the fall, but you don’t really hear about them collecting donations in the winter as much, so we wanted to incorporate them as well,” Hiatt said.

Not only was the event designed as a way to collect more goods for Rams Against Hunger, but it also fostered the goal of creating an exciting environment for students to relax and strengthen their connections with their fellow Rams.

“We hope to foster a sense of shared community and provide a great way for the students to support each other and the CSU community,” said Amanda Dermer, coordinator of student engagement for Housing & Dining Services.

One of the additional benefits of Rams on Ice is that because it is an ongoing event throughout the day, students can come or go whenever they please.

“Students may spend as much or as little time as they’d like at the event in its convenient location on The LSC Plaza, and we of course encourage students to participate in activities with friends,” Dermer said.

While there are not many other big RLP events coming up, Rams on Ice is an event that RLP strives to establish as an annual pop-up.

“This is like the big (event) that we try to do,” Hiatt said. “We’re trying to incorporate (it) every year from now on because it is such a popular event.”

