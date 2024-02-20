Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Mao Tou Ying, a 25-foot metal sculpture of an owl, expels plumes of fire at the Sweetheart Festival in Loveland, Colorado, Feb. 10. Drew Hsu, also known as Torch Mouth, created the artwork.
Loveland's annual Sweetheart Festival celebrates love, art

Seriously: CSUs newest fraternity is abstinence only
Seriously: CSU's newest fraternity is abstinence only

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses

Aria Paul, Photographer
February 21, 2024
Teaching+assistant+Meg+Schatte+relaxes+with+a+mustang+from+Wild+Rose+Mustang+Advocacy+Group+following+a+training+session+Nov.+5%2C+2023.
Collegian | Aria Paul
Teaching assistant Meg Schatte relaxes with a mustang from Wild Rose Mustang Advocacy Group following a training session Nov. 5, 2023.

Since starting as a pilot program in 2016, Colorado State University’s Right Horse Program has paired rescue horses from the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center with students in CSU’s equine science program.

When Shelby was rescued in August 2022 by the Dumb Friends League, he arrived with his mustang identification tag embedded deep within his neck, resulting in an open and infected wound.

Ad

Working with the rehabilitation team at the Harmony Equine Center, Shelby gained trust in humans and learned to take a halter and saddle.

“He didn’t necessarily have a bad human interaction, but he needs some more help to get more confident,” student trainer Maia Lee said. “He’s very motivated to learn, and he will do a lot to just please you.”

“I think there is some bias against rescuing horses, and people don’t really understand what type of horses they can be for them. If we can show people that their horses can be versatile and ready to do disciplines that people want to do, I think that will start to lessen the numbers that end up in rescues.” Cayla Stone, animal sciences course instructor

Lee has always loved horses and leased one for almost nine years, competing in trail competitions and 4-H before coming to college. Lee trained Shelby, a sweet 3-year-old gray pinto mustang, alongside fellow student trainer Maddie Hawks.

“I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him,” Lee said. “I was like, ‘That’s the one.’”

The program challenges students to assess and evaluate horses in transition for a second career. Then they train them to excel in a new home. Students start with evaluating their horse’s condition, manners, groundwork and behavior. 

From there, they build skills week by week, teaching their horses to yield to pressure, take a saddle and bridle and conquer obstacles inside and outside of the arena. 

Animal sciences course instructor Cayla Stone works with students, tailoring specific skills to specific horses and helping both the horse and trainer grow. Over the semester, students work with not only their assigned horse but also other students’ horses, allowing them to experience horses at various levels of training and for the horses to experience different riders and trainers, each with a specific touch.

“They call them unwanted horses, all of the horses that need homes, and so I think my goal is that the students have a chance to work with a variety of horses,” Stone said. “Just about anything they may come in contact with in a rescue scenario.”

The equine program at CSU is unique, as no other university has a specific program focused exclusively on training rescued horses for adoption. Since its start, the RHP has grown from two horses in its first semester to more than 15, with off-track thoroughbreds among the mix of horses students work with.

Ad

“(Then) when (students) get out into the world and into the equine industry, if they want to get into the rescue business, they’ve had hands-on (experience) with all of these types of horses and have also worked with industry professionals,” Stone said.

Lee has an interest in working with abandoned or abused horses.

“I want to go into training myself,” Lee said. “I want to become a veterinarian and look into animal welfare, and properly training horses is really important for veterinary work. This class seemed like a good one to take, and I have learned so much.”

Several students have adopted the horses they were training, including Meg Schatte, one of the course’s teaching assistants and a graduate student working on a master’s in animal science under Temple Grandin.

“I think the coolest thing about this is you get to work with that horse for a whole semester,” Schatte said. “You get to know their personality and really try them out before you buy them.”

Schatte adopted her mare, Opal, following the conclusion of her class, and she has continued to work with her, doing liberty, tricks and trail riding.

“I just fell in love with her over the semester,” Schatte said. “She just has one of the greatest personalities. Other horses bossed her around, and she just let them. I mean, (she’s) just one of the sweetest horses I’ve ever seen.”

Schatte helps students out individually, offering an extra perspective when working through difficult moments. She also steps in to work with horses that need some more one-on-one training time throughout the semester. 

The final challenge for students at the end of the semester is the Right Horse Showcase, where students from both class sessions present their horses to potential adopters, demonstrating the versatility of rescue horses.

“I think there is some bias against rescuing horses, and people don’t really understand what type of horses they can be for them,” Stone said. “If we can show people that their horses can be versatile and ready to do disciplines that people want to do, I think that will start to lessen the numbers that end up in rescues.”

The program is the brainchild of Adam Daurio, director of the Temple Grandin Equine Center, and a couple of CSU alumni from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Right Horse Initiative

“We’re hoping, I’m hoping, (the Right Horse Program) expands here, but I’m also hoping it expands in other universities,” Stone said.

Reach Aria Paul at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Silver Spruce 1918 scan
Founders Day: CSU historians reflect on land-grant origins
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Tower of Love: Westfall Hall hosts matchmaking event
Students finish a game of mahjong during the Colorado State University Asian Pacific American Cultural Center Lunar New Year Celebration for 2024s Year of the Dragon Feb. 9. Mahjong was invented in 19th century in China and is currently played all around the world with different variations.
Lunar New Year event celebrates Chinese heritage at CSU
Patrice Palmer, Assistant Dean in the College of Business, Dr. Nikoli Attai, Assistant Professor in Ethnic Studies, and Dr. Ray Black, Ethnic Studies Tenure Professor speak on a panel at the Black History Month Kick-Off hosted by Colorado State University’s Black/African American Cultural Center (BAACC) Feb 1.
B/AACC inspires with Black History Month Kick-Off
Colorado State University students ice skate at the Rams on Ice event organized by Residential Leadership Programs Jan. 31.
RLP collaboration delivers CSU’s 3rd Rams on Ice
Dr. Nabil Echchaibi spoke at Colorado State University, his talk titled “Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility” Jan 31.
Nabil Echchaibi explores Muslim (In)Visibility in CSU Year of Democracy
More in Homepage
Colorado State University’s Division of University Operations held an open forum panel on CSU’s incremental budget Feb 14.
CSU hosts open forum on incremental budget
Souza: Email etiquette is dying, but it shouldnt be
Souza: Email etiquette is dying, but it shouldn't be
Joe Parker, former athletic director of Colorado State University, speaks at a press conference Dec. 4, 2019. The subject of the conference was head football coach Mike Bobo taking a payout for the remainder of his contract.
Looking back at Joe Parker's tenure as CSU's athletic director
Students learn how to catwalk, and vouge during The Category is: Ballroom event on Feb. 6, 2024
Category is... Ballroom! teaches culture through dance
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role
Pavelko: Despite comfort, studying in your bedroom isnt ideal
Pavelko: Despite comfort, studying in your bedroom isn't ideal
More in Life and Culture
Wolverine Farm Arts and Event Manager Chelsea Gilmore contributes to painting the Wolverine Farms staff mural Jan. 14. “We do this every year to root ourselves in how we want to approach the year, Gilmore said. “This year, our theme is ‘Come back to earth.’”
Wolverine Farm ofrece un hogar para artistas y amantes de los libros
File photo
Insights from Fort Collins restaurants during CSU winter break
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Silent social: New Belgium hosts CSU ASL Club
Nadia Parriott plays in a pinball tournament at Pinball Jones in Old Town Feb. 23. Parriott has been playing pinball for almost two and a half years, her favorite machine being either Bonsai Run or Elviras House of Horrors. Parriott originally hails from New York City, coming to Fort Collins for art and love, the latter playing a bigger part, she said. Now Parriott and her husband reside in Fort Collins, hoping to move to Golden, Colorado, to be closer to the mountains. (Luke Bourland | The Collegian)
Stay warm this winter with these indoor FoCo activities
Yellow Crunch is a new Colombian restaurant that serves breakfast, empanadas, pastries, and much more traditional Colombian food Jan 25.
New Yellow Crunch brings delicious Colombian eats to FoCo
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus
CSU club involvement nurtures success, connections on campus


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *