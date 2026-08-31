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Yum Yum Social closes permanantly after 35 years, new cafe to open in space soon

Lilly Vollmar, Staff Reporter
August 31, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Lights and signs hang in the window of Yum Yum Social, a local restaurant that served Fort Collins for over 30 years before closing its doors, Aug. 29. Danise Hakim, the restaurant owner, took over the business from her parents, who founded it in 1991. “I’m so grateful,” Hakim said. “It’s heartwarming — I love feeding the people.”

After 35 years of serving the Fort Collins community, local Lebanese and Jamaican restaurant Yum Yum Social closed its doors for the final time Aug. 29.

This Fort Collins restaurant was only meant to stay open for a short period of time, yet 35 years later, the Fort Collins community knows the owner by name and the dishes by heart. 

Courtney Wynter, part-owner and executive chef at Yum Yum Social, a local restaurant that served Fort Collins for over 30 years before it closed, uses tongs to remove a falafel ball from the fryer Aug. 29. “I am heartbroken, but I know change is inevitable,” Wynter said. “I embrace it because we don’t know what life has to offer later on. So in the meantime, this is what it is temporarily.” (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

In 1991, after immigrating to the United States a couple of years prior due to the Lebanese Civil War, Denise Hakim and her family opened Yum Yum Social

“There was no choice,” Hakim said. “My mom was (a) very good cook, and we didn’t speak English.”

Hakim said it was the family’s limited knowledge of the language at the time that led to the formation of the Lebanese eatery’s distinct name. 

“When (my mom) cooked, everyone said ‘yum yum,’” Hakim said. 

Despite initial challenges due to an absence of Lebanese flavors in FoCo cuisine, as well as industry shifts and COVID-19, Hakim slowly became familiar with the community and the people within it, creating an intimate space for herself and her customers. 

“It’s incredible,” Hakim said. “It’s like my family in America. It’s huge. … Everyone touched my heart in so many ways that I just know what they order and know what they like. It’s kind of nice. This becomes your home.”

The restaurant has also had a profound impact on its employees. 

“I’ve grown very extremely close to a lot of the people that work here, and it’s like a home for me,” said Adeline Osborn, an employee who has been with Yum Yum Social for four years. “They’re my family, and I will always have a relationship with all of them.”

Despite her close bond with her customers and employees, Hakim felt the urge to make a change, describing the decision process that went into closing the restaurant in a simple phrase: “I lost my vision in a certain way. … It was time.”

After the closure, Hakim said she plans to take time for herself to rest before she decides how she wants to continue her career. Although the restaurant’s closure may leave a hole in the community, the physical space will not remain empty for long. 

The building will reopen to the public soon, however. A new eatery brought to the Fort Collins community run by Hunter Gottsch, who is a graduate from the Institute of Culinary Education in Pasadena, California, and a former employee of chef Jordan Kahn’s Los Angeles cafe Destroyer, will soon be making its debut in the space.

Gottsch said she hopes to use her Los Angeles origins to transform the space into an elevated cafe she plans to name Sugar Plum. 

Lights and plants hang from the ceiling inside Yum Yum Social, a local restaurant that served Fort Collins for over 30 years before closing its doors, Aug. 29. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Behind the scenes, Hakim remains connected to the space, guiding and advising Gottsch to “enjoy the process” and to “keep going” in her endeavor to successfully open her first restaurant. 

“I’m super appreciative of Denise and just how she’s been throughout this whole process,” Gottsch said. “She’s just made it so easy for me, and has been so helpful … with everything.” 

Though bittersweet, Hakim and her employees said they view the eatery’s closure as an opportunity for new beginnings.

“I’m feeling hopeful,” Osborn said. “I’m feeling content, and I’m feeling possibility. I’m really looking forward to seeing what my coworkers and friends are going to do with their future.”

While Yum Yum Social’s closure marks the end of a chapter, Hakim hinted her time in the restaurant industry may not yet be finished. 

When I come back, you will know,” Hakim said.

Reach Lilly Vollmar at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian

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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 