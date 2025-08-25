Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Ramapalooza welcomes CSU first-years with high-energy environment

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
August 25, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University students participate in the “Cupid Shuffle” dance outside of the Lory Student Center at Ramapalooza Aug. 16, 2024.

Colorado State University’s campus came alive as students gathered for Ramapalooza, the university’s annual back-to-school celebration. With music, games and a vibrant atmosphere stretching across the Lory Student Center and beyond, the event served as both a welcome party for new students and a reunion for returning Rams.

Each year, CSU hosts a week full of various activities designed to welcome all incoming first-year students before the start of classes. This entertainment lineup includes popular events such as Night At The Rec and the Ram Welcome Carnival.

“A lot of my students were really happy about the carnival,” said Tayla Nguyen, one of this year’s Ram Welcome leaders. “They had a really good time even though it did rain, but that just gave them the opportunity to go to the Rec Center.”

Ramapalooza has become a CSU tradition, designed to connect students to campus life while providing them a space to unwind before the first couple weeks of the semester begin. From carnival-style games and balloon animals to live performances, the event balanced high-energy entertainment with opportunities to learn about student organizations and community resources.

As students entered the event, they were greeted with a carnival-like buzz. Bright lights, upbeat music and the sound of laughter filled the air. Booths lined the walkways, each showcasing a different student club, campus department or local business offering giveaways and sign-ups.

“We love seeing the new freshmen and all the friendly faces. I think everyone’s definitely a little nervous, and I think things are definitely still shifting from COVID, but overall, I feel like everyone is excited to be here.” –Kathleen Henneuse, Ram Welcome leader

“I’ve heard (Ramapalooza) around, and it seemed pretty fun, and I wanted just a common experience, some fun,” said Sofia Cabrera, an incoming first-year. 

One of the biggest draws of the night was the live entertainment. Bands and DJs performed throughout the evening, transforming CSU’s campus into an open-air festival. Students crowded the makeshift stage, cheering, singing along and dancing with friends.

“We love seeing the new freshmen and all the friendly faces,” said Kathleen Henneuse, a Ram Welcome leader. “I think everyone’s definitely a little nervous, and I think things are definitely still shifting from COVID, but overall, I feel like everyone is excited to be here.”

But Ramapalooza was about more than just fun; it also highlighted the sense of camaraderie and unity CSU is known for. Dozens of campus organizations used the event to connect with students, both through recruiting new members and raising awareness about their respective causes. The Student Recreation Center handed out free passes, cultural clubs invited students to upcoming events and volunteer organizations offered sign-ups for service projects.

The event was also a chance to step into college life for the first time. Many wandered the booths with wide eyes, clutching free swag and snacks while meeting new people. Meanwhile, returning students treated the night as a chance to catch up with old friends and celebrate the start of another semester.

“I like (that) we had the Ram Carnival,” Cabrera said. “That one was pretty fun when we were in the stadium, the basketball stadium.”

As the night wore on, the crowds only grew larger. Laughter and music echoed across the campus as students lingered long past the scheduled end time. For many, Ramapalooza served as the perfect kickoff to a new academic year — one filled with both challenges and excitement.

With another Ramapalooza in the books, CSU students now turn their attention to classes, clubs and campus life. But for one night, the university was a festival ground filled with music, energy and a shared sense of pride in being a Ram.

Reach Riley Paling at life@collegian.com or on social media @rileypaling.

