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ASCSU annual Day at the Capitol promotes legislative engagement, student representation

Chloe Rios, Laila Shekarchian, and Claire VanDeventer
April 2, 2026
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his dog pose with the Associated Students of Colorado State University and guests on March 31. Polis visited with students as part of the Day at the Capitol event.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University hosted their annual Day at the Capitol event March 31, allowing students to connect with statewide elected officials and learn more about the legislature.

The event gave students a unique opportunity to interact with their local government, aiming to promote student engagement with legislators and education around day-to-day legislative processes. Students were able to sit in on both the Colorado State House and Senate floor sessions, committee meetings and meet with elected officials and legislative staffers, including Governor Jared Polis.

 

Jelicity Luna, the ASCSU director of governmental affairs, said the event also serves a key role in advocating for the student body.

“Being able to show up and come to the Capitol and just be a presence here is really a privilege, but also, we have the right to take up that space and we should,” Luna said. “Being here, it’s advocating for students, even if you don’t know legislative processes or anything. Just your presence is enough to bring attention to these lawmakers and put their priorities where they should be: their constituents, which are students.” 

Josiah Avila, a student majoring in political science, shared similar sentiments to Luna, highlighting the opportunity to connect with legislators. Avila said he saw Colorado Rep. Manny Rutinel, who represents House District 32.

“I was too nervous to actually go up and talk to him, but it was cool being there and seeing him interacting with students,” Avila said. “It just showed us that although these people are politicians, they’re also human, and we can interact with them.”

Ainslee Cole, another attendee majoring in political science, said one of her highlights of the day was going on a tour of the Capitol, where she had the opportunity to see the building’s architecture and learn about its history.

Cole also said she enjoyed listening to different bills from the House and seeing the processes they went through.

“The language they used in the chambers was really interesting,” Cole said. “There’s a specific language and way they talked to each other, which I didn’t fully know about, but that was pretty cool.”

Other CSU students from Colorado, like Ella Draper, said that visiting the Capitol as a student was valuable because they were able to engage in the legislative process, now with a better understanding of it.

As a political science major, I think it’s really cool to have the opportunity to go see the Colorado Capitol,” Draper said. “I’m actually from Denver, so I’ve been a couple times, but never with as much understanding of the political process, specifically the legislative process as I do now. It was really fun. I learned a lot.” 

ASCSU Vice President Joseph Godshall said the event also allowed students to see what a career at the State Capitol looks like, drawing on his own experience as a legislative intern for State Rep. Dusty Johnson this past semester.

“It was really easy for me to get them involved, (and) a lot of the other interns are having active roles in taking the students around (and) showing them the day-to-day,” Godshall said. “It’s not just like we’re tourists or visitors. You really get a perspective of what it’s like to work here on a daily basis from a peer (and) a fellow college student.” 

 

Chair of the ASCSU Women and Social Justice Caucus Miriam Hill echoed Godshall and said it was meaningful to see CSU alumni working at the capitol.

“I’m an out-of-state student, so I don’t know very much about the Colorado legislature, so it was really cool to be able and see how it works,” Hill said. “I think it’s important context and especially seeing alumni here has been really cool because you can really see future careers in this field, and also just the kind of impact of the stuff that we’re doing.”

Godshall emphasized that politics is not just for political science students and that he hoped the event illustrated how every student is represented in politics.

“Even though it seems like working in this building is exclusive to political science majors, where people are interested in policy or law, all fields are represented here because the policy that’s heard in the House and the Senate is not just based in politics,” Godshall said. “It affects every single corner of the state from technology, agriculture, policy and beyond.”

Reach Chloe Rios, Laila Shekarchian and Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Laila Shekarchian
Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
Laila Shekarchian is thrilled to step into the role of news editor at The Collegian for her final semester at CSU.   Shekarchian first joined The Collegian as a staff reporter on the news, life & culture and arts & entertainment desks during her freshman year before serving as the ASCSU beat reporter throughout her sophomore year and first semester of her junior year.   In her time covering student government, Shekarchian developed a strong interest in campus policy and student advocacy, and she looks forward to passing on the ASCSU beat and improving its coverage through her role as news editor.   Shekarchian will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Following her time at CSU, she plans to attend law school and pursue international law to continue her advocacy for immigrant and global communities.   As an Iranian-American, Shekarchian has long been interested in international media and politics and enjoys spending time abroad exploring new places and cultures. Her background has shaped both her academic interests and her journalistic approach, emphasizing representation and cultural understanding.   When she is not in the ASCSU Senate Chambers or chasing a story on campus, she enjoys traveling, cooking, hiking and spending time with her friends, dog and cat. Shekarchian is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to another wonderful semester with The Collegian.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.