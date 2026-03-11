Live updates: CSU women’s basketball fights for NCAA bid against Air Force

The rivalry between No. 3 Colorado State women’s basketball and No. 9 Air Force is coming to fans on a bigger stage.

The Rams recently lost one of their best players, Lexus Bargesser, in the second quarter of their most recent game against UNLV. Meanwhile, AFA’s hottest player, Milahnie Perry has been dominating within the Mountain West Tournament, notching above 15 points each game.

The Falcons have pushing past what fans thought was possible and found themselves pulling upsets after every matchup.

Will CSU be a stepping stone in AFA’s Cinderella story, or will secure a spot in the upcoming NCAA tournament?

