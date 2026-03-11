Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Live updates: CSU women’s basketball fights for NCAA bid against Air Force

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 10, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Hannah Ronsiek (30) shoots a 3-pointer in the Mountain West Championship game with Colorado State University and Air Force Academy in the Thomas and Mack Center March 10.
Check for Updates
Live Coverage
Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 10, 2026, 8:24 pm

In-state rivalry heads into halftime tied

End of Second Quarter: Colorado State 26, Air Force 26

Although CSU came out of the gates stronger, the Falcons were able to raise their consistency over time, tying up the game. Right before the quarter was over, the Rams were plagued with a scoring drought that lasted over three minutes.

 

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 10, 2026, 8:02 pm

AFA fights back harder, CSU still goes into second quarter with lead

End of First Quarter: Colorado State 17, Air Force 14

When the Rams started widening the score gap, AFA came back even stronger. It capitalized on CSU’s errors, as it didn’t score for the past 2:43 minutes. The Eagles’ Emily Adams is leading in points with eight.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 10, 2026, 7:50 pm

CSU pushes fast start, tacks on two steals

First Quarter: Colorado State 13, Air Force 6

All CSU players who have seen action have points on the board. The Rams have a 75% shooting completion rate, compared to the Eagles’ 33.3%.

Sharing Link
Updated
Mar 10, 2026, 7:46 pm

Senior group leads CSU to productive start

First Quarter: Colorado State 9, Air Force 2

Solid start for the Rams. Production so far is coming from seniors Hannah Ronsiek, Marta Leimane and Madelyn Bragg. Ronsiek leads with five points.

The rivalry between No. 3 Colorado State women’s basketball and No. 9 Air Force is coming to fans on a bigger stage.

The Rams recently lost one of their best players, Lexus Bargesser, in the second quarter of their most recent game against UNLV. Meanwhile, AFA’s hottest player, Milahnie Perry has been dominating within the Mountain West Tournament, notching above 15 points each game.

The Falcons have pushing past what fans thought was possible and found themselves pulling upsets after every matchup.

Will CSU be a stepping stone in AFA’s Cinderella story, or will secure a spot in the upcoming NCAA tournament?

Check back here and @michaelfhovey on X for live updates.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
The Colorado State University women's basketball team celebrates its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.
CSU women's basketball to compete in Mountain West Championship against in-state rival
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) dribbles down the court during CSU's game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.
Marta Leimane fills void as CSU women's basketball survives UNLV in semifinals
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles to make a shot while facing pressure from University of Nevada Las Vegas defense during CSU's game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Carlson put 19 points on the board for the Rams, making her CSU's highest scorer of the game.
4 takeaways from CSU women's basketball's semifinal win over UNLV
More in Homepage
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
Current, former ASCSU officials admit to accepting funds from conservative org, Nunley declines to comment
Szostak: AI is journalism's kryptonite, not its tool
Szostak: AI is journalism's kryptonite, not its tool
Graphic of the words "Letter to the Editor" written on notebook paper.
LTTE: CSU leadership policies suppress marginalized students
More in NCAA
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) fights through University of Nevada Las Vegas guard Mariah Elohim (2) during CSU's game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Leimane scored 16 points for the Rams after becoming a major player after Lexus Bargesser (2) was pulled out for an injury.
Live updates: CSU women's basketball battles in Mountain West semifinals against UNLV
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) pushes through Grand Canyon Univesrity's defense during CSU's game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8.
Colorado State women’s basketball to compete in semifinals against UNLV
Colorado State University women's basketball forward Madelyn Bragg (0) celebrates with her team after scoring the game-winning shot during CSU's game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8. Bragg's layup solidified the Ram's 61-59 win in the final seconds of the game.
Madelyn Bragg sends CSU women's basketball to MW semifinals over GCU
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.