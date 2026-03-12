Founded 1891.

Live updates: CSU men’s basketball competes in Mountain West opener against Fresno State

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 11, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Brandon Rechsteiner (2) tries to go up for a layup in Colorado State University’s game against Fresno State University in the first round of the Mountain West March 11.
Live Coverage
Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 8:58 pm

CSU powers through chaos, wins

Second Half: Colorado State 67, Fresno State 63

CSU might not have had the cleanest start to the game, but it figured it out, took control and will now advance to the quarterfinals of the MW Tournament.

 

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 8:46 pm

Clock runs down, both CSU, FSU push harder

Second Half: Colorado State 61, Fresno State 58

Neither team is letting up. Booth continues to add fire to the court through his dunks, but FSU responds by also adding more points on the board.

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 8:39 pm

Jase Butler provides much-needed consistency from deep

Second Half: Colorado State 57, Fresno State 51

Jase Butler is driving the Rams towards success the best he can. The guard is 5-of-7 from deep.

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 8:26 pm

CSU starts to find its offensive rhythm

Second Half: Colorado State 46, Fresno State 45

Both FSU and CSU’s offensive production heated up a few minutes into the second half, and for the Rams, it’s just getting hotter. A 3-pointer from Jevin Muniz put CSU back in the lead and a 7-0 scoring run.

Booth is leading the Rams with 13 points.

 

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 7:54 pm

CSU trails behind going into halftime

End of First Half: Colorado State 27, Fresno State 32

Brandon Rechsteiner and Carey Booth helped to close the score gap, but the Rams still have a few areas the need to improve if they have a chance of winning. Gasper Kocevar is leading FSU’s offense with 14 points.

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 7:49 pm

CSU falls behind as first half draws to close

First Half: Colorado State 22, Fresno State 28

Poor shooting from CSU as it tries to catch up to the Bulldogs. There’s not much time left in the half, but it still has the chance to end on a solid note before halftime.

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 7:24 pm

Farokhmanesh attempts to add depth, scoring drought remains present

First Half: Colorado State 7, Fresno State 12

FSU has had six players see action this game. Meanwhile, the Rams are trying to find their groove with nine different players having seen action throughout the first nine minutes of the matchup.

Updated
Mar 11, 2026, 7:19 pm

CSU tries to iron out kinks, starts slow

First Half: Colorado State 7, Fresno State 10

Although the score is close, the Rams have had a few shot attempts that were quickly shut down by the Bulldogs. CSU is shooting 25% from the field and has been stuck in a scoring drought for the past three minutes.

 

Colorado State men’s basketball went on a solid run before the season ended, as it won eight games in a row before falling to Boise State.

It’s now time for the Rams to prove what team they are this season, with all roads leading to the Mountain West Championship. The first team CSU has to beat in order to move onto the next round of the tournament is No. 10 Fresno State.

It’s also Ali Farokhmaneshs first MW Tournament as head coach.

Check back here and @michaelfhovey on X for live updates.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

