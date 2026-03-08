Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU men’s basketball’s winning streak breaks with loss against Boise State

Caleb Morrow, Staff Reporter
March 7, 2026
Collegian | Connor Roche
Colorado State University senior Jevin Muniz (55) maneuvers the ball around the Boise State defender in its game at Moby Arena March 7. CSU lost the game 78-67.

Colorado State men’s basketball has one last chance to keep its streak high and end the conference season by honoring its senior, Jevin Muniz. But Boise State had other plans.

The Rams came in with an eight-game streak, but could not stay hot and fell 78-67 Saturday. After a 7-0 run to end the first half, the Broncos had control of the game. They pushed their way to a 10-point lead in the first minute of the second half, and carried the lead for the rest of the matchup.

BSU took over mainly when it came to rebounding, finishing with 37 compared to CSU’s 21.

“The number one key was the rebounding, head coach Ali Farokhmanesh said. “You lose by 16 in the rebounding, you’re going to lose to Boise.”

And if the rebounds weren’t enough, the Broncos managed to notch 19 second-chance points off of 13 offensive rebounds.

“We give up 19 second-chance points, and we only had seven,” Muniz said. “We eliminate that, we win the game.”

Although Muniz wasn’t able to win his final home game, he’s started 21 of the 29 games he has played in, making his impact throughout the season. He averaged 9.7 points per game and lead the Rams in assists with an average of 4.9 per game.

Muniz scored four points Saturday and led CSU in assists with nine, which was more assists than the entire BSU team combined

“The two things in the game plan were (rebounding and) they don’t pass the ball,” Farokhmanesh said. “They just punked us on the glass, and they punked us driving to the basket.”

Jase Butler led the Rams in scoring with 15, and Kyle Jorgensen was the only other Ram in double figures with 14.

CSU was not able to get its 3-point shot going against the Broncos as it usually does, making just 6-of-20 from deep. 

“It’s almost like in boxing, if you throw a punch, usually somebody is going to throw a punch back,” Jorgensen said. “I feel like we just didn’t throw a punch back this game.”

With this loss, it is confirmed there will be no first-round bye now for the Rams in their final Mountain West Tournament. The official postseason seeding for the conference is still up in the air and will be settled Saturday after Nevada plays Air Force and Grand Canyon plays Fresno State.

“At this point, you’re playing all these teams for the third time,” Farokhmanesh said. “They’re going to know us, and we’re going to know them. There’s not going to be a lot of tricks up the sleeve at that point.”

The Rams will head to Las Vegas for the MW tournament, and will begin play March 11. They still have won eight of their last nine games, and have a couple of days to regroup before a chance to win the Championship for a second season in a row. “Trusting what you do” is what Farokhmanesh noted what the Rams need to do in order to go on a four-game run and have another chance at March Madness. 

CSU will spend the next few days ironing out the kinks, because at this point in the season, there is no room for mistakes.

“Now it’s do or die, after every game you have to reset,” Jorgenson said. “That’s what we have done a great job of over the past month, no matter what game, no matter how high the emotion of the game was, we reset.”

