Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

3 takeaways from Colorado State men’s basketball tight win against Fresno State

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 11, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University men’s basketball guard Jase Butler (4) pushes through Fresno State University forward DeShawn Gory (35) toward the basket during CSU’s game against FSU in the Mountain West tournament March 11.

LAS VEGAS — A rocky start doesn’t always mean a bad finish.

For Colorado State men’s basketball, that’s been one of the main themes throughout the season as the Rams have had their fair share of bumpy starts. But as they showed in Wednesday’s match, they can find a way through.

Although they brought the game down to the wire, CSU came out with a 67-63 victory against No. 10 Fresno State, and in the process, sent the Bulldogs to the dog house.

But for a good part of the first half, FSU had a big control over the game. Consistent players for the Rams were missing even with open looks or had difficulty holding onto the ball, which evidently led to turnovers. But with some grit and some Jase Butler talent, CSU had its ingredients to win.

Slow first half provides hard bump to overcome

CSU had a very high-quality run in February, winning all seven of its games.

But as FSU took the lead, it looked as if the Rams had reverted to their past inconsistencies that took over the team in late January.

By the end of the first half, the stats weren’t too different between the Bulldogs and CSU, but its shooting percentage was less than ideal.

The Rams were making 31% of their shots — 30.8% from deep — and even missed a couple of free throws.

Carey Booth had a few flashes of power and led CSU with nine points. It wasn’t till the second half that he became more comfortable at the rim and made three dunks that Ram fans have grown to know and love.

Jase Butler excels from deep

Going into halftime, Butler only had three points on the board, not having produced anything special as the best was yet to come.

He flipped the switch a little into the second half and found success in his 3-pointers. When the Rams were struggling to bridge the gap, he was right there to pick up the pieces and push CSU to victory.

He not only stacked up several 3’s, but emerged from the game with the most points for the Rams with 20, shooting 6-of-9 from deep.

Butler was the only CSU player to score more than one 3-pointer.

With just a few minutes left in the game, he found himself in foul trouble. But one minute after his fourth foul, Butler managed to tack on the last layup for the Rams of the game.

Scrappiness pushes the Rams to the win

CSU embraced the chaos and found ways to thrive in it.

Jevin Muniz stole the ball from FSU, and on the fastbreak it seemed as if the Bulldogs’ defense would shut down the Rams once again. But Muniz was ready and passed it off, resulting in the start of the momentum shift for CSU.

On the next play, Jojo McIver pumped the gas even more as he stole the ball from FSU’s side of the court. The possession resulted in Muniz making his only 3-pointer of the night, but it couldn’t have come at a better time.

From then, CSU rode the wave and finished with the win.

Up next

The Rams will advance to the next round of the MW Tournament and face off in the quarterfinals against No. 2 San Diego State at 6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

More to Discover
More in Basketball
Brandon Rechsteiner (2) tries to go up for a layup in Colorado State University's game against Fresno State University in the first round of the Mountain West March 11.
Live updates: CSU men's basketball competes in Mountain West opener against Fresno State
A man in an all white jersey extends his left hand to touch his teammate's hand.
Postseason begins as CSU faces Fresno State in Mountain West opener
Colorado State University women's basketball celebrates after winning the Mountain West Championship in the game against Air Force Academy March 11. The Rams earned an automatic NCAA bid.
CSU women's basketball advances to the Big Dance after defeating Air Force
More in Homepage
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) dribbles into the basket during CSU's game against the University of Wyoming Feb. 7.
CSU women's basketball players livestream their own game
A page from "Yamatozakura: Kokushi Gacho" by Kokushi Meiga Kankokai displayed in a glass case at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art March 8.
‘Printed Dreams' exhibition connects ancient, contemporary Japanese art
Bookcases inside Cherry On Top Bookstore hold various sub-genres of romance books in Downtown Fort Collins Mar. 5. The romance-only bookstore opened less than a month ago and is co-owned and run by local friends and neighbors Devon Beuret and Meredith Glover. “We’ve had lots of requests for book clubs, and authors want to come in and talk and sign, all the kinds of stuff,” Glover said.
Newly opened Cherry On Top Bookshop cultivates joy, love
More in Men's Basketball
A man in an all green jersey extends the ball in his right hand away from a man in an all white jersey, trying to block the ball.
CSU men's basketball's winning streak breaks with loss against Boise State
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
From replacement to standard: How Brian Roth became 'The Voice of the Rams'
A group of men hold their hands together above their heads, they have motioned their hands into fists.
Gallery: CSU men's basketball continues win streak against Fresno State
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.