CSU women’s basketball Lexi Deden looks to find another championship title in first season away from home

A season can be painted perfectly, filled with highlights, smiles and big wins. But none of that comes without the players’ dedication or the expectations they set for themselves.

“I hold myself to such a high standard,” forward Lexi Deden said. “I’m really hard on myself, and that’s where my competitive energy is from. The fight and grit come from that.”

Deden is no stranger to competition. This year marks her sixth collegiate season — her first and last with Colorado State women’s basketball after previously competing five seasons at Montana State.

“(When I play), I think about my parents and the little Lexi that was on the floor with double knee pads (and) bloody knees just trying to get the ball,” Deden said. “I play for her and play for my parents and family back home in Montana.”

As CSU’s most veteran player, Deden understands what she needs, what her teammates need and the expectations her coach has set.

“She’s battle-tested,” head coach Ryun Williams said. “She knows what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable. She knows what preparation looks like, and she brings that mature approach to our roster, and she’s done a nice job with that.”

Deden may not have chosen CSU as her first home, but she chose it as her last stop. Her ties to Montana basketball run deep. Deden’s mother, Dawn, played for Montana and was selected for the All-Mountain West Conference team.

“My family was super happy for me,” Deden said. “My town was definitely a little upset, going there and being (at) a rival school, but they embraced it. I think my journey has been awesome because it’s brought me to so many places, and it’s made me who I am.”

Deden announced her transfer to CSU in May.

Her senior year, her team won the Big Sky Championship and earned an NCAA Tournament berth. In her junior year, Deden was awarded the MSU Pulfrey Brick Award, which is given to players who consistently demonstrate their best effort during practices.

“The coaches are what led me (to CSU),” Deden said. “There’s a lot of similarities to Bozeman and my home state. I think I wanted to bring that here and get out of Montana for my last year.”

Despite entering her final collegiate season, Deden isn’t ready to stop playing basketball.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to play professionally,” Deden said. “I’m just seeing where this next season goes. I want to bring them the championship and do my best for this team.”

Deden has been an reliable contributor on the court, hitting 87.5% of her free throw attempts.

But her biggest impact has been through her leadership.

“Her positive energy is so contagious,” Lexus Bargesser said. “She’s such a hard worker that you can’t help wanting to work just as hard as her alongside her.”

Both players transferred this season, with Bargesser transferring from Indiana.

“She was the first person I met here,” Bargesser said. “I could feel the confidence radiating off her. She was so friendly and smiley, and you knew from the start that she was a good person and someone that people want to be around.”

Deden’s dedication to details hasn’t gone unnoticed and stands out among her teammates.

“She knows how hard you need to play and that you need to do it every play,” Williams said. “She doesn’t take a play off, and it becomes contagious in practice. And if you practice well, you’re going to play well. She sets the tone for us every day in practice.”

But basketball isn’t her only talent. Off the court, painting has kept her grounded.

“(It’s) my little outlet that I get to be creative and have fun (in), let my mind ease,” Deden said. “I really have been getting into it lately. I’ve done Glacier National Park, fly fishing and mountains. I take pictures, and from that, I take the inspiration from the places I’ve been.”

Growing up in Montana her entire life, Deden loves hiking and pushing herself to adventure. While she hasn’t completed a 14er yet — a typical Colorado achievement — she’s saving that goal for the off-season. For now, she’s chasing just one goal: a championship ring.

“I think Colorado State needs to be first, especially going into the Pac-12, and where I’m coming from, I already have three championship rings,” Deden said. “I’m not expecting anything different right now.”

Deden has already left her mark on CSU, bringing forth a new competitive energy the Rams will need for their toughest battles this season.

“This year, I’m just soaking up every little part of it, trying to enjoy every little moment,” Deden said. “I’m ready to make the best of my next year.”

