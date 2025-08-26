Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Delve into the natural world with these 6 recent CSU studies

Katie Fisher, Science Editor
August 25, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
Image of the words “Collegian Science” surrounded by molecules.

In a natural environment full of growing instability, scientific breakthroughs and further inventions are more critical now than ever. Here are six recent scientific breakthroughs and projects made on Colorado State University soil, all centered on the natural world we inhabit.

1. Colorado wildfires have increased in frequency, size over past 30 years

Over the past 30 years, wildfires across Colorado have increased in size and frequency according to recent findings from CSU’s Regional Economic Development Institute. Thomas Gifford, one of the report’s authors and an environmental economics doctoral candidate, measured the trend’s occurrence, particularly in the past decade.

Gifford measured wildfire activity across the state from 1990 to 2023 by utilizing data from the National Interagency Fire Center. The report notes a growing trend in scale and destructiveness of wildfires in Colorado while also measuring policy, economic implications and the resulting budgetary constraints that have previously occurred. 

Most notably, the top 1% of Colorado’s wildfires since 1990 burned almost 50% of already incinerated acreage. Additionally, out of 10 of the largest fires in Colorado history, eight have occurred in the last 13 years, with three occurring just in 2020.

2. More accurate predictions of cascading land surface hazards

In a world of increasingly daunting weather incidents, the ability to predict events following the main catastrophe is of growing importance. Coined “cascading hazards by scientists, the term refers to the increased probability or risk of a secondary major weather event occurring after the first event.

Sean Gallen, associate professor of geosciences, has collaborated with dozens of fellow researchers to develop a new framework to predict and forecast the chain reactions of hazards across a variety of natural landscapes. Their findings, published June 26 in the journal Science, aim to provide an avenue to help communities threatened by cascading hazards develop actionable plans to better prepare for future events. 

3. Wildlife showcases range of responses to people in national parks

Attracting almost 332 million visitors in 2024, U.S. National Parks offer an opportunity for people and animals to encounter and view one another, fully unobstructed. A recent study in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B found that the presence of humans and infrastructure in national parks has lasting impacts on the behavior of large animals that inhabit the land. 

A team of researchers, including CSU postdoctoral fellow Forest Hayes, tracked 229 animals, including mountain lions, gray wolves and bighorn sheep, across 14 national parks through GPS collars from 2019-20. The team tracked the animals’ migration patterns, noting how they often avoided human infrastructure like trails, roads and campgrounds.

Additionally, the team observed animals traveling into more developed areas during the COVID-19 lockdown, when the number of visits to the parks dropped sharply.

4. Artificial beaver dams benefit water quality

A collaborative team of researchers from CSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the U.S. Forest Service and the nonprofit Coalition for the Poudre River Watershed recently measured the positive effects on water quality in the Cache la Poudre River Watershed following the installation of artificial beaver dams. 

The team, led by soil and crop sciences doctoral student Tim Fegel, installed dozens of artificial dams in the area decimated by the Cameron Peak fire in 2020, which burned over 208,000 acres and became the largest wildfire in state history. The “post-assisted log structure” worked to slow down the water flow while creating new wetlands. The formation of new pools is capable of reducing the amount of sediment flowing downstream, which purifies standing drinking water and removes unwanted nutrients. 

While the team’s long-term efforts have yet to be measured, they are hoping the continual presence of the structures may attract beavers to migrate back to the area. The mammals may then be able to maintain the structures over time. 

5. Army Corps partnership seeks to improve groundwater modeling systems 

A partnership between CSU’s department of civil and environmental engineering and the Army Corps of Engineers is hoping to connect satellite-based datasets with models to better understand groundwater resources available across the planet.

The five-year project, led by associate professor Ryan Smith, will study eight watersheds and their underlying aquifers, which geographically span across multiple countries. By using interferometric synthetic aperture radar, the team is able to measure groundwater depletion with an accuracy of above or below five millimeters.

6. Engagement outcomes of Colorado wolf reintroduction

A new study, originally published in Conservation Science and Practice, measured some improvement in social acceptance and engagement of Colorado’s wolf restoration and management plan.

CSU’s Warner College of Natural Resources, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the University of California, Berkeley collaborated on the study, in which they examined whether the stakeholder and public engagement process of Colorado’s wolf restoration program affected social outcomes over time.

The study stalked changes in knowledge, trust in decision-makers and separated indicators of social conflict across three groups: stakeholders directly involved in the advisory group, stakeholders involved in other ways and the general public.

Results suggested that while some improvement in social outcomes over the wolf reintroduction process have occurred, the increase may only be from an increase in knowledge and acceptance of management techniques over time, such as livestock loss.

Reach Katie Fisher at science@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
horoscopes
Horoscopes Aug. 24-31
Eve Wilson (27) spikes the ball in Colorado State University volleyball's Green and Gold Scrimmage Aug. 23. CSU's first game will be against Colgate Aug. 29.
CSU volleyball enters milestone season before transition to Pac-12
Graphic of person listening to music with headphones.
New semester, new music: Don't overlook these 2025 album releases
More in Research
Interdisciplinary researchers develop first-ever genetic switch in plants
Interdisciplinary researchers develop first-ever genetic switch in plants
Photo courtesy of Steven D. Miller/CIRA/CSU and NOAA/NESDIS
Mapping myths: Researchers create first milky sea database
Image of five people standing together.
Biomedical engineering seniors create patented 3D-printed prosthetic foot
More in Science
Lauren Brainard, Samantha Preuss, Robert Serunjogi, Shelby Ardehali and Kelli McGuire pose for a photo behind test materials for their biodegradable menstrual pads April 25. "Engineering is, as a profession, really about service," Preuss said. "That's not how everybody sees it, but I think it's about improving the world around you."
Engineering students address health care accessibility by developing sustainable menstrual pad inserts
Courtesy of Jen Krafchick
Campus Connections students mentor, inspire growth among local youth
Executive order reducing forest protections raises concerns in Colorado
Executive order reducing forest protections raises concerns in Colorado
About the Contributors
Katie Fisher
Katie Fisher, Science Editor
Katie Fisher is ecstatic to be taking up the position of science editor for The Collegian, a role she couldn’t be more excited to step into. Having started as a reporter for the arts and entertainment, news and life and culture desks in spring 2024 after transferring to Colorado State University, Fisher quickly found a surprising love for on-campus research and science communications, which drew her to the desk. Currently in her sophomore year, Fisher is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, double majoring in journalism and political science with a concentration in global politics and policies. Interested in a variety of political affairs and the impact that effective communication can make, she is hoping to pursue a career in print journalism, strategic communication or science communication. Fisher is originally from Aurora, Colorado, and enjoys writing, reading, photography, cooking and hiking. She can often be found with her nose in a local history book, at her favorite coffee shop haunts and rushing around campus. As a transfer student, Fisher was immediately drawn into the rich community of The Collegian, which has led to some of her strongest connections and relations on campus. From researching asbestos abatement and pulling building permits to speaking with industry experts and analyzing research publications, she has enjoyed every second working for this amazing outlet. Fisher is excited for another great semester at The Collegian and the learning opportunities born from the fantastic journalism it produces.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.