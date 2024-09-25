The picky eater: Rainbow Restaurant is a colorful dine

I was incredibly excited to go to a place called Rainbow Restaurant. I was full-on expecting the entire place to be decked out in rainbows and to look like Cloud Cuckoo Land from “The Lego Movie.” Unfortunately, I was disappointed in that aspect, but after going in and trying the less-than-Rainbow Restaurant, I was amazed by what I experienced.

The first thing I noticed about it was how cozy it felt. It felt like I was in a teen coming-of-age movie where the main characters make their plan to get their friend a date — if you can imagine that. There was a beautiful coral color on two of the walls and a nice turquoise on two others. The colors were very calming and created a relaxing atmosphere right when I walked in the door.

To order, you get a menu when you come in the door and stand in line to order at the counter. Then they give you a buzzer, and you bring that to your table and place it on the marked area.

I ordered the strawberry lemonade, which was deliciously sweet and tasted homemade. To eat, I originally got the cashew veggie stir fry with no cashews because I don’t like nuts. The plating was very tropical looking. It was incredible to look at and made me feel like I was in Hawaii. However, as far as the taste goes, I didn’t love it. It tasted off in a way I can’t quite explain. It could very well be an acquired taste because it was a very specific dislike in the sense that I couldn’t describe what it was I didn’t like, but it was something I’d never disliked in that way before.

I swapped it out for French toast with no almonds because, again, I don’t like nuts. Don’t worry, this place is allergy friendly — just let them know. I told them I didn’t like nuts, and the host asked me if I had an allergy, which has me thinking that there’s a protocol for if I did.

The French toast presentation was beautiful with scattered berries, and they certainly did not skimp on the powdered sugar — something I was incredibly grateful for. It was much better than the stir fry, in my opinion. It was crispy on the edges and soft in the middle. It was made with wheat bread, which left an aftertaste in my mouth, but it wasn’t unpleasant, just a bit bizarre. The French toast was $14.25, and my strawberry lemonade was $4, bringing us to a grand total of just shy of $20. Not bad at all.

Overall, The Rainbow Restaurant is a must-try. Even if you’re picky like me, go and try it anyway. You might find something you like. I do recommend the French toast for picky eaters; it’s very delicious and doesn’t have too many contradicting flavors like the stir fry did. Make sure to try the Rainbow Restaurant for its colorful dining and unforgettable cozy atmosphere.

Reach Nevaeh Greene at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.