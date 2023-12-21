Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Coloradans share diverse perspectives on sustainable living

Kaitlyn Mixon, Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Pangaea+Kaan+holds+one+of+her+newly+propagated+seedlings+in+her+Fort+Collins+apartment+April+8%2C+2023.+
Collegian | Kaitlyn Mixon
Pangaea Kaan holds one of her newly propagated seedlings in her Fort Collins apartment April 8, 2023.

Dallas May watched the remaining ranches around him turn into farmland growing up. Though he was thrilled by the advancements in farming agriculture, he was troubled by the diminishment of wildlife and natural ecosystems. He then decided that he would dedicate his future to finding a way for wildlife, farming and ranching to co-exist.

“It’s amazing how much we can do with old plastic.” -Pangaea Kaan, Colorado State University student

May decided to open a ranch that focused on natural ecosystem livelihood, providing future generations with ways to achieve a sustainable and affordable supply of food while protecting the environment. The ranch has been named the May Ranch.

“We operate the ranch organically — no pesticides, no insecticides,” May said. “We allow all animals to function in their native state. We do not control any, including coyotes, prairie dogs or any others. In 50 years, we have not killed a coyote on the ranch, only allowed them to function normally, and have had tens of thousands of calves born and not lost one to coyote predation. The coyotes have a natural prey base since we do not kill prairie dogs, rabbits, gophers or any other animals.”

May’s goal is to find ways to sustainably conserve wildlife, habitats, water and farming and ranching families whose values match his own.

“We view it as our responsibility to improve and maintain the wildlife habitat on the ranch,” May said. “Ranching and wildlife can and should be complementary, not competitive. We do our best to manage our grazing so that it contributes to the natural environment that is needed for biodiversity.”

May’s philosophy focuses on the growth of biodiversity and sustainable agriculture in ranching and farming, as he said he believes ranching and wildlife practices should complement one another.

May has taken action in developing his practices.

“Years ago, we placed a conservation easement on the land with Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust so that it will never be converted from native grass and remains a working cattle ranch,” May said.

May simultaneously began a privately funded carbon credit offset program in cooperation with Ducks Unlimited that allows people to sell carbon credit offsets around the globe. The ranch is Audubon Conservation Ranching certified, which requires that it is operated to maximize habitat for birds, which guarantees all species will benefit.

The health of grasslands is vital for the fight against climate change, and the May family is fully aware of this. They allow their grasslands to flourish and grow tall, which permits the increased amount of carbon the grass maintains. Instead of releasing carbon into the atmosphere, the soil stores it and increases carbon uptake in place of spewing it out.

“We are Global Animal Protection certified through the (United States Department of Agriculture),” May said. “(This) guarantees that our animals are raised humanely and without physical alterations — no branding, dehorning and natural weaning.”

May’s humanely raised production through the Audubon Conservation Ranching marketplace has been distributed through numerous Colorado markets. One of these is the Fort Collins Food Co-Op, also known as the Mountain Avenue Market.

Stephanie Bublitz, a management team member of the Fort Collins Food Co-Op, said her market is “built on the idea of the triple bottom line, so in our bylaws, we strive to help people, the planet and nonprofits.”

Bublitz and her organization align with not only May’s views on agriculture but also those in the community who are focused on sustainable agriculture and practices that benefit the environment.

Pangaea Kaan is a student at Colorado State University who strives to attain similar values while using sustainable practices in her everyday life.

Kaan is from Nebraska, but her grandparents have a farm in Colorado, so she has spent lots of time learning about the agriculture and ecosystem in the area. She has been attempting to find the most effective ways to attain sustainable agriculture through her horticulture background and her past with plant propagation.

Between plant propagation and learning how to sustainably grow agriculture in her small Fort Collins apartment, Kaan also has many tips and suggestions about the best ways to have a more sustainable lifestyle as a college student.

When she isn’t spending time on her homework, Kaan is finding ways to be sustainable. By going to farmers markets and buying from stores such as the Fort Collins Co-Op, she has successfully built herself a way of life that benefits the ecosystem around her.

“The containers that I use for my seedlings are all recycled containers, like coffee creamer, Dawn dish soap, the top of other various plastic items cut off to plant things in,” Kaan said. “The candles we use, we soak the rest out and use them as dish ware. All the wax melts to the top, and we take it off, and it’s a perfect little cup or little dish; it’s amazing how much we can do with old plastic.”

Kaan said that even though taking up a plastic-free lifestyle is difficult, it is attainable and helps the environment more than most people realize. She has been very interested in farming practices and finding ways to grow her own food.

“The ones we’ve got in there right now are spinach, arugula, mint, lavender, basil, chives, zucchini, peas and milkweed for the butterflies,” Kaan said. “Milkweed is so important because it can be a weed, but it is so good for the monarchs and the butterflies to help keep them populated because they’re going extinct, and we need to help our butterfly population. We’re going to start them here and put them into garden beds when we move them over to our new apartment in August.”

Kaan uses old beer cans for the saplings and grows crops that not only benefit her lifestyle but also the ecosystem around her. Kaan is attempting to mimic May’s line of work.

“It’s just little things like using small old plant leaves and propagating them to have better oxygen flow in your home,” Kaan said while giving a tour of her current propagations. “It’s better to have good things in your environment to help with your mental health and, you know, your physical health, too.”

Kann, May and Bublitz are all striving to achieve the same goal of having a sustainable method of agriculture while keeping the ecosystem happy and healthy. With creative recycling strategies like Kann’s, investment in ecosystem-friendly production like May Ranch and community support of local sustainable produce like Mountain Avenue Market, the food system and the planet will be in better shape than before.

Reach Kaitlyn Mixon at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
