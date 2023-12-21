Wolverine Farm provides home to artists, book lovers

Bookshelves line the walls and walkways of Wolverine Farm Publick House. They are accompanied by art and plants scattered around the building, and the lingering smells of food and drinks welcome the customers who come to visit.

However, the energy felt when visiting Wolverine Farm is the key selling point of the business. Whether you are stopping in for your first time or coming back after years of loyalty, this space provides a quiet and benevolent environment for all book lovers.

“Each year seems to be busier than the last, but what this space is on its own always seems to draw in really cool people,” said Chris Jones, an employee at Wolverine Farm who began working at the nonprofit coffeehouse and bookstore about two years ago and was a regular customer for many years prior. “It’s always great people that come in: people that are creative, grateful and appreciative for the energy that is here. It’s a place where you can come in, and there’s always different things and conversations happening.”

Wolverine Farm is a multifaceted business located just a few blocks from Old Town Square. The establishment is best known as a coffee shop, restaurant and bookstore and holds multiple events throughout the year. This includes a monthly open mic night for poetry that takes place every third Tuesday of the month and live music 6-8 p.m. almost every Wednesday.

But at its core, Wolverine Farm is a nonprofit literary and arts organization that publishes local work in the form of books and newspapers. The first publication was launched in 2003 by owner Todd Simmons, and later in 2005, issues were sold in a volunteer-run bookstore inside the Bean Cycle coffee house, and the publishing house has since moved to its current location, where it has been able to grow for the past eight years.

“I love it here,” said Chelsea Gilmore, the arts and events manager of Wolverine Farm. “It’s such a lovely little hub for art and people and all good things.”

Everything from the various art installations to the bookstore and the small local gift section from local vendors is all a collaboration between the employees and Simmons, who work together to create an artistic and academic environment. Simmons said he has approached the creativity in the building by finding out what skills his employees and customers have and then getting “out of their way and (letting) them do what they do best.”

Aside from Wolverine Farm’s beautiful surface, the nonprofit has stayed true to its core values after almost 21 years. Everything in their public space, including the coffee shop and the bookstore, goes back into funding their publication company. The company has seen multiple successful publications, such as “Matter Journal,” “Boneshaker” and “Fort Collins Courier,” and their specialty projects are handled on a case-by-case basis.

The business is also active in the environmental sustainability community in Fort Collins. This year, they are piloting a reusable cup program they hope to take citywide in the future.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve had much of a traditional plan for Wolverine Farm,” Simmons said. “If I had to sum it up, follow curiosity and inspiration, and do things that you love. That is what we are still doing 21 years later.”

The warmth from the building’s environment and the companionship fostered by the employees — along with the business continuing to honor the environment, social and personal principles and ethics along the way — have created a very welcoming and creative environment for their customers. This has encouraged the frequent regulars who come to work, read and visit with others.

“I always encourage people to come in,” Jones said. “If, you know, someone is reading this and hasn’t been into Wolverine before, … just see for themselves. It really is such a special place.”

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.