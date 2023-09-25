Semester at Sea: To be a student of the world

The brisk, chilly wind whips my exposed face as I step outside on the ninth deck of the MV World Odyssey in January. The Indian Ocean, with its curling brown waves and foaming white crests, stretches toward the horizon. The sun rises slowly, its usual vibrant glare smothered by haze, making it appear like an orange spotlight shining onto the water.

Dense, thick smog enshrouds the mainland. Students and faculty line the deck railing at the front of the ship, eagerly chatting, listening to music and taking photos. Anticipation electrifies the atmosphere as the ship drifts toward Mumbai, India — the first stop on our four-monthlong journey overseas.

Ad

Studying abroad with Semester at Sea during the 2023 spring semester has been the greatest adventure of my life thus far. Sailing to different countries while living aboard a passenger ship converted to a college was an exhilarating, wonderful balance of being a student of the classroom and of the world.

My voyage departed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and traveled to India, Kenya, Jordan, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Morocco and Portugal. From venturing through sprawling savannahs and gawking at zebras in Tsavo National Park, Kenya, to trekking to the majestic rose-colored world wonder Treasury in Petra, Jordan, or admiring the glorious architecture of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, every day was packed with life-changing experiences and opportunities.

I thought traveling far and wide would satisfy my wanderlust, but instead, it has become stronger. I’ve come to realize that seeing, hearing and documenting the stories of so many incredible people and places often leaves you with more questions than answers. But that’s a good thing — more questions mean more room for growth, change and brilliant ideas that you just need to take a chance on.

Despite what some may think, we do go to class and complete assignments on the ship; however, even doing something as mundane as classwork was an experience. It was surreal to look outside and always see the vast, beautiful blue ocean, hear the constant lapping of waves and howling wind or feel the gentle rocking of the ship while listening to lectures or doing homework.

Moreover, applying what I was learning in class to my travels in countries granted me a completely different travel experience. I learned to go beyond tourist attractions and travel deeper to experience and understand local livelihoods, which vastly differ from those of the United States.

Each course offered on the voyage has a designated field class, which is an opportunity for students to travel with their classes in-country and partake in fieldwork. My favorite field class, video production, traveled to the Specialized Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual in Rabat, Morocco. There, we collaborated with local film and media students to create a short film.

We worked together on casting and filming, and I got to act in it. I loved getting to meet college students from a different country because I discovered we were still similar in so many ways. We were telling jokes and laughing by the end of the day like we’d known one another for years.

The shipboard community is what truly made the ship feel like home and made traveling to new places a little less daunting. Some of my most memorable moments were grabbing smoothies from the poolside bar with my newfound friends, studying and goofing off in the dining halls or library with classmates and playing cards with strangers who soon became friends. Even though we rarely had cell service, I was never lonely or bored.

Interacting with my professors in and out of the classroom made them feel like friends in addition to mentors, and many of them were learning as much as we were. Not only did the staff cook, clean and ensure safety on the ship, but they also took the time and effort to memorize each of our names and always greeted us with smiles in the dining halls.

Ad

Semester at Sea gave me the resources and freedom to travel, learn and fuel creative passions and curiosities. As an aspiring photojournalist, the voyage helped me realize my passion for documenting global travel content, grow my portfolio and take my photography and writing to a more advanced level.

My experience abroad radically expanded my worldview, transformed my personal mindset, inspired my creative aspirations and ultimately changed my life for the better, and I’m beyond gratified to have embarked on this journey.

For photos, videos and further information about my journey around the world with Semester at Sea, check out my travel blog online.

Reach Samantha Nordstrom at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.