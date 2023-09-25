Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma

On Saturday, Sept. 9, The Lyric held the Fight the Stigma Music Festival to support the cause to end...

Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

Semester at Sea: To be a student of the world

One Ram’s Experience Studying Abroad with Semester at Sea
Samantha Nordstrom, Photographer
September 28, 2023
Indians+walk+in+a+local+market+in+New+Delhi+Jan.+13.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Indians walk in a local market in New Delhi Jan. 13.

The brisk, chilly wind whips my exposed face as I step outside on the ninth deck of the MV World Odyssey in January. The Indian Ocean, with its curling brown waves and foaming white crests, stretches toward the horizon. The sun rises slowly, its usual vibrant glare smothered by haze, making it appear like an orange spotlight shining onto the water.

Dense, thick smog enshrouds the mainland. Students and faculty line the deck railing at the front of the ship, eagerly chatting, listening to music and taking photos. Anticipation electrifies the atmosphere as the ship drifts toward Mumbai, India — the first stop on our four-monthlong journey overseas.

Ad

Studying abroad with Semester at Sea during the 2023 spring semester has been the greatest adventure of my life thus far. Sailing to different countries while living aboard a passenger ship converted to a college was an exhilarating, wonderful balance of being a student of the classroom and of the world.

My voyage departed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and traveled to India, Kenya, Jordan, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Spain, Morocco and Portugal. From venturing through sprawling savannahs and gawking at zebras in Tsavo National Park, Kenya, to trekking to the majestic rose-colored world wonder Treasury in Petra, Jordan, or admiring the glorious architecture of La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, every day was packed with life-changing experiences and opportunities.

I thought traveling far and wide would satisfy my wanderlust, but instead, it has become stronger. I’ve come to realize that seeing, hearing and documenting the stories of so many incredible people and places often leaves you with more questions than answers. But that’s a good thing — more questions mean more room for growth, change and brilliant ideas that you just need to take a chance on.

Despite what some may think, we do go to class and complete assignments on the ship; however, even doing something as mundane as classwork was an experience. It was surreal to look outside and always see the vast, beautiful blue ocean, hear the constant lapping of waves and howling wind or feel the gentle rocking of the ship while listening to lectures or doing homework.

Moreover, applying what I was learning in class to my travels in countries granted me a completely different travel experience. I learned to go beyond tourist attractions and travel deeper to experience and understand local livelihoods, which vastly differ from those of the United States.

Each course offered on the voyage has a designated field class, which is an opportunity for students to travel with their classes in-country and partake in fieldwork. My favorite field class, video production, traveled to the Specialized Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual in Rabat, Morocco. There, we collaborated with local film and media students to create a short film.

We worked together on casting and filming, and I got to act in it. I loved getting to meet college students from a different country because I discovered we were still similar in so many ways. We were telling jokes and laughing by the end of the day like we’d known one another for years.

The shipboard community is what truly made the ship feel like home and made traveling to new places a little less daunting. Some of my most memorable moments were grabbing smoothies from the poolside bar with my newfound friends, studying and goofing off in the dining halls or library with classmates and playing cards with strangers who soon became friends. Even though we rarely had cell service, I was never lonely or bored.

Interacting with my professors in and out of the classroom made them feel like friends in addition to mentors, and many of them were learning as much as we were. Not only did the staff cook, clean and ensure safety on the ship, but they also took the time and effort to memorize each of our names and always greeted us with smiles in the dining halls.

Ad

Semester at Sea gave me the resources and freedom to travel, learn and fuel creative passions and curiosities. As an aspiring photojournalist, the voyage helped me realize my passion for documenting global travel content, grow my portfolio and take my photography and writing to a more advanced level.

My experience abroad radically expanded my worldview, transformed my personal mindset, inspired my creative aspirations and ultimately changed my life for the better, and I’m beyond gratified to have embarked on this journey.

For photos, videos and further information about my journey around the world with Semester at Sea, check out my travel blog online.

Reach Samantha Nordstrom at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Celebrate reading freedom, Banned Book Week at Poudre Libraries
Colorado State University defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) has been the target of many death threats after his hit against Travis Hunter Sept. 16.
Lopez: Stop normalizing death threats against athletes
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Seriously: 5 fresh word names for your baby Ram
Seriously: 5 fresh word names for your baby Ram
Bottoms is a satirical refresh on the coming-of-age story
'Bottoms' is a satirical refresh on the coming-of-age story
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure
More in Life and Culture
Shatter Rage Room owner Caitlin Nelson smashes an assortment of jars and keyboards Sept. 22. Ultimately it takes some time to deconstruct what you know about yourself in order to change and in order to move on, Nelson said.
Shatter Rage Room: Break dishes, make a breakthrough
Students ride in to free food and resources during the Bike to School Event between the Lory Student Center and Morgan Library.
ASCSU promotes sustainable commuting with Bike 2 School
A guest in the store browses the shelves of Old Firehouse Books in Old Town Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Old Firehouse Books prioritizes NoCo pride
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
The essential guide for tailgating at CSU
Colorado State University students wear their countries’ flags with pride at the National Hispanic Heritage Month launch Sept. 13. Students displayed their cultures, featuring the Mexican and Guatemalan flags to name a few.
El Centro celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *