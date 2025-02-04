Founded 1891.

Gallery: ‘The Hangman at Home’ exhibit combines virtual reality and physical installations

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
February 5, 2025

  • Xinran Yuan, Kim Ferrer and Nathan Seymour stand side by side in front of collaborative work from students, which was made at the beginning of their creative process, setting a tone for the art that would later be made Jan. 28. The Hangman at Home virtual reality exhibition by Michelle and Uri Kranot is being displayed alongside art installations by Ferrer, Seymour and Yuan at the Hatton Gallery.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Colorado State University Director of Exhibitions and Community Engagement Xinran Yuan tests the virtual reality side of the exhibit while surrounded by displayed art created by Kim Ferrer, an instructor of foundations in the art and art history department Jan. 28. She created a cohesive dialogue by combining post-convergent art with a physical display. The Hangman at Home virtual reality exhibition by Michelle and Uri Kranot is being displayed alongside art installations by Kim Ferrer, Nathan Cory Seymour and Xinran Yuan at the Hatton Gallery.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Kim Ferrer, an instructor of foundations in the art and art history department at Colorado State University, stands among her artwork in The Hangman at Home exhibition at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Ferrer used cheesecloth and burlap to create a physically translucent space.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Kim Ferrer, an instructor of foundations in the art and art history department at Colorado State University, stands among her artwork in The Hangman at Home exhibition at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Ferrer used cheesecloth and burlap to create a physically translucent space.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Kim Ferrer and Nathan Cory Seymour stand with their art installation at the Clara Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. The installation is a cohesive art piece that works in conjunction with The Hangman at Home Virtual Reality art show.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Isabella Trinchero experiences The Hangman at Home, a virtual reality art exhibit that is surrounded by carefully crafted installation art Jan. 24. The exhibit is shown at CSU’s Clara Hatton Gallery, Jan. 24 to Feb. 14.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Maddie Christian has her first experience with Virtual Reality at the opening of The Hangman at Home exhibit at the Clara Hatton Gallery Jan. 24.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Handcrafted fabrics hang from the ceiling at The Hangman at Home art exhibit, which was showcased at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Burlap and cheesecloth work together to create a translucent display, feeding into the narrative of Carl Sandburg’s 1922 poem.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Handcrafted fabrics hang from the ceiling at The Hangman at Home art exhibit, which was showcased at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Burlap and cheesecloth work together to create a translucent display, feeding into the narrative of Carl Sandburg’s 1922 poem.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Handcrafted fabrics hang from the ceiling at The Hangman at Home art exhibit, which was showcased at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Burlap and cheesecloth work together to create a translucent display, feeding into the narrative of Carl Sandburg’s 1922 poem.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '

  • Handcrafted fabrics hang from the ceiling at The Hangman at Home art exhibit, which was showcased at the Hatton Gallery Jan. 28. Burlap and cheesecloth work together to create a translucent display, feeding into the narrative of Carl Sandburg’s 1922 poem.

    Collegian | Ruby Secrest
    '
About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year's Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest's taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso's Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today's top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.