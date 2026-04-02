Review: Harry Styles explores freedom, longing on ‘Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally’

Editor’s Note: All review content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Nearly a decade into his solo career, Harry Styles has gone through several reinventions. From his 2017 self-titled debut “Harry Styles” to the widespread success of “Harry’s House,” Styles has spent years building a distinct identity as a solo artist.

After a four-year wait, his newest album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” arrived with high expectations, but instead of delivering a dramatic evolution, it leaned into something more introspective.

At its core, the album gives its audience a sense of reflection and longing that can be compelling at times but underwhelming at others.

His earlier work carried a very different energy. His 2017 self-titled debut marked a clear departure from his time in One Direction, shifting into a more mature and reflective sound as he established his individual identity. “Fine Line” followed with brighter, more expressive pop elements, balancing vulnerability with large-scale production.

By the time “Harry’s House” was released in 2022, Styles had fully settled into his pop star image, pairing confident songwriting with standout visuals and a more eccentric public persona. In contrast, his latest release feels less concerned with presentation and more focused on honesty, suggesting a shift not just in sound but in mindset.

Sonically, the album leans heavily into electronic and dance influences, marking one of Styles’ most experimental shifts in sound. While this direction may feel unexpected, it aligns with a broader shift in pop music toward more electronic production.

At the same time, Styles did not abandon live instrumentation. Heavy percussion and the use of instruments such as saxophone, trumpet and piano add depth, elevating the album to something beyond a typical electronic pop record.

Vocally, Styles remains more controlled, often staying within a narrower range rather than building toward more dynamic moments. As a result, several choruses feel like they lack the variation needed to fully stand out, favoring atmosphere and tone over the high-energy emotion that once defined his most popular songs.

Lyrically, much of the album focuses on relationships, though not in a traditionally romantic sense. Across several tracks, Styles returns to themes of love, disconnection and uncertainty — often portraying relationships that feel out of sync or unresolved. There is a recurring sense of wanting something deeper, while recognizing those desires are not always fulfilled.

This internal conflict becomes especially clear as Styles grapples with competing emotions and perspectives. In “Are You Listening Yet?” he asks, “Between your head and heart and somewhere else instead / Oh, can you hear the voice, the one inside your head?” highlighting the tension between logic and emotion and the feeling of being caught in between.

At times, the project also suggests a divide between living and performing, showing how existing in the public eye creates distance from real experiences.

That same tension is echoed in the album’s sonic choices, especially in its reliance on repetition. Disco as a genre is built on looping rhythms and steady, hypnotic patterns, and Styles leans into that structure both sonically and lyrically.

Rather than distracting from the album, this approach reinforces its themes. Even so, beneath the upbeat production, the energy never fully matches what you’d expect from disco, with “disco, occasionally” proving to be the most honest part of the title.

In a recent Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, Styles expressed letting go of the idea of being a “perfect version” of himself, instead choosing to acknowledge his flaws and grow from them. He described this shift as “freeing,” not just personally but in the way he approaches music.

Fans can see this mindset carried throughout the album, which feels less focused on proving something and more centered on understanding himself.

This perspective is especially evident in “Aperture,” where lines like, “Time won’t wait on me” highlight a growing awareness of time, change and the need to move forward.

A similar idea appears in “Paint by Numbers,” where he describes “a lifetime of learning,” suggesting growth is gradual rather than something that happens all at once. Rather than offering clear answers, Styles allows space for uncertainty, creating an album that sits comfortably between freedom and longing.

With so much time between releases, there is a sense that this album had a great deal to live up to, which makes its quieter, more repetitive moments stand out even more.

Ultimately, Styles’ latest album feels less like a statement and more like a reflection. It captures an artist who is no longer chasing validation but instead navigating what it means to be present.

While it may not reach the same level of impact as his previous releases, its more introspective approach reveals a different kind of growth.

Perhaps what makes the album worth returning to is the way it balances familiarity with something new — layering elements of pop beneath its electronic and disco influences in a way that feels both recognizable and unexpected.

The shifts in the album have also raised questions about how these songs will translate in a live setting, as Styles moves from high-energy performances to material that feels more internal. By embracing both freedom and uncertainty, Styles creates a project that may not be immediate but reveals more the longer listeners sit with it.

Reach Scout Kingsley at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.