Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Review: ‘Project Hail Mary’ brings fresh take to space fiction genre, filled with heart, humor, humanity

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
April 13, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

Editor’s Note: All review content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

On Friday, April 10, the crew of the Artemis II mission to the moon splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a successful mission. I watched the rescue efforts to pull the crew out of the Integrity capsule off the coast of San Diego on my phone in the parking lot of Fort Collins’ local AMC theater, just 20 minutes before I sat down to watch “Project Hail Mary.”

As someone who has a soft spot for space stories and finds herself moved to tears more than I maybe should over tales of space missions and humanity traversing the galaxy, I perhaps should have structured my weekend differently. Between the Artemis’ success and the beauty of “Project Hail Mary,” I probably discarded 10 tissues, but it was the most beautiful double header.

I grew up looking up at the stars and learning pretty much everything about space exploration that I could. “Apollo 13,” “First Man” and “Hidden Figures” all populated my adolescence as I consumed as much media as I could about NASA and space. I’ve been a fan of Andy Weir as an author and storyteller since I saw “The Martian” when I was 12. I’ve seen that film probably 30 times — it’s one of my comfort movies. I still remember the first time I saw that movie, and how I spent the next week pretty much unable to think about anything else, which is exactly the same experience I had upon finishing “Project Hail Mary.”

It is, without a doubt, one of the best films I’ve seen in a few years. Yes, it’s that good.

Adapted from Weir’s 2021 novel and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, “Project Hail Mary” focuses on Ryan Gosling’s character Ryland Grace, an ordinary middle school science teacher who is selected to help a global cohort of scientists solving the problem of a dimming sun as a result of alien bacterial forms called astrophage. If the scientists can’t figure out a solution to astrophage, which has infected every star in the galaxy except for one, humanity will go extinct in 30 years. Grace wakes up on a ship with no memories of who he is, how he got to space or what his mission operative is in traveling to a star system far away from Earth.

With its premise being so different from “The Martian,” I had my skepticisms going in to see the film. The genesis of “The Martian” has always been the enduring power of humanity to come together to save someone through the strength of the human spirit. While both “Project Hail Mary” and “The Martian” feature a human stranded in space alone, the mission crew that rescues Matt Damon’s character in “The Martian” is one of the best parts of the film, and I knew “Project Hail Mary” didn’t feature that sort of a supporting astronaut cast. What we got was far better, however: We got Rocky.

It took about 30 seconds for Rocky, the alien Ryland meets while orbiting the uninfected star, to charm me. I was sort of unsure about Rocky, who was promoted heavily in trailers, when going in an alien? Who looked like a rock? This is what was causing audiences to rave about this film?

Rocky possesses more humanity and kindness than the rest of the human cast of the movie combined. He is funny, delightful, sweet and adorable. Created out of puppeteering teams and occasionally voiced off-set by Gosling’s daughters to evoke real emotions in Gosling, Rocky brings out a softness and gentleness to Gosling’s star performance. They riff off each other with perfect comedic timing. They watch each other sleep for safety. They both sacrifice safety and comfort to save the other. The platonic chemistry Gosling establishes with Rocky leads the audience to completely believe in his existence and their connection. Gosling deserves award nods for his performance.

The supporting cast of humans, however, adds to the complexity of the story as well. The moment when coldhearted mission leader Eva Stratt stands in front of a room of scientists and astronauts before the beginning of the mission and begins to sing a karaoke rendition of “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles elevates her from coldhearted and cruel to someone simply trying to survive. It is an emotional turning point of the film.

It is hard to find anything about the film to dislike, except for the crucial pacing at the end that does accelerate some key scientific details that make the plot a little muddled. Aside from that, the cinematography, sound mixing, score and writing are all phenomenal. I particularly liked the detail in which sound mixers would choose to mute Grace experiencing “loud” moments, like explosions or screaming, to create tension. It helped keep the audio bearable in a genre that is often filled with loud explosions for dramatic effect.

The movie is full of heart and humor. I laughed out loud for a good portion of the film. I audibly “aww-ed” at sweet moments, gasped at tense moments and cried. A lot. It evoked every emotion that a cinematic experience should.

While journeying to the far side of the moon, Artemis II Mission Specialist Christina Koch observed both the moon and the Earth from the windows of the Integrity capsule and quoted Rocky’s catchphrase: “Amaze, amaze, amaze.” In a world that has been filled with constant bad news, it feels like the enduring power of humanity and exploration may be the antidote to the tragedy and pain we so desperately needed. “Project Hail Mary” is a perfect cinematic representation of friendship, kindness and humanity.

Reach Allie Seibel at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @allieseibelmedia.

More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Janelle James performs a comedy show for Colorado State University's annual RamFest April 2. James was the headlining act of the night and was accompanied by Ontonio Kareem, who opened for her.
Janelle James turns LSC ballroom into comedy club during CSU annual RamFest
Mikyla, Allision, and Nicole perform an Afrobeats Dance at the Gifts of Ghana celebration in the University Center for the Arts April 4.
Gifts from Ghana uses art to share stories, lessons learned while abroad
Student Keegan Casey critiques work during a photography capstone class on campus March 31.
Photography capstone challenges students to question, understand themselves
More in Collegian Reviews
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Review: Harry Styles explores freedom, longing on 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally'
Review: BTS' new pop release 'ARIRANG' feeds fans emotion, controversy after hiatus
Review: BTS' new pop release 'ARIRANG' feeds fans emotion, controversy after hiatus
Collegian File Illustration
2026 Oscars gives credit where its due, breaking barriers, rewarding ambition
More in Homepage
Laramie County Community College goat tier Katherine Weese competes during Colorado State University's 76th Annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo at The Ranch Events Complex April 3.
Gallery: CSU rodeo team hosts 76th Annual Skyline Stampede
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
This week in ASCSU: Addressing basic needs, upholding SDC representation
Image of the words "Collegian Columnist" placed in front of a building.
Seymour: Understanding all religions is a non-negotiable
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.