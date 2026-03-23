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2026 Oscars gives credit where its due, breaking barriers, rewarding ambition

Gigi Young, Director of Digital Strategy and Engagement
March 23, 2026
Collegian File Illustration

The 98th Academy Awards felt like a long, overdue conversation finally reaching its conclusion. After decades of being a critic’s favorite who never quite crossed the finish line, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” marched across the Dolby Theatre stage March 15 to claim the ultimate prize. The film took home six Oscars, including best picture, capping off a ceremony that balanced Hollywood’s history with some major steps forward.

Anderson went into the night with 14 past nominations and zero wins. That finally changed early in the show when he won best adapted screenplay, followed quickly by best director.

“You make a guy work hard for this,” Anderson joked during his speech when he returned to the stage for the final best picture announcement. He dedicated the win to his children, offering a poignant apology for the “housekeeping mess” of the current world while expressing hope for the generations’ decency.

While Anderson took the biggest trophies, the night saw some massive breakthroughs in other categories.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win best cinematography for her work on Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.” It was an emotional moment as she called on all women in the theater to stand, acknowledging the advocacy required to break the long-standing glass ceiling.

The acting categories provided their own share of milestones. Michael B. Jordan landed his first Oscar for Best Actor for his role in “Sinners,” while Jessie Buckley became the first Irish actress to win Best Actress for her performance in “Hamnet.” Meanwhile, one of the most impactful moments of the show belonged to 75-year-old Amy Madigan; 40 years after her first nomination, she finally took home Best Supporting Actress for her role in the thriller “Weapons.”

The documentary category also brought one of the most powerful and sobering moments of the night when “Mr Nobody Against Putin” won best documentary feature. The film follows the story of Pavel Talankin, a teacher who recorded his small Russian town’s shift toward pro-war propaganda. It was a raw, courageous look at the invasion of Ukraine through the eyes of someone on the inside, and its win served as a heavy reminder of the bravery required to document the truth in real time.

The technical awards often tell the story of the year’s most ambitious productions, and this ceremony was no different. In addition to its best picture win, “One Battle After Another” secured trophies for Best Film Editing and Best Casting — awards that highlighted the film’s immersion and high-stakes pacing. Meanwhile, the visually stunning “Frankenstein” took home the Oscar for Best Costume Design, with designer Kate Hawley earning the win for her intricate, world-building attire.

The ceremony also served as a victory lap for traditional theatrical releases. Both heavyweight contenders, “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners,” were big-budget originals from Warner Bros., a legacy studio currently navigating a high-profile merger with Paramount Skydance.

Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” claimed three awards for its lavish production design and makeup, while the cultural phenomenon “KPop Demon Hunters” took home best animated feature. The film’s hit single “Golden” also made history as the first K-pop track to win best original song, complete with a high-energy live performance that brought the entire front row to their feet.

As the night came to a close, it became evident that the groundwork was being laid for a massive 2026. With veteran directors finally getting their due and studios doubling down on ambitious original storytelling, the momentum is undeniable.

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Director of Digital Strategy and Engagement
Gigi Young is the director of digital strategy and engagement at The Collegian. Guided by her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, she strives to extend the paper’s reach both online and in person. Over the past year, Young spearheaded a comprehensive digital overhaul of the publication. She redesigned the website to improve user experience, implemented posting protocols across social media to establish brand uniformity and organized outdated data systems. In addition, she manages backend analytics, tracking views, shares and other engagement metrics to help guide editorial decisions, enhance audience reach and align content with reader interests. Originally from Chicago’s North Shore, Young moved to Colorado to embrace the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a senior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business. Young will graduate with a MRAD research distinction for her work in AI Anthropomorphism and AI Financial Literacy, conducted under Assistant Professor Nandini Nim. She is a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Women In Business Association, as well as an active volunteer at various nonprofit organizations. Young’s experiences span startups, small businesses both in the U.S. and abroad and Fortune 500 corporations. These opportunities have shaped her as a leader with strong business acumen, problem-solving abilities and a drive to make meaningful impact. Young could not be more delighted to be a part of The Collegian and its rich history for another — and her last — school year.