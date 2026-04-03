CSU’s annual drag show supports students in celebration of artistry

In a sea of positive energy, dance, storytelling and sparkles, members of the CSU and Fort Collins communities gathered in a celebration of artistry and identity showcased at the 2026 rendition of the annual CSU Drag Show.

The event, which took place March 29, was put together by RamEvents, House of Ovis, CSU Housing and Dining Services and the Pride Resource Center. This year’s theme, “Mystic Mayhem,” was headlined by RuPaul’s Drag Race featured queen Nini Coco, who, after a meet and greet with supportive fans, dazzled the stage at the CSU annual drag show with her rainbow-themed and monarch butterfly performances.

In addition to Nini Coco, many astonishing queens and kings took to the stage. A mix of current CSU students and professionals from the Northern Colorado and Denver areas, the performers showcased a variety of dance, expression and hand-made costumes, each bringing their own story to tell, with many receiving standing ovations.

With humorous banter and plenty of crowd interaction, the performers ensured audience members were having fun and felt engaged throughout the show. Rafael Duarte, event coordinator at the Lory Student Center who oversees RamEvents, said his favorite part of the annual event is “watching everyone enjoy the event.”

Duarte noted that events like the drag show are, “letting people know that we’re still here and we’re still happy to celebrate with one another.”

Duarte shared that, although entrance to the event is free, all the tips collected throughout the event would go toward funding scholarships offered through the Pride Resource Center. The annual event functions not only as a fundraiser but also as a celebration of gender identity and the role of drag in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Drag is such an opportunity for people to take their insides and put them on the outside to share with everyone,” said Jenna Tavia, the current Colorado Drag Royale monarch, who performed at the event.

Drag, an art form that focuses on embracing queer identity, creativity, inclusion and community, works to subvert societal norms, unlocking an embracement of individual stories and truths bound together by artistic expression.

“For me, drag has been important because it’s been a way to find community through this really wonderful art form. … I get to express who I am.” -Private Royce, co-host at CSU’s annual Drag Show

Alasdair Detschman from Residential Leadership Programs spoke about their views on the importance of drag shows, explaining how drag events create “a place for people to come and be themselves.”

As one of the biggest drag shows in Northern Colorado, additional overflow seating had to be opened for the event, with hundreds of individuals gathered to celebrate the performance.

Detschman noted how, to every individual in attendance and in the drag community, drag holds importance in its own way, saying, “(Drag) can be whatever anyone needs it to be.”

“Drag, to me, is playing with gender and not sticking to social norms,” attendee Salem Verrie said. “It’s just expressing yourself in such a beautiful way, proudly and out loud to everyone.”

Alongside Verrie in attendance was Alex Licklider, who discussed the ways she views drag as an art form, saying drag is about “expressing your true self.”

Performer and co-host Private Royce spoke to the role drag has played in their life.

“For me, drag has been important because it’s been a way to find community through this really wonderful art form,” Private Royce said. “I get to express who I am.”

During a time of political uncertainty in which LGBTQ+ identities have been repeatedly targeted, events like the drag show prove fundamental to the persistence of community and resisting discrimination.

“Despite all of this legislature that is trying to ban drag, like we see in Ohio, we need to keep standing on that stage, no matter what is out there, to fight for us,” Jenna Tavia said. “This is queer joy. This is self-expression. This isn’t anything scary, and I think that if those people that are trying to ban drag actually came to a drag show, they’d change their minds.”

Matilda Bixby, who performed alongside Jenna Tavia, noted that “(drag) is a protest at this point.”

In support of LGBTQ+ students, Detschman spoke to the role of the Pride Resource Center on campus, noting the ways in which it works to provide a safe and welcoming space for students of all identities to access a range of resources.

“Pride is open for everyone,” Detschman said.

As the show concluded, Nini Coco announced her support for those currently targeted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, stating the essence of community banding together during challenging times is essential. “This is what community looks like,” Coco cheered in a call-and-response with the crowd.

“This is what Colorado is about,” Coco said. “Don’t forget.”

Reach Addie Mitchell at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.