‘Under Pressure: 2026 National Printmaking Exhibition’ showcases nationwide artwork

For centuries, printmaking has been a form of human expression across the globe, and Fort Collins’ Lincoln Center is taking part in celebrating the art form through the new exhibit, “Under Pressure: 2026 National Printmaking Exhibition,” open until April 24.

Printmaking is oftentimes a slow medium. Guest juror of the show and Colorado State University Associate Professor of Printmaking Johnny Plastini wrote in his juror’s statement, which hangs outside the main exhibition: “Absorb every mark. Feel connected to the maker who takes you on a journey.”

It is through the “lens of geologic process and many possible futures, but also through the very present pressure of lived human experiences,” that Plastini chose the exhibit’s works, according to his statement.

Selected from 238 submissions, the 41 works hang on the white walls of the Lincoln Center’s art gallery, ranging in subject matter from electric blue and green animals to American landscapes and geometric florals. The pieces come from across the nation and encompass various forms of printing, all to take part of Colorado’s biennial celebration known as Mo’Print.

Since its beginning in March 2014, Mo’Print aims to inspire and provide education on printmaking to Colorado communities by creating a “critical mass” of printmaking events.

“Mo’Print is all about celebrating the art of making original prints,” said Emily Moyer, co-chair of Mo’print’s 2026 celebration. “We have put a lot of different things that we do … to push people to pay attention to printmaking.”

The gallery was registered to take part in Mo’Print by Kristen Vohs, visual arts assistant at The Lincoln Center. Vohs said she placed the gallery’s work intentionally so no piece competed with another.

When viewers walk through the gallery, their eye may be greeted by a monoprint with hot pink, lilac and navy blue floral prints scattered on top of a denim blue background. The piece, titled “Asian Gift,” was made by artist and Professor Emeritus at Western Wyoming Community College Florence Alfano McEwin.

Inspired by growing up alongside the ocean during her childhood, Alfano McEwin printed with rhubarb to match the rhythm of the ocean in “Asian Gift.” The rhubarb used in the piece grew outside her Wyoming-based studio — a location she said is difficult to garden in due to extreme temperature changes. Through choices like these, her work addresses climate change in subliminal ways.

“Sometimes you just want to raise a little bit of awareness with your art,” Alfano McEwin said. “It isn’t scolding people, it isn’t giving them a lesson on ecology, but it does make them think.”

Hailing from Nacogdoches, Texas, associate professor of art at Stephen F. Austin State University Neal Cox is also featured in the exhibit.

After finishing his master’s degree, Cox said he found himself without a studio and left only to work in his sketchbook. He started drawing rows of circles that would soon become “a meditative series of work,” that he said he never grew tired of. From this, he created his printmaking series “Counting Grids,” which included his showcased relief print, titled “Unsolicited Opinions.” Upon playing a game of repetition, skipping spaces, playing around with justification choices and embracing mistakes, a pattern emerged in Cox’s work.

“It’s not so easy to decode the pattern,” Cox said.

Kristin Anahit Cass, an artist based in Superior, Colorado, whose work explores the intersection of ancestral history and the future, said being a part of the “Under Pressure” exhibition is an honor.

A multi-disciplinary artist, Anahit Cass’ piece uses photography, intaglio and chine collé, all of which point to what Anahit Cass said they love about printmaking: its accessibility.

“I often use photography as walking meditation, and the photo that this work is based on is from this practice,” Anahit Cass wrote in an email. “I was thinking about how long diasporas have moved west seeking freedom. The current state of our country contradicts this, and the treatment of Indigenous peoples certainly does. I was thinking about how many of us have come from places where we loved the mountains and open spaces and how Colorado feels familiar in that way, like home.”

The opening reception for the exhibit was held March 7, where Plastini gave out three cash awards to artists Jennifer Clark, Claire Havenhill and Ernie Wood, as well as honorable mentions to Shireen Holman, Johanna Mueller and Etai Rogers-Fett.

“Under Pressure: 2026 National Printmaking Gallery” is free and open to the public from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Reach Chloe Rios at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.