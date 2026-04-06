Photography capstone challenges students to question, understand themselves

Encouraging young artists to understand their intuitions is no simple task; it takes dedicated guidance and constant conversation, something exemplified in Colorado State University Assistant Professor of Photography Justin Carney’s capstone class.

Carney often centers his own photography on autobiographical accounts and explorations. Carney’s gallery “Because I Live,” demonstrates his focal point: family, memory and the effects of grief.

Hoping to give students a similar chance to discover personal expression, Carney’s capstone involves completing all of the steps to create a thesis exhibit.

Along with that, students are asked to frequently participate in critique. The class concludes with a thesis paper and a presentation of students’ working methods and practices, all to get them to put words to their creativity.

“My students get annoyed with me because all I do is ask questions,” Carney said. “You, as a human being, are important; you’re making this work. What’s the correlation? What’s the connection? How does this speak about who you are?”

Carney said he makes an effort to make students feel safe in the critiques where they share their work so that each step in what could be a deeply personal artistic journey is respected.

“We’re all just humans here,” Carney said. “We’re all trying to grow, even me included.”

Carney said his perspectives on art have shifted, thanks to the conversations and results from the capstone.

“The photo world currently is … expanding beyond just, you know, the traditional approaches,” Carney said. “My ideas of what art can be, what photography can be, keeps getting expanded because of the students.”

Carney and the students share in the pursuit to make art and view it with a closer lens. Senior student Keegan Casey’s work exemplifies this goal as a self-portrait made from multiple material subjects.

“This piece is an exercise in trying to understand myself and be understood,” Casey said in the class’ critique.

Due to this, Carney said he believes the group has grown close throughout their time working together in the class.

Carney said this class has particularly surprised him with how willing they are to step outside of their comfort zones.

“I think they’ve influenced each other a lot,” Carney said. “I’m not sure if Danielle would have taken the book approach (to her thesis) … if she didn’t see all the work that Jessica was doing with her book, or she didn’t see the material studies that Keegan was doing.”

Student Hannah Redmon shared her perspective on the class’ community dynamic.

“There is a special connection that happens when you’re taking photos with people,” Redmon said. “You’re building relationships with them. Even if it’s just for a moment, you get to be a part of their lives.”

Redmon currently practices the expanded definition of photography by using mirrors instead of photographs.

“I’m working with mirrors and handwritten text, discussing themes of fear, anxiety and self-doubt,” Redmon said. “I think it prevents us from seeing a lot of the positive in life, and it’s a really dangerous thing to get caught up in.”

Redmon and a few of her classmates will be turning their theses into a physical gallery at the end of the semester to fully realize their work.

“It will be interesting to see what kind of conversations end up coming up between my mirrors, Keegan’s work, Jessica’s work, Danielle’s work and Sophia’s work,” Redmon said.

Carney said he hopes to continue giving them a community and a safe space to create and have fun.

“(The students) struggle through it, and they grow,” Carney said. “They realize that challenges can be fun, and art is fun when you have a personal connection to it.”

Carney said he is aware that some students who graduate from the class choose not to pursue an art career, but he believes the techniques being taught will help, no matter where they end up.

“It’s why I ask so many questions — to kind of leave them with that habit of reflection,” Carney said. “I think by doing that, they’ll be able to have a meaningful life. Not meaningful as defined by anybody else, but meaningful defined by them.

Reach Maiya Kreamer at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.