Inclusive, empowering, rolling forward: FoCo Roller Derby hits 20 years

Jolynn Montiel, Staff Reporter
February 4, 2026
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Cooper Long plays drums for band Pet Leslie at the Sound Bar Jan. 30. The band performed alongside Colorado bands Mystee and Blankslate to celebrate the 20th anniversary of FoCo Roller Derby.

Throughout the last two decades of FoCo Roller Derby, the league has been held together by a community built on courage and confidence. These players have not only seen each other as teammates, but as family and home.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, FoCo Roller Derby hosted an anniversary bash at a local venue, Sound Bar, to honor the league’s legacy while raising money to support its future.

“Over the last two decades, it has been so much more than a sports team,” said Jayne “AR” Niemann, treasurer and former president of the league. “It’s been a family, it’s been a home and a powerful community built on trust, grit and art.”

Niemann has been with the league since it began 20 years ago. She learned throughout her time how important the roller derby community is and how valuable it is for the league to celebrate the milestone they worked hard to reach amid setbacks and losses.

Blankslate band members Rylee Dunn and Tess Condron smile for a photo during FoCo Roller Derby’s 20th Anniversary Bash at local venue Sound Bar Jan. 30. The two prepared for the show by designing matching roller derby shirts for the event with their band name. Even though it’s the band’s first introduction to roller derby, Dunn and Condron said they were welcomed with open arms. “We feel very lucky to be a part of it and share our music,” Dunn said. (Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

“We have a good community of motivated people that understand the value that roller derby brings to marginalized people,” Niemann said.

The way the league exists and continues to grow is through donors who help sponsor, volunteers who give up their time and skaters who have helped build the league.

“This league exists because of the countless skaters, officials, coaches, volunteers, partners, sponsors and fans who have given up their time, talent and money,” Niemann said.

FoCo Roller Derby hosted this event to not only celebrate reaching its 20 year milestone, but also to aid fundraising efforts to get their own facility.

“We desperately need a home to call our own,” Niemann said.

While the Roller Derby league currently meets at Rollerland Skate Center, the league members want to expand into their own facility to bring roller derby to a wider audience.

“Roller derby, now more than ever, is an essential space for our community. We are an open league; we welcome all gender identities and are one of the few sports that welcome trans players. Our hope with this year, and our 20th year anniversary, is to show the community that we are here and want to welcome anyone that is looking for a community.” -Jordin Frey, FoCo Roller Derby league president. 

The skaters have not only found a new passion but also learned lifelong skills that have helped them develop personally.

“Roller derby has taught me a lot of resilience,” said Tiffy TwistHer, a member of the league. “It taught me to be tough. I’ve dealt with a lot of racist things with different teams, so I feel like it’s really helped me develop into a better person because I advocate for other people now.”

Roller derby is a sport known for its empowering and welcoming environment.

“What makes roller derby unique is that we offer a spot for anyone and everyone, regardless of who you are, your sexuality or anything like that,” TwistHer said. “FoCo (Roller Derby) has been so welcoming as far as that goes. It’s just like stepping into a whole different kind of world because it’s so welcoming compared to being on the outside of the derby world.”

Roller derby isn’t only about learning a new sport and challenging yourself physically, but also meeting new people you never may have met otherwise and having a team to support you. The FoCo league takes an active role in supporting this camaraderie.

“We have a mentorship program with current and new skaters to help fill people in,” said Johanna Bishop, a member of the league for the past six years. “We have a lot of systems built in so that people can connect; being a team and practicing together, you naturally build that kinship.”

For the league’s president Jordin Frey, roller derby has been about so much more than skills and competition. It has brought change and confidence.

“Roller Derby changed my life,” Frey said. “It taught me how to be confident in my body. Prior to joining roller Derby, I never considered myself an athlete, despite the fact that I’ve always played sports. Although I did a lot of other sports, roller derby was unique in helping me accept that I am an athletic person.

“It also made a significant impact on my self-confidence, playing roller derby just makes you feel cool; beyond the empowerment and athleticism it also connected me to an incredible, supportive community.”

As the league reflects on two decades of impact, Frey emphasized that FoCo Roller Derby is about more than just the sport; it’s a welcoming, inclusive community with a place for everyone.

FoCo Roller Derby sets up a display of merchandise at Sound Bar for their 20th anniversary bash Jan. 30. The event brought the roller derby community together with music, drinks, vintage booths and merchandise as an effort to fundraise for the league. (Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

“Roller derby, now more than ever, is an essential space for our community,” Frey said. “We are an open league; we welcome all gender identities and are one of the few sports that welcome trans players. Our hope with this year, and our 20th year anniversary, is to show the community that we are here and want to welcome anyone that is looking for a community.”

The league offers multiple positions outside of skating as well, staying true to its roots of inclusivity and community.

“We understand that not everyone is interested in playing a full contact sport, but we still have space in our community through refs, volunteers, announcers and even fans,” Frey said.

Reach Jolynn Montiel at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian

