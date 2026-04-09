Janelle James turns LSC ballroom into comedy club during CSU annual RamFest

Colorado State University hosted award-winning actress and comedian Janelle James April 2 at the Lory Student Center Ballrooms for a night focused on laughter and shared experiences. The comedy show was hosted by RamEvents as part of CSU’s annual RamFest.

James, who headlined the night, was accompanied by opening performer Ontonio Kareem. James is best known for her role as principal Ava Coleman on television show “Abbott Elementary,” for which she has earned four Emmy nominations. Ramfest’s audience of 1,600 people was made up of fans of James, her character Ava or simply those searching for comedic relief during a stressful time in the semester.

For students and faculty, RamFest falls in the middle of the stretch between spring break and summer. RamEvents President Alicia Valencia explained how this allows for both students and faculty to take a moment to breathe and enjoy one another’s company.

“It bridges the gap that is spring break until the end of the year, which can feel like a long and daunting time,” said Kennedy Lewallen, RamEvents finance coordinator.

It is no secret that a popular theme in comedy is to discuss the taboo in an uncomfortably honest and humorous way, and James was no exception.

“Comedy shows can be so much more personal; … they are addressing real problems and real scenarios that are going on in everybody’s life right now,” Valencia said. “To bring light to what can be stressful and maybe even a dark topic for some people really differentiates it from a concert when you’re having fun but you’re not really able to take break or able to laugh (about) everything that’s going on in the world and then see it from a different point of view.”

Lewallen said the previous year’s comedy show with Marcello Hernandez was a big hit. This was not only because Hernandez did a great job with his set, but because after getting feedback from students and faculty, Lewallen said she learned comedy especially brought light to the campus in the midst of hard times both socially and politically.

Discussing GLP-1s, dating, money and newfound fame, James allowed the audience to kick their heels while also taking a second to think. Lastly, James ended her set with an open mic, allowing the audience to ask questions both about herself and her role as Ava.

“(James) was our No. 1 choice; she really aligned with our values that we have in our office,” Valencia said. “She aligns with so much that we do and what she preaches in school and about identity.”

Similarly, Kareem discussed his personal life experiences to find connection with the audience. From dating to his prior work as a therapist and looking back on when he was finishing college and starting a new career, Kareem helped attendees see themselves in his stories.

“His act was really funny; I know I was laughing and my friends were laughing, and it didn’t feel like his act was any less than Janelle’s act,” Lewallen said. “(He) geared it toward college students. … It was all funny and applicable to the times we are living in our lives.”

The event also allowed for the RamEvents team, CSU President Amy Parsons, special faculty and honorary friends and family to meet and take photos with James prior to the show.

From carnivals to concerts, RamFest has taken on many different forms. The 2025 RamFest hosted its the first comedy performance last year with Saturday Night Live cast member Hernandez as the headliner. This year, when Valencia and her colleagues sent out their annual questionnaire to students asking what form of festivities they prefer for the upcoming event, she said it was clear comedy may just be the sweet spot between fun and relaxing.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.