Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Janelle James turns LSC ballroom into comedy club during CSU annual RamFest

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
April 9, 2026
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Janelle James performs a comedy show for Colorado State University’s annual RamFest April 2. James was the headlining act of the night and was accompanied by Ontonio Kareem, who opened for her.

Colorado State University hosted award-winning actress and comedian Janelle James April 2 at the Lory Student Center Ballrooms for a night focused on laughter and shared experiences. The comedy show was hosted by RamEvents as part of CSU’s annual RamFest.

James, who headlined the night, was accompanied by opening performer Ontonio Kareem. James is best known for her role as principal Ava Coleman on television show “Abbott Elementary,” for which she has earned four Emmy nominations. Ramfest’s audience of 1,600 people was made up of fans of James, her character Ava or simply those searching for comedic relief during a stressful time in the semester.

For students and faculty, RamFest falls in the middle of the stretch between spring break and summer. RamEvents President Alicia Valencia explained how this allows for both students and faculty to take a moment to breathe and enjoy one another’s company. 

“It bridges the gap that is spring break until the end of the year, which can feel like a long and daunting time,” said Kennedy Lewallen, RamEvents finance coordinator. 

It is no secret that a popular theme in comedy is to discuss the taboo in an uncomfortably honest and humorous way, and James was no exception.

“Comedy shows can be so much more personal; … they are addressing real problems and real scenarios that are going on in everybody’s life right now,” Valencia said. “To bring light to what can be stressful and maybe even a dark topic for some people really differentiates it from a concert when you’re having fun but you’re not really able to take break or able to laugh (about) everything that’s going on in the world and then see it from a different point of view.”

Lewallen said the previous year’s comedy show with Marcello Hernandez was a big hit. This was not only because Hernandez did a great job with his set, but because after getting feedback from students and faculty, Lewallen said she learned comedy especially brought light to the campus in the midst of hard times both socially and politically. 

Discussing GLP-1s, dating, money and newfound fame, James allowed the audience to kick their heels while also taking a second to think. Lastly, James ended her set with an open mic, allowing the audience to ask questions both about herself and her role as Ava.

Ontonio Kareem performs an opening comedy set for Janelle James April 2. Kareem’s performance included discussion of his experience dating and his past career as a therapist. (Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

“(James) was our No. 1 choice; she really aligned with our values that we have in our office,” Valencia said. “She aligns with so much that we do and what she preaches in school and about identity.”

Similarly, Kareem discussed his personal life experiences to find connection with the audience. From dating to his prior work as a therapist and looking back on when he was finishing college and starting a new career, Kareem helped attendees see themselves in his stories. 

“His act was really funny; I know I was laughing and my friends were laughing, and it didn’t feel like his act was any less than Janelle’s act,” Lewallen said. “(He) geared it toward college students. … It was all funny and applicable to the times we are living in our lives.”  

CSU President Amy Parsons poses for a photo with comedian and actress Janelle James at the RamFest meet and greet April 2. (Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

The event also allowed for the RamEvents team, CSU President Amy Parsons, special faculty and honorary friends and family to meet and take photos with James prior to the show.

From carnivals to concerts, RamFest has taken on many different forms. The 2025 RamFest hosted its the first comedy performance last year with Saturday Night Live cast member Hernandez as the headliner. This year, when Valencia and her colleagues sent out their annual questionnaire to students asking what form of festivities they prefer for the upcoming event, she said it was clear comedy may just be the sweet spot between fun and relaxing.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Mikyla, Allision, and Nicole perform an Afrobeats Dance at the Gifts of Ghana celebration in the University Center for the Arts April 4.
Gifts from Ghana uses art to share stories, lessons learned while abroad
Student Keegan Casey critiques work during a photography capstone class on campus March 31.
Photography capstone challenges students to question, understand themselves
Horoscopes April 6-12
Horoscopes April 6-12
More in Campus & Local Arts
Drag performer Jenna Tavia crawls toward the front of the stage during her Monster High-themed number with Matilda Bixby during the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29.
CSU’s annual drag show supports students in celebration of artistry
"RuPaul's Drag Race" season 18 contestant Nini Coco walks through the audience and collects tips in her final number at the annual Colorado State University Drag Show March 29. During a Q&A, Nini Coco spoke about growing up in North Texas and working to discover herself. "Finding drag was kind of this way for me to heal from some of these really difficult experiences that I had as a kid, feeling pressure to be one type of way," she said.
Gallery: Nini Coco joins student, local performers on CSU stage
ARKWAVE, the sixth annual Sonic Spotlight winners, perform at The Armory March 24.
Sixth Sonic Spotlight lights up The Armory, supports emerging artists
More in Events
Elizabeth Williams, department chair of Colorado State University's department of communication studies, speaks about the ACT Human Rights Film Festival’s sponsors at ACT's kickoff part at Odell Brewing Co. March 10.
ACT Human Rights Film Festival hosts kickoff party, prepares for April showings
Can over the top of a newspaper with the words “BREAKING NEWS”
Breaking: Ram Events announces comedian, actress Janelle James as RamFest headliner
Dancers from the company Animus Movement II rehearse a piece titled, "Maybe We’ll See," during a dress rehearsal of Colorado State University Dance’s Body/Speak: Dance Community Collaboration in the University Dance Theatre Feb. 20. Co-directed by Susie Garifi and Julia Cooper, this dance concert hosts companies and choreographers from Colorado and Wyoming with the goal of building networks in the local dance community.
Body/Speak performance showcases individuality, emotion through movement
About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the returning arts and entertainment editor for The Collegian. As she goes into her fourth and final year at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communications and a minor in women’s and gender studies, she is excited to continue holding space for creative storytelling in the world of journalism. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest grew up with a love for the arts. With a passion for fine art and live music, Secrest has continued to expand her knowledge on the arts during her time at The Collegian. Secrest began her role at the newspaper in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer; she specialized in concert photography as well as gallery and street art articles, reporting on live music and the local art scene within Fort Collins.  At The Collegian, Secrest often finds herself intrigued by stories filled with life and passion. Whether that may be a first-time business owner, a seasoned artist coming out with a new collection or a band going on tour for the first time, Secrest makes an effort to give a platform to people passionate about their work and share what the arts can do for individual communities. Secrest finds inspiration from photographers such as Christian Sarkine and Amir Hamja, as well as creative inspirations from early works of Pablo Picasso and Francis Bacon, finding a fascination at the crossroads of creativity and protest. When she is not clocked in, she usually enjoys hiking or skiing in the mountains, dancing with her friends, starting a new craft project, binge watching cult classics or embracing the art of doing nothing. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian has given her over her past two years, and as she heads into her final year as the arts and entertainment editor, she plans to continue encouraging passion within the arts and giving a platform to those who create it.