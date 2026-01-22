Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

FoCo community members paint MLK Day mural, emphasize themes of unity

Robert Sides, Staff Reporter
January 22, 2026
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Participants at the 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration engage with a collaborative community mural in partnership with the Fort Collins Mural Project Jan. 19. Attendees were given cups of paint and brushes to add to the pre-sketched design by FCPM.

Members of the Fort Collins community gathered in the Lory Student Center’s Grand Ballroom Jan. 19th. Joining together with the Fort Collins Mural Project, the community worked together to paint a mural inspired by the words of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The mural was one of the engagement activities in the MLK Day Celebration, designed around the 2026 celebrations theme: “Mission Possible II: Building Community, Uniting a Nation the Nonviolent Way.”

“Today is more than a moment of remembrance; it is an opportunity to reflect and reevaluate our responsibilities to our communities,” said Rickey Frierson, CSU assistant vice president for strategic student success initiatives. “Dr. King challenged us to see one another not as strangers, but as neighbors, bound together by shared hopes for dignity, opportunity and understanding.”

The mural features multiple hands of various skin colors holding hearts, against mountainous scenery and the words “We Still Dream” in stylized fonts.

“The big theme is the words ‘We Still Dream,’” said Boudieny Titus, mural artist. “MLK had his famous ‘I Had a Dream’ speech, and my favorite thing is that the dreams still continue. There’s still work to be done. It’s a good representation of everything that’s going on within society.”

Participants at the 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration engage with a collaborative community mural in partnership with the Fort Collins Mural Project. Attendees were given cups of paint and brushes to add to the pre-sketched design by FCMP. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

Titus is the artist who created this year’s MLK Day Celebration mural. Having moved to Colorado in 2017, Titus designed the mural to connect his new home to the feeling of unity, which he said is important in his life.

“I’m originally from Florida; I moved out here in 2017 and fell in love with being in the mountains,” Titus said. “It was something for me where bringing those two themes together was super important.”

The mural was organized by the Fort Collins Mural Project, a local nonprofit organized to promote contemporary art in public spaces and provide opportunities for Colorado’s underrepresented and emerging artists.

“We have a strong core value of getting creative freedom to the artists and making sure we’re paying a livable wage to our artists as well,” said Jess Bean, Fort Collins Mural Project executive director. “When they partner with us, CSU and Poudre Libraries aren’t scared of the idea of giving the artist creative freedom, and they’re always happy to pay the artist exactly what we ask them to, which is lovely.”

Participants at the 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration engage in a collaborative community mural in partnership with the Fort Collins Mural Project Jan. 19. Attendees were given cups of paint and brushes to add to the pre-sketched design by FCMP. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

The mural was a returning activity from last year’s MLK Day Celebration. The main draw was not the mural itself but giving the community the opportunity to paint the colors onto the mural.

“It was important to involve the public, give them the opportunity to come in and work on some of the project themselves,” Titus said. “I love seeing all the kids out here coming in and putting in their fortunes as well. To me, the arts are super important. That’s really how you show your creativity. It’s important that I pass this on.”

The Fort Collins Mural Project partners with Colorado State University and Poudre School District for murals and events such as the MLK Day mural. The collaboration exists to provide opportunities to make art for CSU and PSD students, and to provide each, as well with the rest of the Fort Collins community, with local art.

The Fort Collins Mural Project, in collaboration with Colorado State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, provided paint and supplies to community members to contribute to a community mural Jan. 19. The event, hosted outside the Lory Student Center Ballrooms, was part of CSU’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

The mural, as well as the community’s involvement in helping complete it, is not only meant to embody King’s legacy but to unite Fort Collins’ communities.

“We call upon all residents to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy and to recommit ourselves to each other through service, belonging and shared vision for a stronger future for the community uniting Fort Collins,” said Emily Francis, mayor of Fort Collins.

Reach Robert Sides at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
David Pyle, a professor at Colorado State University and a local artist, works on his new quadriptych project Dec. 11, 2025. Throughout the project, Pyle takes on different sections of CSU’s Oval and paints them throughout the seasons.
CSU instructor explores redefining community, science through art
horoscopes
Horoscopes Jan. 19-25
Review: 'Stranger Things' comes to satisfying yet disappointing end
Review: 'Stranger Things' comes to satisfying yet disappointing end
More in Campus & Local Arts
Amid AI's ubiquity, graphic designers stress the indispensable point: Us
Amid AI's ubiquity, graphic designers stress the indispensable point: Us
A group of four performers play guitar.
CSU guitar recital showcases diverse talent, expression
Five dancers in a line gaze to the right of the stage as they dance to mimic ocean waves.
CSU Fall Dance Concert showcases skill, storytelling, community connection
More in Events
Courtesy of Miriam Delgado.
Old Firehouse’s creative writing group premieres 'A Guide Before You Die' zine
On the left is a woman with short blond hair and black sunglasses, wearing a green striped shirt. On the right, a woman with short brown hair, glasses, and a purple cardigan laughs. They both look down at their fabric.
Through restricted canvas, Julie Rieken inspires creativity in Christmas stockings
A man in a suit plays the piano on the left of a stage, while a man in a black shirt and pants plays the soprano saxophone in the right of the stage.
'Tapas' concert showcases small bites of saxophone, piano at CSU
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.