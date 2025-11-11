Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Through restricted canvas, Julie Rieken inspires creativity in Christmas stockings

Jolynn Montiel, Staff Reporter
November 11, 2025
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Friends Cheri Richardson and April Rogers work on projects together during the stocking workshop at the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising Nov. 8. The workshop was hosted by local artist Julie Rieken and was inspired by her latest exhibition “Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings.” “I’m here because (Richardson) invited me, and I thought it would be a very good opportunity to make something really fun and use my artistic creativity and spend time with my friends,” Rogers said.

Led by local artist Julie Rieken, Fort Collins residents engaged in a stocking workshop at the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising Nov. 8.

The shape of a stocking and the challenge of working within a restricted canvas intrigued Rieken.

“I’m not a Christmas person, but I liked the idea of a restricted canvas because it forced creativity into a space,” Rieken said.

This restriction is what Rieken felt sparked her creative freedom.

A counter is cluttered with thread of every color, embroidery floss, and jars of buttons.
Colorful thread sits on a counter among other supplies provided for participants of Julie Rieken’s stocking workshop, which took place at the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising Nov. 8. Free and open to the community, the event was inspired by the exhibition “Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings.” Attendees expressed their creativity through embroidery, decoration and embellishment of ornamental stockings. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

“It was harder for me to be creative when I could have thought of any space, but when I had to think about it within a particular shape, it was like freedom for me,” Rieken said.

Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings” is on showcase at the Avenir Museum Gallery until Dec. 20. As for how her work arrived at the museum, Rieken said it wasn’t even her idea to display stockings.

“My friend and college roommate have long encouraged me to do something (with the stockings), and I didn’t know what to do with them. She then decided to reach out to the museum on my behalf, and it kind of just fell into place,” Rieken said.

“Having the opportunity to physically interact with textiles, see them move and see how they work with their lives is really important and powerful when, otherwise, you’d just be looking at the textiles.” -Sarah Lillis, Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising education programs coordinator

Trust and confidence are what Rieken said she hoped the event’s participants would leave with.

“We sometimes doubt ourselves that we don’t have something to say or the way that we have to say it isn’t good enough, and really, I just want people to think about what makes them feel good,” Rieken said.

A group of middle aged women sit around a table while looking at their individual projects. The woman closes to the camera holds an embroidery hoop with light blue fabric.
A group of friends work on their projects during Julie Rieken’s stocking workshop at the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising Nov. 8. The workshop was inspired by her exhibition “Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings.” The friends were on a surprise girls’ trip, which they said they plan every month. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

To create and share her designs, Rieken leaned on memories, as she said she wanted participants to also consider a personal motivator.

“I hope they think of things that are important to them, a feeling they might have, something they wish to share,” Rieken said. “I believe really strongly in not overthinking creativity.”

Sarah Lillis, the education programs coordinator for the Avenir Museum, helped Rieken lead the workshop.

“This workshop, in particular, provides an opportunity to practice some self-expression in the medium of textiles,” Lillis said. “So it really meets our mission in the access to the experience and opportunity to learn about textiles in general.”

In most museums, touching displayed artwork is discouraged, but the Avenir Museum hosted the workshop in hopes that its guests would have the opportunity to physically interact with textiles.

“Having the opportunity to physically interact with textiles, see them move and see how they work with their lives is really important and powerful when, otherwise, you’d just be looking at the textiles,” Lillis said.

An older woman with grey hair is wearing a purple fleece and holding purple patterned fabric out in front of her.
Local artist Lynn Rizzotto looks over her fabric before beginning her project at the stocking workshop Nov. 8. The workshop, held in the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising, was led by artist Julie Rieken and inspired by the exhibition “Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings.” “I was captivated by her,” Rizzotto said. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

Working hands-on with the textiles is what Lillis said “makes the artwork alive in a way that they aren’t in the galleries.”

A local resident of Fort Collins, Maria Kelley, attended the workshop with a friend who invited her.

“A friend told me about the workshop, and I love to craft,” Kelley said. “I have been working with textiles since I was a child.”

Workshops like this one provide individuals with a break from their day-to-day lives.

A smiling woman with dark hair, glasses, and a cream cardigan places brown buttons in a plastic dish. On the table is a pair of scissors, and patterned fabric.
Ixel Dakin, a Colorado State University alumna, organizes buttons and fabric for her project at the stocking workshop Nov. 8. The workshop, held in the Avenir Museum of Design and Merchandising, was hosted by local artist Julie Rieken and inspired by the exhibition “Deck the Hall: Julie Rieken’s Art Stockings.” Participants were provided with fabric and other materials to create their own works. “CSU has tons of free workshops, so you could just come and kind of get out some creative juices totally for free, open to everybody, and it’s cool,” Dakin said. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

“I love spending time on crafts and completely escaping from the daily things,” Kelley said. “It’s just being able to totally design things.”

“It’s super fun to just get involved in the community and be able to discuss and chat while you’re making projects,” Kelley said. “It is kind of learning new designs and gathering new talent.”

Reach Jolynn Montiel at at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A man in a suit plays the piano on the left of a stage, while a man in a black shirt and pants plays the soprano saxophone in the right of the stage.
'Tapas' concert showcases small bites of saxophone, piano at CSU
horoscopes
Horoscopes Nov. 10-16
Cody Davenport of the Meskwaki Nation sings to people gathered in The Lyric before the screening of "Red Fever" Nov. 3.
'Red Fever' film uncovers hidden realities of Indigenous influence on Western society
More in Campus & Local Arts
Paintings hang on display at "Indigenous Voices: A Contemporary Art Exhibition" at the Museum of Art Fort Collins Oct. 30.
Museum of Art Fort Collins brings visibility to Indigenous contemporary art
CSU student Isaac Hermanson plays the standing bass with fellow musicians for the reception of the 50th anniversary of CSU's Visual Arts Building, which honored faculty and alumni during the anniversary exhibition's opening evening Oct. 17.
CSU Visual Arts building celebrates 50 years of creativity, education
Colorado State University theater major and actor playing “Emily” in the Cherryfield Toy Company production performs a frightening scene with light shadowing her face in a red room during a dress rehearsal in the University Center for the Arts Oct. 20.
CSU students craft immersive theater experience with 'Cherryfield Toy Company'
More in Events
MX. Pixie Stix takes on the lead role of Frank-N-Furter, performing "Sweet Transvestite" in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Oct. 23. “I think for a lot of us, this is the one place that we can be truly ourselves and don't have to hide anything," MX. Pixie Stix said.
Gallery: No Picnic shadow cast: The family behind 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' at The Lyric
No Picnic shadow cast member gets ready to perform under stage name Big Eyed Trasher Oct. 23. The shadow cast rotates roles often, giving its members the chance to explore different characters. For the Thursday evening performance, Big Eyed Trasher finished up the final touches in The Lyric's green room before performing as a Transylvanian.
No Picnic prepares for annual Halloween 'Rocky Horror' performance at The Lyric
Maria Nguyen prepares the interactive map of local rivers during the Alpine Arts Collective event Common Ground, which was held at The Lyric Oct. 19. "We're inviting especially younger audiences or anybody who wants to come and paint with us," Nguyen said. "We have a couple different things, a lot of traditional tools. ... We also have some leaves and different plants that they can interact with different textures."
Common Ground connects sustainability to local art