NoCo artist Heather Burton encourages passion through Western art

Heather Burton, an oil painter based in Northern Colorado, had to choose between her desire to create art or the pressure to adopt a more conventional lifestyle.
Burton, originally from upstate New York, is a traditional-style artist who enjoys oil painting and studying horses and landscapes.
She has won many notable awards, including first place 2D on a canvas for the Cowgirl Up! exhibition; first place in the Oil Painters of America Summer Showcase; a Bold Brush award in 2023 and first place in the Bold Brush competition in 2024; and honorable mention in the Oil Painters of America Spring Show 2023.
Burton’s work will be displayed in the Governor’s Art Show in Loveland, Colorado, from May 2 to June 14. Achieving this goal has prompted Burton to continue advancing her skills at the professional level.
“I had a successful career but hated my job,” Burton said. “I was painting work I didn’t love at night, and I knew I wanted to create a certain kind of work at a certain caliber. I wasn’t able to do that and knew I needed more education.”
As a struggling artist, Burton wanted to engross her son in the arts as much as possible.
“Equally, I felt that I wasn’t teaching my son the right lessons,” Burton said. “If I wanted him to follow his passion and work toward his goals, I was going to have to give him that example.”
But when trying to pursue dreams, logistics can be an obstacle.
“The logistics of learning what I wanted to do was difficult,” Burton said. “Workshops are a great route for someone to learn how to paint like they want to, but I was a single mom with a 4-year-old son, which meant I couldn’t go to school or workshops all the time and work full time and be present for my son. So I needed to find a school that taught the art that I wanted to learn, (so I could) take out student loans, quit my job and be a full-time student and mother.”
“Not everyone fits into the traditional world, and there needs to be a space for fine artists. Fine art doesn’t just need to be recognized; it should be legitimized as a valid trade. I do wish more young people realized that there are careers in fine art. It’s not easy, but if it’s your passion, it’s better to follow that route from the start.” -Heather Burton, local artist
While overcoming these hardships, Burton recalled her grandmother as the source of her artistic inspiration. Her grandmother also served as an example for her other grandchildren.
As a result of her grandma’s motivation, Burton’s dedication to her craft has evolved, with her artwork and technique becoming more complex.
“My grandmother was easily one of my favorite people, if not my favorite person in the whole world,” Burton said. “She made art fun and made it part of all of us. Her love for it was easy to see, and it was contagious.”
While Burton’s love of art helped her find a profession, it established new connections in her personal life, too.
“I met my husband, a fantastic Colorado artist, in 2014 while he was in Maui, (Hawaii), for an art show,” Burton said. “In 2015, my son and I moved to Colorado. I am so excited to be living where beautiful landscapes, horses and wildlife are abundant sources of inspiration. My two amazing, unique and beautiful children are also a constant source of inspiration.”
Burton’s artwork beautifully expresses her profound love for horses. Her admiration goes beyond their graceful appearance; she is eager to immortalize their dynamic movements and energy.
Through her art, she captures the essence of horses in action, showcasing their physical beauty, spirit and vitality — characteristics that make them so captivating. This appreciation reflects her dedication to portraying horses in all their glory.
Pursuing one’s passion from the start might result in rewarding possibilities. The art industry offers several professional opportunities, and several artists, like Burton and her husband, have made the move from graphic design to fine art full-time. This transition serves as a reminder that there are several paths to success in the arts, and each one may be just as fulfilling as the next.
“Not everyone fits into the traditional world, and there needs to be a space for fine artists,” Burton said. “Fine art doesn’t just need to be recognized; it should be legitimized as a valid trade. I do wish more young people realized that there are careers in fine art. It’s not easy, but if it’s your passion, it’s better to follow that route from the start.”
Burton said she believes it’s important for people to pursue their goals, giving themselves the chance to be successful in a dream career. For those who are determined to pursue their goals, the prospects are endless.
“There are thousands of ‘jobs’ for artists,” said Burton. “My husband and I were graphic artists before being able to be full-time fine artists. I don’t think that’s a bad route either.”
