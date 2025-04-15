NoCo artist Heather Burton encourages passion through Western art

Heather Burton, an oil painter based in Northern Colorado, had to choose between her desire to create art or the pressure to adopt a more conventional lifestyle.

Burton, originally from upstate New York, is a traditional-style artist who enjoys oil painting and studying horses and landscapes.

She has won many notable awards, including first place 2D on a canvas for the Cowgirl Up! exhibition; first place in the Oil Painters of America Summer Showcase; a Bold Brush award in 2023 and first place in the Bold Brush competition in 2024; and honorable mention in the Oil Painters of America Spring Show 2023.

Burton’s work will be displayed in the Governor’s Art Show in Loveland, Colorado, from May 2 to June 14. Achieving this goal has prompted Burton to continue advancing her skills at the professional level.

“I had a successful career but hated my job,” Burton said. “I was painting work I didn’t love at night, and I knew I wanted to create a certain kind of work at a certain caliber. I wasn’t able to do that and knew I needed more education.”

As a struggling artist, Burton wanted to engross her son in the arts as much as possible.