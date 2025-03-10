Horoscopes March 10-16

It’s time for a planetary vibe check. This week hosts the first lunar eclipse of 2025 in the no-nonsense sign of Virgo. Don’t count on your mistakes flying under the radar this week. If something isn’t working in your life, it will be made abundantly clear. Eclipses typically serve as a test to our foundations; if it’s not sturdy, everything could come crashing down. Thankfully, the mid-week full moon in objective Libra is helping you pick up the pieces. You might feel a little humbled entering Mercury retrograde in Aries at the end of the week, but don’t let yourself spiral. You can be honest about where you need to improve without tearing yourself apart.

Retrogrades and eclipses make us feel like everything is crumbling, but they’re really just clearing space. Aries is all about desire, autonomy and freedom, so allow yourself to feel unapologetic about what brings you joy and invite it in. This is a powerful time to reframe how you communicate what you want. After all, you can’t spell boundaries without “aries.” That said, be wary of coming in too hot or on too strong. The next few weeks are ripe for temper tantrums, snarky comments, miscommunications, hurt feelings and burned bridges. Take some breaths before you light the match, stars.

Going insane,

An Aries moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

If it feels like no one is listening to you, they probably aren’t. With all the retrograde happening in your sign, miscommunication is rampant. Don’t waste your energy explaining yourself to those who are committed to misunderstanding you. Everyone’s a critic. Hit “k” and move on, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

If your routine feels like a slow march toward burnout, it’s time to reevaluate. This week is about integrating more fun into your life. Take a break, step away from responsibilities and let yourself recharge. Solitude isn’t just a preference right now; it’s a necessity, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Socializing might feel like a chore this week, and honestly, that’s fine. If drama is swirling in your friend group or you’re feeling disconnected, take a step back. Find pleasure in your own space, a creative project, a comfort show or just turning on “do not disturb.” Tune it all out, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Changing how you communicate might shake things up, but staying silent isn’t an option anymore. You’re not going to walk on eggshells — nor should you. Just be mindful in professional settings, as Mercury retrograde messes with your public image. Speak up, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The eclipse this week is pushing you to get clear on what you value and change your perspective around sharing money, ideas or space with others. Stop resisting the change if something isn’t working. Avoiding the conversation — whether it’s with yourself or someone else — will not magically solve the problem, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

The lunar eclipse in your sign is throwing everything under a microscope. Self-doubt, financial stress, intimacy issues — it’s all coming up. But instead of spiraling, use this time to edit. What narratives about your self-worth need rewriting, Virgo?

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The full moon is putting you front and center, ready or not. Big emotions are surfacing and relationships are complicated right now, so give yourself time alone to check in with yourself, how you show up in the world and how you navigate friendships, love and everything in between. Confidence is a work in progress, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

The universe is forcing you to slow down. If your daily routines feel impossible to maintain, that’s your cue to switch things up. Assess what you need more of, when you feel best, who or what is draining you and what your body needs. Shake-ups and reroutes are just part of the process, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Take some time to think about your friendships, communities and public life this week. Who you surround yourself with can make a world of difference in your own happiness, so surround yourself with people that fill your cup. Don’t let just anyone in your energy, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Sometimes when you work toward something for a long time, you forget, and it becomes less of a goal to achieve and more of a task to complete. This week, give yourself permission to walk away from whatever you need in order to move forward. Focus on the projects that energize you, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your perspective is shifting, but articulating it is another story. Mercury retrograde in your communication sector is making conversations tricky, especially when it comes to shared resources. People can’t read your mind, so you’re going to have to advocate for yourself more than you usually would. Use your words, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Some of the most common stressors in the world are money, relationships and career. If you find yourself spiraling about one — or all — of these issues this week, focus on what you can control. There’s a way out of every situation. Clarity comes from reflection, not reaction, Pisces.

