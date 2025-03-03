Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Fort Collins Public Media offers resources to independent creators

Katie Fisher, Science Editor
March 4, 2025
Collegian | Julia Percy
FC Public Media is a community media center located in the Center for Creativity at the Historic Carnegie Library in Fort Collins Feb. 28. The organization connects creators of all skill levels and provides diverse viewing platforms for local productions. They have a studio, rentable equipment for podcast and video production and support local news, information and entertainment.

Armed with technical operating training, camera equipment and a passion for storytelling, a local nonprofit is working to empower current and future local journalists, regardless of age, background or previous experience.

Housed in the Center for Creativity, which is located within the walls of Fort Collins’ Historic Carnegie Library, Fort Collins Public Media has been serving Larimer County and the greater Northern Colorado region for over 20 years. The station was born from the simple desire to uphold our nation’s most principal rights of expression.

“We began as a grassroots organization back in 2004,” said Jorie Kramer, president of the board of directors. “A bunch of citizens knew the importance of public access television, to freedom of speech and encouraging local artists and local creators, and they came together and formed FC Public Media.”

Public, Education and Governmental Access Channels, as defined by Section 611 of the Federal Communications Commission’s Communications Act of 1934, requires that major cable companies set aside channels for public, educational and governmental purposes. In Fort Collins, FC Public Media makes up the “public” branch of the requirement.

Kramer explained that the organization’s independent nature without corporate ownership makes it unique compared to other media outlets.

“Because we don’t answer to corporate sponsors, we don’t have a billionaire oligarch telling us what we can and cannot say,” Kramer said. “And I think that’s really important, that we answer to the public. And so I may not agree with you. I may not like what you’re saying. But you can definitely come in, produce a show and put it on.”

The organization’s main goal centers on connecting local creators with training, gear and support to produce visual, audio and digital media projects of their own. Members have access to a dynamic workspace equipped with cutting-edge media technologies.

“We don’t just say, ‘Oh, put your videos up on our website or on our channels,’” Kramer said. “We also say, ‘We’ll train you how to make videos; we’ll train you how to do a podcast; we’ll train you how to edit it.’ So we train creators on every aspect of it, from basic camera operation to final editing.”

Members have access to a variety of industry-standard audio, photography and videography equipment. The physical space features a large filming studio equipped with green screens and professional lighting equipment, along with a soundproof podcasting studio. Several computers line the workspace, fully loaded with Adobe Creative Suite and other softwares that creators can learn about through the organization’s course offerings.

“I want to do my own films. I want to be able to have my own say about content that’s in the films. So through FC Media, they’re making a path for me so that I can learn how to do the camera (and) how to run everything. I feel very confident in the interviewing process. I know what I want to ask people. I know the story I want to tell, so they’re paving the way for me to learn.” -Betty Aragon-Mitotes, president and founder of Mujeres De Colores

“We have a basic camera operating class,” Kramer said. “We have editing classes focusing on Premiere Pro because we do offer our members access through our computers to the entire Adobe Suite.”

Membership is available on a tiered system, ranging from its lowest tier, supporter, at $32 annually to its highest tier, producer, at $128 annually.

Within the community, the organization sees itself filling a critical information gap in a city without a major broadcasting organization. Coverage to address this perceived void is viewable on FC Public Media’s On-Line Channel or on Comcast Channel 97 and Connexion Channel 22. 

“We have for 20 years been providing original programming,” Kramer said. “We’ve been providing programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the public access station. And some of that is original programming that we, as a very small group with our volunteers, are producing here.”

One such volunteer is Betty Aragon-Mitotes, president and founder of Mujeres De Colores. She joined FC Public Media after previously producing two documentaries covering the Hispanic community’s history in Northern Colorado.

“I want to do my own films,” Aragon-Mitotes said. “I want to be able to have my own say about content that’s in the films. So through FC Media, they’re making a path for me so that I can learn how to do the camera (and) how to run everything. I feel very confident in the interviewing process. I know what I want to ask people. I know the story I want to tell, so they’re paving the way for me to learn.”

Her upcoming documentary will cover a previously untold period of Colorado sports history.

“This has been a dream of mine, to do a film on the Hispanic and Mexican baseball players that played back in the ’30s, the ’40s, and part of the reason … is I want to shed light and educate the community about our history,” Aragon-Mitotes said. “It’s really important.”

Similarly, former CSU faculty member and English secondary language instructor Patricia Babbitt joined the organization to elevate voices and meet a market gap she found underrepresented in mass media.

“I would love to offer an English through podcasting class so that the students could learn how to use the stuff here and know that they have access to it and communicate with the people that they need to, but also then maybe in their different languages and communities or whatever, have their own podcast,” Babbitt said.

Producer Alexis Hmielak became involved with FC Public Media upon a discovery shortly after moving to the local area.

“I moved to Fort Collins in 2006, and six months after I moved here, I discovered that a Canadian mining company wanted to mine uranium up in Nunn (Colorado) … and so my hair caught on fire,” Hmielak said.

Outrage turned to action as Hmielak drew on her previous experience in cable television to bring light to the prospective mining operation.

“So I found out that FC Public Media was here and active, and so I got involved,” Hmielak said. “I learned how to do videos, and I became an activist, which I thought I would never do. And we worked for several years with local folks down in the Denver Legislature, and we were able to successfully get two bills passed, working with John Kefalas and Mike Johnston.”

Hmielak has stayed true to her passions with her current show, Beware Theater, which celebrates horror movies from the golden age of black and white, where Hmielak acts as the host. The program has run for 11 continuous years.

Whether producing social activist and history projects or drawing from professional and personal interests, every piece of media produced by FC Public Media’s volunteers is a testament to their dedication of the craft.

“I guess I could say that (Aragon-Mitotes) and I are children of the process,” Hmielak said. “We have learned how to take our passions and turn it into something meaningful, whether horror movies are meaningful, … we’ll see, but it’s something that you’re getting your passion solidified.”

All the volunteers implore anyone interested in the organization to reach out on FC Public Media’s website. 

“We are an entirely volunteer organization,” Kramer said. “We have no staff, no paid people, and so when we’re here, it’s on a volunteer basis, and it’s also participating out in the community, getting out there when there are events and just getting our name out. We’ve been doing that, and I think the traction is building.”

Reach Katie Fisher at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Horoscopes March 3-9
Horoscopes March 3-9
Image of a blue and red ram wearing 3D glasses as a film strip is displayed behind it.
‘Paddington in Peru’ brings nostalgia to franchise
An audience watches the first short film of the night, "Black Girls Play: The Story Of Hand Games" Feb. 24. The Short Films on Black Brilliance event was held by the Black/African American Cultural Center with help from the ACT Human Rights Film Festival.
B/AACC, ACT Human Rights Film Festival host Short Films on Black Brilliance
More in Entertainment
'The Monkey' successfully blends humor, horror using toy monkey
'The Monkey' successfully blends humor, horror using toy monkey
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
Beginner's guide: 5 indie films to start your obsession
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
'Captain America: Brave New World' is a brave attempt that falls short
More in Homepage
Executive Director of Trees, Water & People Sebastian Africano speaks about his profession in front of Colorado State University students in the Global Careers Panel discussion with CSU faculty and international business professionals Feb. 25. “There's a whole industry or sector that was trying to reduce fuel consumption (and) reduce exposure to smoke in cooking, and that became my niche," Africano said. "So I moved to Honduras in early 2025."
Global Careers Panel introduces students to international work opportunities
Thorn: Low sex drive is completely normal
Thorn: Low sex drive is completely normal
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: CSU quietly removed almost all references to gender pronouns from their websites; I won't be missing them
About the Contributor
Katie Fisher
Katie Fisher, Science Editor
Katie Fisher is ecstatic to be taking up the position of science editor for The Collegian, a role she couldn’t be more excited to step into. Having started as a reporter for the arts and entertainment, news and life and culture desks in spring 2024 after transferring to Colorado State University, Fisher quickly found a surprising love for on-campus research and science communications, which drew her to the desk. Currently in her sophomore year, Fisher is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, double majoring in journalism and political science with a concentration in global politics and policies. Interested in a variety of political affairs and the impact that effective communication can make, she is hoping to pursue a career in print journalism, strategic communication or science communication. Fisher is originally from Aurora, Colorado, and enjoys writing, reading, photography, cooking and hiking. She can often be found with her nose in a local history book, at her favorite coffee shop haunts and rushing around campus. As a transfer student, Fisher was immediately drawn into the rich community of The Collegian, which has led to some of her strongest connections and relations on campus. From researching asbestos abatement and pulling building permits to speaking with industry experts and analyzing research publications, she has enjoyed every second working for this amazing outlet. Fisher is excited for another great semester at The Collegian and the learning opportunities born from the fantastic journalism it produces.