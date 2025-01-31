Pick up these 5 romance books for Valentine’s Day

I have been reading romance novels for years, and I believe that there is nothing better than curling up with a cute book about two people falling in love. So with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, what better time to share my favorite romance novels?

‘At First Spite: A Harlot’s Bay Novel’ by Olivia Dade

Athena bought a house as a reckless wedding present for her fiance, who broke up with her after being convinced to by his older brother. With very little money and a strangely narrow house in a tiny town, she is forced to move into said house, lovingly titled the Spite House. When she gets there, her neighbor is her ex’s older brother, Matthew. “At First Spite” is a rom-com full of banter, warm and fuzzy feelings and a handful of sex scenes. It is also the first romance book I’ve ever read with a fat woman as the protagonist. I, as a fat woman, was very excited to find this book and author.

‘The Lady Travelers Guide to Happily Ever After’ by Victoria Alexander

Viola Branham is an independent woman. She travels the world, seeing all that she can, when she is summoned back to her home in England. A stipulation in the will of her uncle requires her to reconcile with the very man who crushed her heart: her husband. “The Lady Travelers Guide to Happily Ever After” is a romantic period piece that showcases an independent woman living her life. It has all you want from a period piece: fabulous dresses, gentlemen and the occasional sex scene. I highly recommend this novel for anyone who wants a witty period piece.

‘Delilah Green Doesn’t Care’ by Ashley Herring Blake

Delilah Green has been living it up as a photographer in New York, hopping from bed to bed. Though she promised she would never go back to her hometown, she must return to photograph her step-sister’s wedding. She trails along behind the wedding party, made up of her stuck-up stepsister, Astrid, and her equally stuck-up friends, including the incredibly pretty Claire Sutherland. “Delilah Green Doesn’t Care” follows two women as they learn to grow past their first impressions of each other while also exploring the experiences of a woman figuring out her sexuality. This is a fun, queer romance novel with all the fuzzy feelings.

‘A Discovery of Witches’ by Deborah Harkness

This book — and the rest of the trilogy — follows the intertwining story of Diana Bishop, a historian who would prefer to pretend she’s not a witch, and Matthew, a geneticist vampire. When Diana discovers a sought-after alchemical manuscript, they become unlikely allies to keep the book out of the wrong hands. “A Discovery of Witches” is a contemporary, low fantasy novel with a subplot of romance for all those who don’t want romance at the forefront.

‘The Bride Test’ by Helen Hoang

Esme Tran lives and works in the slums of Ho Chi Minh City to support her mother and young daughter. When the opportunity to travel to America arrives on a silver platter, she can’t ignore it. The opportunity is granted to her by the mother of Khai Depp, an autistic man convinced he is incapable of loving others. Esme’s attempts to seduce Khai only throw her head over heels for him. With her time in America coming to a close, Khai must grapple with the fact that he was wrong and confront his love for Esme.

I highly suggest these romance novels, which range from being purely focused on romance to those in which the romantic elements are secondary to the main plot. All of them are fantastic reads, ready to suit all of your needs for Valentine’s Day.

Reach Audrey Weishaar