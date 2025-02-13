The Lincoln Center revives music of legendary jazz artists

Pieces from Chick Corea, Duke Ellington, Richard Rodgers and George Gershwin were introduced to the stage and revived by the musicians of today at The Lincoln Center during a night to commemorate the music of some of the most iconic jazz musicians.

The show featured music from “Slaughter on Tenth Avenue,” a ballet written in 1936 by Richard Rodgers, telling the story of a man who falls in love with a stripper who is accidentally killed by a mob boss.

Following the ballet was “Concerto for Trombone” by Chick Corea, which included four parts: A Stroll, Waltse for Joe, Hysteria and Joe’s Tango. Each part tells its own story, ranging from the experience of walking through New York to the cultural tension brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, culminating in a dance between two strangers that ends in triumphant love.

After intermission, Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown and Beige” suite was performed. Written in 1943, Ellington’s music builds, as his experiences as an African American man and his encounters in America are melodically depicted. His music conveys the intention to reclaim jazz in his culture.

The show ended with “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin, a piece originally performed in 1928. It thoroughly depicts the experience an American would have while walking through the streets of Paris.

Composer and Musical Director Wes Kennedy detailed the stories that each piece was meant to capture before the show. During the show, he composed his orchestra to recreate the story through every string, brass and percussion instrument.

Joseph Alessi, a classical trombonist for the New York Philharmonic, was the featured trombonist in Corea’s concerto. This four-part piece was created in collaboration with John Dickson, a composer and pianist. Dickson knew Corea since he was 9 years old.

Corea, a renowned composer and jazz legend, was admired by his close colleagues. When Alessi heard Corea’s “Brasilia” for the first time in a jazz club in New York, he asked him to write “Concerto for Trombone,” to which Corea agreed.

“It was like getting to work with Moses; he had been a hero, almost of an immeasurable height for me since I was a kid,” Dickson said about his experience with Corea.

The piece was composed to highlight Alessi’s talent, beginning with a trombone solo that Alessi improvises each time he performs.

John McGuire, the director of the department of music at Colorado State University, often uses Corea’s music as examples in his jazz course lectures.

“Corea was such an iconic and inspirational figure in the world of jazz,” McGuire said.

McGuire also spoke of Alessi’s raw live talent.

“He’s one of, or perhaps the greatest trombone player that’s alive today,” McGuire said. “Without a doubt, one of the most amazing musicians you will ever hear live.”

Corea passed away Feb. 9, 2021, before he was able to hear his concerto composition performed live.

Alessi and Dickson, along with the rest of the orchestra, performed Corea’s piece to honor him and his legacy.

“He was a very gracious person, and he was very excited about the project,” Alessi said. “It’s too bad that he wasn’t able to join us tonight.”

After finishing “Concerto for Trombone,” Dickson and Alessi played a piece to commemorate Corea’s life.

The end of the show received a standing ovation, leaving the audience and musicians with a jazz night to be remembered.

