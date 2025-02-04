Mac Miller estate releases posthumous album titled ‘Balloonerism’

“Balloonerism,” a posthumous album by Mac Miller, shines a light on his passion for music while exploring themes of mental health.

Miller was an American rapper who died Sept. 7, 2018, due to an accidental drug overdose. Many fans remember his music fondly and admire the art he created.

Posthumous album releases have been done for a long time. In November 2023, the song “Now And Then” was released by the Beatles, which included vocals from members who died. Similarly, Juice WRLD’s team released the album, “Legends Never Die“ months after his death, and The Notorious B.I.G. released “Born Again“ around two years after he died.

There is discourse over the morality of these releases. Some believe it is a last attempt to squeeze money out of an artist, while others may view it as a beautiful way to honor them and keep their legacy alive.

Even though the ethical lines may blur, these releases give the world music it may have never otherwise heard.

In 2020, Miller’s estate released his first posthumous album, “Circles.” On Jan. 17, his second posthumous album, “Balloonerism,” was released and includes 14 tracks.

In a Vulture interview with Craig Jenkins, Miller spoke highly of his connection to music. He discussed how the most important part was that he knew what his music meant to him, regardless of how the public chose to interpret it.

“I’ve seen a lot of different takes on what the music is,” Miller said. “And that’s what I like. I like different responses. … There’s different takes on different things. I guess I’m just not as concerned with that as I am with having a relationship with music in general. I know what the song represents for me.”

His passion and dedication toward music are shown in the lyrics of songs in “Balloonerism.” His vocals help to convey the intimate and vulnerable emotions felt throughout the songs.

“At least I did Kimmel and Arsenio, my mom got it on video,” Miller sang in “Do You Have a Destination?” “That’s the shit I live for, all this other shit is trivial.”

By referencing his appearance with these two talk show hosts, it is clear Miller was proud of what he was doing. Listeners can hear how passionate he was.

In “Funny Papers,” there’s a lyric that repeats: “Do you love silence? Everything quiet but the music.”

In that same Vulture interview, Miller mentioned that listening to music is a coping mechanism for him when he is experiencing anxiety, saying it helped quiet his racing thoughts.

These lyrics connect the relationship he had with music and the way he chose to navigate life. Miller was known to be open about his struggles with mental health, and this tends to seep its way into his lyrics.

“You wonder when God will just listen and give you a break,” Miller said in “Tomorrow Will Never Know.” “And He says, ‘See, living and dying are one and the same.’ … Wishing that wishing could lift this conundrum/ The streets that you walk on are shallow/ But do you feel as big as your shadow?”

Miller mentioning mental health — a topic with so much stigma surrounding it — serves as a way for fans to feel more connected to him as an artist. He created a space to discuss things many may be dealing with by incorporating such raw lyrics and darker themes.

At the end of the day, only Miller will know the true meaning behind all of his songs.

“But it just seems exhausting to always be battling something,” Miller said in the Vulture interview. “To always be battling for what you think your image is supposed to be. You’re never going to be able to get anything across. It’s never going to be the real … No one’s going to ever really know me. That’s OK.”

Regardless of who the real Miller is, what he was going through and all the things people never knew, music lovers can continue to enjoy his music and make connections to it personally.

In 2019, Mac Miller’s album, “Swimming,” was nominated for best rap album at the Grammy Awards. With the release of his posthumous albums, his impact does not have to stop there.

