CSU Marching Band: Exploring history of CSU’s largest student organization

The Colorado State University Marching Band is comprised of around 250 members with students from every college working toward various degrees. This diverse group of musicians is a staple in CSU sports and events, and it’s the largest student organization at CSU.

The Marching Band performs at all home football games, the 9NEWS Parade of Lights, the Colorado Bandmasters Association regional and state festivals, Denver Broncos games and NCAA football bowl games in the United States.

Ad

In 1901, a group of students at CSU — then known as the Colorado Agricultural College — suggested the idea of forming an Aggie band on campus while playing in the Fort Collins city band. Representing the group, Charles Jones was sent to discuss the idea with faculty.

CAC faculty allowed the band to form under one condition: They had to be ready to perform in six weeks.

Sure enough, the group proved themselves ready, and the band has remained a staple of the community. The CSU Marching Band features brass, woodwinds, percussion, the color guard and the Golden Poms dance team.

CSU’s band continues to show determination and readiness, practicing 4:15-6:15 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Game days include an extra rehearsal to prepare for the pregame parade and halftime performance.

“It’s made me a more structured person,” said Andrew Ressetar, saxophone player in the CSU Marching Band. “It’s a very dedicated time commitment.”

Members of the Marching Band sacrifice their time to practice, which translates to school spirit through the language of music and unique visuals. They promote school spirit at games, keeping everyone engaged and ready to support the CSU football team.

“I think that the Marching Band helps to hype up both the players and the fans before the game,” said Marley Deulley, the baritone section leader. “Overall, we just keep a positive vibe going through the entire game whether we are winning or losing.”

While the band plays a large part in the Fort Collins and CSU communities, they also create their own. The extended hours spent together along with frequent collaboration foster close-knit bonds between members. The positive energy keeps members motivated during physically demanding practices and performances.

“Everyone is very nice,” Ressetar said. “I’ve made a lot of good friends because of the Marching Band. It can be very exhausting sometimes, but just having people there that I enjoy being around makes it a lot better.”

Ad

The CSU Marching Band is composed of a diverse group of people. Students from all different backgrounds, identities and fields of study are welcome to be a part of the student organization.

“I think a common misconception about the band is that most of us aren’t actually music majors,” Deulley said. “It’s very common that we have STEM majors, such as myself, and other colleges outside of liberal arts.”

The CSU Marching Band’s membership is open to all students. There is a required preseason camp in August every year along with drumline, color guard and Golden Poms auditions in late spring and early summer.

“Do it!” Deulley said when asked what she would tell someone who was considering joining the band. “You will make some of your best friends and be the face of spirit at CSU. Take the amazing opportunity to be such an integral part of the game day experience.”

It is important to recognize the hard work band members put into creating each performance. As the years go by, community members will have an opportunity to witness the band’s growth and dedication to Colorado State University.