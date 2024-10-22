The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU archives show fashion strutting through decades

Aubree Miller, News Editor
October 24, 2024
Photo from homecoming weekend in vol. 69 of Silver Spruce, 1974.
Photo from homecoming weekend in vol. 69 of Silver Spruce, 1974.

History is always repeating itself, and that is especially true in the fashion world. The rule of thumb for the fashion cycle is 20 years, but due to social media trends and the rise of fast fashion, that 20-year cycle is shortening more and more by the day. 

Nevertheless, the cycle has continued. A look into the Colorado State University archives reveals the variety of fashion and expression across campus from generations and decades past.

Ad

1960s

Colorado State University students during Welcome Week in Volume 60 of the Silver Spruce 1965. CSU’s outfits from the ’60s followed the everyday elegance popularized by Jackie Kennedy, along with shorter hairstyles. 

The cultural revolution of the Swinging ’60s was mostly led by youth, and music was a driving factor that immensely influenced fashion. A notable hallmark of the time was mini skirts and dresses, popularized by British fashion designer Mary Quant.

The overall fashion of the decade was much more casual, though maybe not compared to today’s standards.

There was an increase in brightly colored and patterned clothing along with an increased use of synthetic fabrics. The antithesis to this was the hippie movement and culture, which began in the late ’60s and extended into the early ’70s.

Modern and futuristic styles were also present, particularly in the high fashion realm.

Overall, a mixture of many different aesthetics and styles hallmarked the decade, yet many are distinctly recognizable as the 1960s. 

1970s

Colorado State University students at Homecoming weekend festivities in Volume 69 of the Silver Spruce 1974. Hair of the ’70s was typically worn more naturally compared to the updos and bobs of the past, as seen in the CSU archives. Straight hair was often long and sleek rather than styled.

The 1970s continued the cultural shift that happened in the previous decade, and the hippie style became more mainstream. Stevie Nicks, the lead singer of Fleetwood Mac, sported whimsical, flowy outfits and a shag haircut that became synonymous with the decade.

Another recognizable look is flared clothing, whether on pants or shirt sleeves. Men and women often donned bell-bottom jeans, and platform shoes typically went with them. Though bright patterns emerged in the ’60s, they held strong in the ’70s, with gendered clothing lines blurring throughout the decade. 

Women’s style also took influences from the 1930s and ’40s. Gunne Sax was perhaps one of the most well-known fashion companies, and their dresses now resell for hundreds or thousands of dollars. Its most recognizable style is prairie-style dresses, as skirts and dresses generally got longer after the mini revolution of the ’60s. Gunne Sax eventually moved into prom and formal dresses in the 1980s.

1980s

Courtesy of the Colorado State University Archives & Special Collections from the 1980s. A variety of bold patterns and colors and voluminous hair make up CSU’s archival photos of the decade.

Today, we have seen the fashion of the 1980s make short-lived comebacks with each release of a new season of “Stranger Things,” to the dismay of some and the joy of others.

Ad

Fashion from the 1980s appears to be polarizing in the modern era, with a variety of looks and recognizable elements. Bright colors and bold patterns were popular as were pastels. What most people now call “athleisure” became much more mainstream with the boom of leotards, sneakers and Lycra — or spandex.

The era was also known for power dressing, as more women were joining the workforce. Those looks often included blazers and suits, either with pants or pencil skirts and shoulder pads. Many looks of the ’80s favored a triangular silhouette, with large belts being a popular accessory to accentuate it.

Most fashion during the ’80s placed an emphasis on doing more, leading to brighter colors, sharper silhouettes and, of course, bigger hair.

Although fashion is always changing and reinventing itself, looking to the past helps anticipate what the future might bring for the fashion world. At CSU specifically, a trip through the archives provides a glimpse into what was cool to those who came before.

Reach Aubree Miller at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
An orange book, a pink book and a yellow book lying atop one another. Over the photo is a crinckled paper texture.
5 horror books to get you in the Halloween mood
a girl in bright colors sits in college class studio working. Drawing in her sketch book, surrounded by her colorful portrait paintings.
CSU professor creates environment where senior art students thrive
Horoscopes Oct. 21-27
Horoscopes Oct. 21-27
More in Homecoming
Man wearing a grey suit sitting at a desk, points at his computer.
Honoring excellence: CSU alumni among 2024 Best Teacher Award recipients
Halloween brings concerns about rainbow-colored fentanyl
Halloween brings concerns about rainbow-colored fentanyl
Eckburg: How to get the most out of your Homecoming weekend
Eckburg: How to get the most out of your Homecoming weekend
More in Homepage
A ram in a green sweater holds a pumpkin while yellow-orange leaves fall around it.
Seymour: Homecoming weekend proves fall is finally here
A priest speaks to a crowd at a podium.
Rev. Chad Ripperger explores exorcism, demons, angels in speech
Three football players in white and green hold their arms out and run along the end zone.
CSU football on prowl for 3rd straight victory in battle against Lobos
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.