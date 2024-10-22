The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Author R. F. Kuang enthralls fans at Fort Collins book signing

Riley Paling, Staff Reporter
October 31, 2024
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Author R. F. Kuang discusses her books and experience in the literary field at the Fort Collins Marriott Oct. 27. “I just had to create space for myself on the bookshelf,” Kuang said in relation to representation of women of color in the literary industry.

Renowned author R. F. Kuang captivated a crowd of avid readers during her book signing event held at the Fort Collins Marriott on Sunday.

Kuang is the author of critically acclaimed novels “The Poppy War,” “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence” and her latest release, “Yellowface.” Fans filled the ballroom, eager for the opportunity to hear from and meet the author as well as have their books signed by Kuang. 

Ad

The event kicked off at 2 p.m., with attendees trickling through the Marriott’s main hall, which was transformed into a vibrant celebration of literature. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as fans exchanged stories about their favorite characters and themes from Kuang’s works.

“I just think the way she writes is so interesting,” event attendee Sydney Richardson said. “I love all of her books, but I think ‘Babel’ really stood out to me — ‘Yellowface’ as well. I like now she looks at history and the way she talks about social issues. I just think her writing is really special.”

“I read compulsively. I read at the dinner table. I read in the bathroom. I always had a novel open under my desk when I should have been paying attention to how photosynthesis works. Then, in high school, instead of paying attention to my teachers, I was always doodling characters and scene descriptions in the margins of my handouts — and my math tests were littered with dramatic scenes.” -R.F. Kuang, novelist 

As the clock struck two, Kuang took to the podium, her warm smile and kind presence instantly resonating with the audience. She expressed her gratitude for the turnout and shared a heartfelt message about her life.

Kuang spoke of how she grew up as an immigrant from Guangzhou, China, and how those experiences have sculpted who she is today. Her journey to becoming an author was exceptionally motivating as she shared how she has always had a deeply embedded love for reading, creative writing and making scenes.

“I read compulsively,” Kuang said. “I read at the dinner table. I read in the bathroom. I always had a novel open under my desk when I should have been paying attention to how photosynthesis works. Then, in high school, instead of paying attention to my teachers, I was always doodling characters and scene descriptions in the margins of my handouts — and my math tests were littered with dramatic scenes.”

One of Kuang’s novels, “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence,” which explores themes of language, colonialism and identity through the lens of a fantastical university in 19th-century England, has garnered widespread acclaim. Many fans praised its intricate world-building and thought-provoking narrative.

“Back in the day, when I was first reading books, there were not a lot of Asian authors, especially not female Asian authors,” attendee David Roman said. 

The audience responded enthusiastically, often breaking into applause as Kuang shared anecdotes and insights. She encouraged aspiring writers in the crowd to explore their passions.

After the discussion, fans eagerly lined up to have their books signed. The personal touch of each signature created a memorable experience for many. Attendees took turns exchanging brief conversations with Kuang, who made an effort to connect with each reader. 

Ad

As the day drew to a close, the library staff reported a successful turnout. The event not only celebrated Kuang’s literary achievements but also encouraged a sense of community among readers.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Four people wearing red and black outfits dance on stage while a movie is projected behind them in a dark theater.
The Lyric hosts cult classic 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Performer in a red and black body suit posing.
Drag Bingo brings CSU students together with prizes, comedy
A graphic of a ram with the phases of the moon around its head to the left of the words, Horoscopes by The Collegian, on a blue background of little constellations.
Horoscopes: Oct. 28 to Nov. 3
More in Entertainment
Members of the Colorado State University Marching Band play trumpet during the CSU Fight Song Oct. 30th. The band performed at the opening of the football game against Boise State University in Canvas Stadium. (Connor McHugh | The Collegian)
CSU Marching Band: Exploring history of CSU's largest student organization
5 horror books to get you in the Halloween mood
5 horror books to get you in the Halloween mood
A video game poster with the name "Silent Hill 2" in all caps and white text in the center. There are run-down buildings on either side, a film of fog in the center and a man walking on the road. Above him in the sky is a woman's face looking to the right.
Silent Hill 2 Remake is masterstroke of survival horror, love letter to fans
More in Events
A person dressed as a scary almost-clown.
Rams in the Corn: Anderson Farms’ haunted experience draws thrills, chills
A person carves out clay to form a tree petal.
Petal Project Workshop builds trees one petal at a time
A gray podium with a piece of square glass displaying the CSU logo in white letters stands on a stage. A person with short black hair, glasses, a brown plaid button down shirt, brown pants and red sneakers sits in a chair on a stage holding a microphone to their mouth to the right of the podium. A woman with brown curly hair sits to the right of them wearing a blue denim jacket, a white shirt and a long orange skirt while also holding a microphone.
Borderlands panel discussion explores Latinx/é, queer identities
About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.