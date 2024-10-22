Author R. F. Kuang enthralls fans at Fort Collins book signing

Renowned author R. F. Kuang captivated a crowd of avid readers during her book signing event held at the Fort Collins Marriott on Sunday.

Kuang is the author of critically acclaimed novels “The Poppy War,” “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence” and her latest release, “Yellowface.” Fans filled the ballroom, eager for the opportunity to hear from and meet the author as well as have their books signed by Kuang.

Ad

The event kicked off at 2 p.m., with attendees trickling through the Marriott’s main hall, which was transformed into a vibrant celebration of literature. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as fans exchanged stories about their favorite characters and themes from Kuang’s works.

“I just think the way she writes is so interesting,” event attendee Sydney Richardson said. “I love all of her books, but I think ‘Babel’ really stood out to me — ‘Yellowface’ as well. I like now she looks at history and the way she talks about social issues. I just think her writing is really special.”

“I read compulsively. I read at the dinner table. I read in the bathroom. I always had a novel open under my desk when I should have been paying attention to how photosynthesis works. Then, in high school, instead of paying attention to my teachers, I was always doodling characters and scene descriptions in the margins of my handouts — and my math tests were littered with dramatic scenes.” -R.F. Kuang, novelist

As the clock struck two, Kuang took to the podium, her warm smile and kind presence instantly resonating with the audience. She expressed her gratitude for the turnout and shared a heartfelt message about her life.

Kuang spoke of how she grew up as an immigrant from Guangzhou, China, and how those experiences have sculpted who she is today. Her journey to becoming an author was exceptionally motivating as she shared how she has always had a deeply embedded love for reading, creative writing and making scenes.

“I read compulsively,” Kuang said. “I read at the dinner table. I read in the bathroom. I always had a novel open under my desk when I should have been paying attention to how photosynthesis works. Then, in high school, instead of paying attention to my teachers, I was always doodling characters and scene descriptions in the margins of my handouts — and my math tests were littered with dramatic scenes.”

One of Kuang’s novels, “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence,” which explores themes of language, colonialism and identity through the lens of a fantastical university in 19th-century England, has garnered widespread acclaim. Many fans praised its intricate world-building and thought-provoking narrative.

“Back in the day, when I was first reading books, there were not a lot of Asian authors, especially not female Asian authors,” attendee David Roman said.

The audience responded enthusiastically, often breaking into applause as Kuang shared anecdotes and insights. She encouraged aspiring writers in the crowd to explore their passions.

After the discussion, fans eagerly lined up to have their books signed. The personal touch of each signature created a memorable experience for many. Attendees took turns exchanging brief conversations with Kuang, who made an effort to connect with each reader.

Ad

As the day drew to a close, the library staff reported a successful turnout. The event not only celebrated Kuang’s literary achievements but also encouraged a sense of community among readers.

Reach Riley Paling at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.