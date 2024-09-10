Space Marine 2 is hoard-based shooter game fans have been waiting for

Due to overbalancing fans of Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 has been itching for a new hoard-based game. Saber Interactive’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a third-person hack-and-slash game centered on massive hordes of enemies, has scratched that itch.

Space Marine 2 is set in the Warhammer 40k universe, where you and up to two friends can fight for the Imperial Astartes, all with one goal: to serve the emperor. The three playable game modes are campaign, operations and eternal war.

Campaign follows the events of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. You play Lieutenant Titus, an ultramarine who was given a second chance after receiving a fatal blow serving on the deathwatch. Alongside you are Charon and Gadriel, two of your brothers in combat who are concerned about Titus’ background.

For the actual game play, you can definitely tell Saber had passion for the game. From the widespread combat and overall gritty nature in the landscape to the extensive detail, there was thought.

The mechanics are pretty functional with the player using both guns and swords to take down the enemy. The executions within the game are gnarly and make the character feel like a complete and total badass. The satisfaction of getting an enemy just low enough to obliterate them and stain yourself with their blood is a sight to behold.

When it comes to weapon variety, there isn’t much there. Although there are 12 primary weapons and three secondaries, it still feels like you’re shooting the same gun every time. Occasionally, one might find two heavy weapons that feel a little different because they’re overpowered by nature, but besides that, I felt very little satisfaction using the different guns.

The five melee weapons were the exceptions to this feeling. I’m not sure if the melee weapon combos were satisfying to see or if it was the executions mentioned earlier, but I found myself rushing into danger just to slice the enemy. There are three ultimate abilities in the campaign, which are nice for getting shields but not worth writing home about.

I was worried I would not know much about the overall Warhammer lore before getting into the game, but I still found myself invested. The ending was extremely well done and fulfilling.

After you beat the story, you can keep the bloodthirst going with the operations mode. Operations lets players embark on more story-based missions, although it includes the side objectives Titus commanded your squad to do in the campaign mode.

It feels really fulfilling to play out the other operations that helped Titus’ squad through the campaign. Instead of being stuck with three abilities, you get to select one of six classes, all with unique abilities. I didn’t get to play too much of operations, but if you liked campaign, it’s truly just more of that but a bit harder.

For eternal war — or the player vs. player mode — you can definitely tell this was the least prioritized mode for Saber. But unlike most games, it’s nice that it isn’t that polished. It felt a lot like the PVP in Gears of War games but without all the annoying players who just spam cover. Instead, eternal war is a more casual experience that will undoubtedly generate a cult following. There isn’t much else to say about the PVP; it does what it’s there to do, and it’s just fine doing it.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 was clearly a passion project and a step in the right direction for the gaming industry.

