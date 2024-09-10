Leclercq: From students to local musicians, Boulder music scene brings authenticity

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian, the CU Independent or their respective editorial boards.

The music scene in Colorado is full of diverse styles and artists. While Denver is home to famous artists like The Lumineers and Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, the college towns of Boulder and Fort Collins also boast talented musicians.

Boulder has many ties to the music world, including through the University of Colorado Boulder’s professors. One such example is hip-hop duo 3OH!3. Warren Motte, a professor in CU Boulder’s department of French and Italian, is the father of one of the members.

“Everyone knows 3OH!3,” said Paris Correa, a Colorado resident. “They were great in the early 2000s.”

Another artist hailing from Boulder is Thadeus Labuszewski, a CU Boulder graduate popularly known as Disco Lines.

Outside of Boulder’s dance music scene, other genres thrive within the city. The Velveteers, an alternative-indie band, are one such example.

“I’ve seen The Velveteers live,” Correa said. “Their music and stage presence are phenomenal. They definitely have a late ’70s, early ’80s rock vibe not only with their music but also with their appearance, clothes, hair, makeup and more.”

All artists have to start somewhere. One band, The Dirty Turkeys, is currently making a name for itself. Comprised of a group of CU Boulder students, the acid rock band was recently interviewed by Westword and mentioned their recent tour and gigs at notable venues, including The Viper Room located on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California.

Turning to Fort Collins, notable musicians include Pretty Lights, one of Colorado’s most popular dance music artists, and Stil Runnin, a local band.

“I currently live in Fort Collins and haven’t gone to many concerts up here, but I did see Stil Runnin a year ago,” CSU student Gianna Van Valkenburg said. “I absolutely loved their music, and you can tell they love it, too, and love to perform. I’ve also listened to Pretty Lights recently and really enjoyed his music. I added some of his popular songs to my playlist, like ‘Finally Moving,’ ‘Hot Like Sauce’ and his track with ODESZA, ‘One Day They’ll Know.’”

Known for their love of dance and high-energy music, some Boulder residents showed a preference for Disco Lines and Big Gigantic, another hip-hop duo from Boulder.

“The music is just so upbeat and vibrant,” CU senior Amelia Simmons said. “It gives me so much energy.”

Still, there’s no shortage of musical talent in both cities.

“Although I do know more Boulder artists like Big Gigantic, 3OH!3 and The Velveteers, I think both places have great musicians,” Van Valkenburg said. “You can’t go wrong with either, but Boulder definitely has more recognized artists and a wider range of genres.”

