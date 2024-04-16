Maggie Rogers’ new album explores narrative lyrics

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation
CSU sued over CORA obstruction in animal mistreatment investigation

Legal counsel with the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project at the University of Denver Sturm College...

Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
U+2 ended as Gov. Polis signs bill banning occupancy limits

Those who have opposed the Fort Collins occupancy limit commonly known as U+2 can finally rejoice in...

Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024

Businesses worldwide are quickly embracing advanced payment methods to stay ahead in the tight market competition. These methods not only...

How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024
Flower Power Botanicals in Fort Collins Celebrates ‘420’ all April with these amazing Deals & Promotions:
April 15, 2024
Pediatric NP Online Programs: Alleviating Gaps in Colorado's Healthcare System
April 10, 2024

Maggie Rogers’ new album explores narrative lyrics

Alex Hasenkamp, Arts & Entertainment Editor
April 18, 2024
Graphic+of+a+person+listening+to+music+on+their+headphones+with+music+notes+floating+in+the+air+around+them.
Collegian | Charles Cohen

Alternative indie artist Maggie Rogers, famously known for hit song “Alaska,” released her latest album “Don’t Forget Me” April 12.

Compared to her 2022 album “Surrender,” Rogers’ 2024 release has a calm and twangy feel, leaning more into her indie side than her well-loved rock sound.

Ad

Rogers wrote in her newsletter that the album was written over the course of five days, producing two songs per day in December 2022.

“With a slightly more upbeat sound, ‘Drunk’ expresses that first moment of breaking away and the daunting independence that often comes with isolation.”

Rogers continued to write that this is her first time including characters and stories in her work that aren’t directly from her personal life experiences.

“I started to picture a girl on a road trip through the American South and West — a sort of younger ‘Thelma & Louise’ character,” Rogers wrote.

The album starts off strong with “It Was Coming All Along,” which really illustrates the tone for the entire escapist feel of the album, setting the scene in a mundane living room with lyrics expressing sentiments of restlessness combined with nostalgia toward her home.

The chorus, “My world’s a honey shade of blue / I’m crying, wish I wasn’t hanging on, / But it was coming all along,” captures her mixture of emotions eloquently.

“Drunk” comes after “It Was Coming All Along,” following the chronological order of Rogers’ loose storyline. She has now left the home mentioned in the debut song and is “on the run.”

The title of the song is a reference to a feeling of freedom and anticipation rather than intoxication. With a slightly more upbeat sound, “Drunk” expresses that first moment of breaking away and the daunting independence that often comes with isolation.

“So Sick Of Dreaming” maintains Rogers’ themes of liberty and self-actualization. With lyrics such as, “Oh, there ain’t no diamond ring you could buy me to take me home.” She continues to sing of self-love and her lack of subservience.

The next song, “The Kill,” switches the melody a little bit, with lyrics concerning a past lover she can’t rid her mind of despite her desire to be emotionless and indifferent on the matter.

Ad

From here until the seventh song on the album, Rogers taps a bit more into the nostalgia that comes with leaving the past behind.

Rogers really lets her vocals shine throughout this entire record; they are clear and crisp and display the intensity of her emotions without any interruption. The faint acoustic guitar combined with a subtly played piano is the perfect fit for her lyrics and tone, increasing in intensity when need be but predominantly letting Rogers’ voice own the stage.

After “On & On & On,” the last three songs establish a more sorrowful mood.

Despite the slightly optimistic tune of “Never Going Home,” the lyrics depict the opposite. Rogers again mentions a past love interest from her hometown who she is still hung up on, but in spite of her pining affection, she is “never ever going home.”

“All The Same” is a simple and sweet yet melancholy tune that embodies slight regret and remorse for escaping, which flow seamlessly into the final song on the track, “Don’t Forget Me.”

The original apathetic and almost cold-blooded lines of the first few songs are tied up nicely with a sort of acceptance that she can’t leave her home peacefully without enduring that sting of nostalgia and heartache.

However, Rogers doesn’t completely give in to the remorse mentioned in “All The Same,” leaving the listener with the bittersweet sound of acquiescence.

Reach Alex Hasenkamp at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @alexhasenkamp.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Colorado State University drag show headliner Mirage kneels onstage during her first number April 14. Mirage was a contestant in Season 16 of the reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
CSU annual drag show raises LGBTQIA+ scholarship funds
Photo courtesy of Jennifer Clary Jacobs, Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
Spring Dance Concert exhibits artistic talent of CSU students
Horoscopes April 15-21
Horoscopes April 15-21
Riley Merino and Ian Ehrhart of Jesus Christ Taxi Driver at Fools Fest at Colorado State University April 4.
Gallery: KCSU's Fools Fest rocks Sutherland Garden
Chef Su Wong demonstrates how to prepare dough for pork cha siu bao during a Cantonese Dim Sum class at the Cooking Studio located in downtown Fort Collins, April 4.
Gallery: The culinary masterminds of Old Town’s The Cooking Studio
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
Learn to make simple Japanese curry
More in Homepage
Colorado State University player Nique Clifford passes the ball to another player in the men’s basketball game vs. Utah State Feb 17.
Breaking: Colorado State guard Nique Clifford declares for NBA Draft
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Is ketamine the Rocky Mountain miracle for mental health?
Dr. Jeremi Suri talks about his book “Civil War By Other Means” and how history will help us understand our current world at the annual Furniss Lecture held by the Colorado State University history club April 12.
Historian highlights effects of Civil War on modern American democracy
Attendees at the Riley Gaines talk, hosted by Colorado State Universitys student chapter of Turning Point USA and The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, hold up posters and signs for a photo April 3. Defend your daughters; defend your kids, Gaines said.
Askren: Riley Gaines' presence at CSU violates Principles of Community
Redshirt freshman Damian Henderson II (34) is tackled during a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Returning Rams build foundation for continuous success
Guard Marta Leimane runs the ball past an opponent at the Colorado State University womens basketball Senior Night game at Moby Arena March 5.
Askren: NIL creates unequal opportunities for CSU athletes
More in Music
Photo courtesy of Sugar Britches
RamFest is ready for country lovers of CSU
Colorado Blues Society Vice President Mark Schleiger and Treasurer Joe Menke stand in front of Maxline Brewing, one of their favorite places meet in Fort Collins April 2.
Colorado Blues Society keeps the blues alive
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Intro to blues: 5 artists to start with
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats and wait in anticipation for the Cuarteto Latinoamericano to perform Jan. 23.
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
About the Contributor
Alex Hasenkamp
Alex Hasenkamp, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Alex Hasenkamp is the returning arts and entertainment editor for The Collegian. Last year was Hasenkamp's first time working for The Collegian as the A&E editor, and she is happy to be back. Over the summer, Hasenkamp worked as a writing intern for The Borgen Projecta nonprofit organization working toward ending global poverty. She learned a lot, and she intends on finding another internship or writing position at a paper this upcoming summer as well. Currently a journalism and media communication major and a French minor, Hasenkamp is hoping to study abroad her senior year with the goal of learning and writing about different cultures. Growing up in Seattle, Hasenkamp loves anything music-related and enjoys the opportunity to write about local bands and concerts for the school paper. Besides reporting, Hasenkamp enjoys skiing and playing ultimate frisbee for the Colorado State University team Hell's Belles. She also has an affinity for the visual arts: Previously an art major at the University of Oregon, she enjoys covering local art shows and exhibits, as well as sketching up the occasional graphic for her articles.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *