Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Update: Engineering building closed due to battery fire

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. A...

Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

Colorado State University first-year Cameron Turner plays The Legend of Zelda theme song on the ocarina in The Lory Student Center Plaza Feb. 20.
Meet 'the ocarina guy' behind LSC Plaza's magical music

Enchanting music has been heard in The Lory Student Center Plaza since the beginning of the fall 2023...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

With the development of the online shopping market, SEO has become a crucial factor in driving targeted traffic and increasing sales. Effective...

The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024
Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Rocky Mountain National Park to bring back Artist-In-Residence Program

Sophie Webb, Staff Reporter
March 7, 2024
The Pool painting courtesy of artist John Hulsey
“The Pool” painting courtesy of artist John Hulsey

Rocky Mountain National Park was one of the first national parks to host an Artist-In-Residence Program. It was an annual tradition from 1984 to 2017 but has been on pause the last six years.

When applying, artists must provide a summary of their creative work: two pages talking about what exhibits, galleries, performances and publications they have done. They also must submit a statement of purpose sharing what they hope to gain from the Artist-In-Residence Program and how their work would contribute to the values of stewardship: education, recreation and preservation of the National Park Service.

Ad

“I like that it’s a real place. There’s an element of danger if you are foolish. … To me, (it) makes you more aware. … It heightens your senses.” -John Hulsey, painter

“Art has an incredibly important history in the National Park Service, and we’re thrilled to be one of over 50 national parks in the National Park Service to offer an Artist-In-Residence Program,” said Jamie Richards, NPS public affairs specialist.

Richards is involved with supporting the Artist-In-Residence Program, building its webpage and working with other staff members to help support it.

“I grew up here in Colorado, and I really love the opportunity to connect with so many different people from across the country in the field of public affairs,” Richards said.

Once admitted, artists earn their choice of a two- to three-week time period there, housed in the William Allen White cabin, which looks out over Moraine Park.

Although common mediums for the artists are photography and painting, all forms are accepted. Playwrights, songwriters, composers, poets, short story authors, dancers and sculptors can submit an application, and any medium can be accepted.

Unfortunately, in 2017, the residency was closed due to a need for renovations in the William Allen White cabin. Repairs were delayed along with shifting priorities within the park. Then COVID-19 hit, and the snowball spiraled, the residency lost in the mess.

“We’re coming out of COVID-19 — we’re ready to get the program back up and running, so I’ve been helping over the past year with other staff members on the Artist-In-Residence Program,” Richards said.

There is no age limit for the artists, and they sometimes get up to 200 applicants.

“We had a youth artist that was 8 years old,” Richards said.

Ad

The park works with the artists on their schedules since most are adults; they can begin in the middle of June, and the latest starts in October.

After their residency has finished, artists submit one final piece of work, which is donated to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

The program provides an opportunity for artists to connect and be surrounded by nature, having access to several destinations for inspiration. John Hulsey participated in the program in 2010, attempting to paint two pictures daily.

Hulsey has now made a name for himself, co-running a website, The Artist’s Road, to inspire people in their creative lives.

“I didn’t have to choose a career,” Hulsey said. “I always tried to paint; I was just drawn to that, and I had a lot of energy (and) a lot of curiosity.”

In 2010, Hulsey was living in Kansas and took interest in the program at RMNP since he had already completed the artist-in-residence programs at the Yosemite and Glacier national parks.

“I really enjoyed the experience of painting in the moonlight up on the trails with no one else around,” Hulsey said. “That was a phenomenal, almost religious experience to be out there like that. Very few people get to have this, so it’s a special moment.”

Once the park has closed and the tourists have cleared out, all that is left are the artists, nature and the calm moonlight.

“I like that it’s a real place,” Hulsey said. “There’s an element of danger if you are foolish. … To me, (it) makes you more aware. … It heightens your senses.”

Husley encountered bears in Yosemite and Glacier, but due to the high population of tourists in the Rockies, artists are less likely to experience as much wildlife.

“The sunrise coming up over the mountains and the sunset going down — … wow, spectacular: You’re in a cathedral outside, and it’s just like stained glass windows, light shining and bouncing everywhere,” Hulsey said. “I’ve never seen it dull before, even when it’s overcast.”

Although it has been 14 years since he last participated in the Artist-In-Residence Program, Hulsey said there is a good chance he will find himself in the program again.

“I might (submit for) Rocky Mountain again,” Hulsey said. “There (are) a lot of places in the Rocky Mountain(s) that are down low that are still spectacular, or you can drive your car to get out, walk out a few feet and paint.”

Applications have closed for this year, but if an artist finds themself interested in the opportunity, they can apply next year.

“This is a really inspirational program; it’s open to artists of all mediums, all genres,” Richards said. “We’re very excited to see what type of artists we’re able to highlight this year, and we’re really excited to bring this program back.”

Reach Sophie Webb at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Matthew Bush playing Mack, Nicolet Endean playing Suze, Bolt Saliu playing Keisha, Faith Buckley playing Jasmine and Nylah Walker playing Beverly perform in the production of Fairview put on by Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, directed by Dr. Ray Black Feb 28.
CSU's 'Fairview' brings comedy, reflection to stage
Horoscopes March 4-10
Horoscopes March 4-10
A stone sculpture at The Rock Garden Feb. 29. Located on North College Avenue at the south shore of Terry Lake, The Rock Garden is a landscaping supply store featuring several sculptures.
The Rock Garden shares natural beauty of Colorado
Graphic of a person listening to music on their headphones with music notes floating in the air around them.
Intro to blues: 5 artists to start with
Madame Web is unapologetically bad, forgettable
'Madame Web' is unapologetically bad, forgettable
Coast Contra puts on a show for Colorado State University students at their concert Thursday night in the Lory Student Center Theatre Feb. 22.
B/AACC fashion show celebrates Black joy


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *