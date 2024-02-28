Rocky Mountain National Park to bring back Artist-In-Residence Program

Rocky Mountain National Park was one of the first national parks to host an Artist-In-Residence Program. It was an annual tradition from 1984 to 2017 but has been on pause the last six years.

When applying, artists must provide a summary of their creative work: two pages talking about what exhibits, galleries, performances and publications they have done. They also must submit a statement of purpose sharing what they hope to gain from the Artist-In-Residence Program and how their work would contribute to the values of stewardship: education, recreation and preservation of the National Park Service.

“Art has an incredibly important history in the National Park Service, and we’re thrilled to be one of over 50 national parks in the National Park Service to offer an Artist-In-Residence Program,” said Jamie Richards, NPS public affairs specialist.

Richards is involved with supporting the Artist-In-Residence Program, building its webpage and working with other staff members to help support it.

“I grew up here in Colorado, and I really love the opportunity to connect with so many different people from across the country in the field of public affairs,” Richards said.

Once admitted, artists earn their choice of a two- to three-week time period there, housed in the William Allen White cabin, which looks out over Moraine Park.

Although common mediums for the artists are photography and painting, all forms are accepted. Playwrights, songwriters, composers, poets, short story authors, dancers and sculptors can submit an application, and any medium can be accepted.

Unfortunately, in 2017, the residency was closed due to a need for renovations in the William Allen White cabin. Repairs were delayed along with shifting priorities within the park. Then COVID-19 hit, and the snowball spiraled, the residency lost in the mess.

“We’re coming out of COVID-19 — we’re ready to get the program back up and running, so I’ve been helping over the past year with other staff members on the Artist-In-Residence Program,” Richards said.

There is no age limit for the artists, and they sometimes get up to 200 applicants.

“We had a youth artist that was 8 years old,” Richards said.

The park works with the artists on their schedules since most are adults; they can begin in the middle of June, and the latest starts in October.

After their residency has finished, artists submit one final piece of work, which is donated to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy.

The program provides an opportunity for artists to connect and be surrounded by nature, having access to several destinations for inspiration. John Hulsey participated in the program in 2010, attempting to paint two pictures daily.

Hulsey has now made a name for himself, co-running a website, The Artist’s Road, to inspire people in their creative lives.

“I didn’t have to choose a career,” Hulsey said. “I always tried to paint; I was just drawn to that, and I had a lot of energy (and) a lot of curiosity.”

In 2010, Hulsey was living in Kansas and took interest in the program at RMNP since he had already completed the artist-in-residence programs at the Yosemite and Glacier national parks.

“I really enjoyed the experience of painting in the moonlight up on the trails with no one else around,” Hulsey said. “That was a phenomenal, almost religious experience to be out there like that. Very few people get to have this, so it’s a special moment.”

Once the park has closed and the tourists have cleared out, all that is left are the artists, nature and the calm moonlight.

“I like that it’s a real place,” Hulsey said. “There’s an element of danger if you are foolish. … To me, (it) makes you more aware. … It heightens your senses.”

Husley encountered bears in Yosemite and Glacier, but due to the high population of tourists in the Rockies, artists are less likely to experience as much wildlife.

“The sunrise coming up over the mountains and the sunset going down — … wow, spectacular: You’re in a cathedral outside, and it’s just like stained glass windows, light shining and bouncing everywhere,” Hulsey said. “I’ve never seen it dull before, even when it’s overcast.”

Although it has been 14 years since he last participated in the Artist-In-Residence Program, Hulsey said there is a good chance he will find himself in the program again.

“I might (submit for) Rocky Mountain again,” Hulsey said. “There (are) a lot of places in the Rocky Mountain(s) that are down low that are still spectacular, or you can drive your car to get out, walk out a few feet and paint.”

Applications have closed for this year, but if an artist finds themself interested in the opportunity, they can apply next year.

“This is a really inspirational program; it’s open to artists of all mediums, all genres,” Richards said. “We’re very excited to see what type of artists we’re able to highlight this year, and we’re really excited to bring this program back.”

