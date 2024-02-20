‘Madame Web’ is unapologetically bad, forgettable

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Colorado State University athletic director Joe Parker speaks at a press conference about Steve Addazio being fired from his position as football coach Dec. 2.
Update: Joe Parker officially out as CSU athletic director, John Weber named to interim role

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. This...

Student trainer Maia Lee works with Right Horse Program mustang Shelby, introducing him to new experiences and objects Nov. 5, 2023. I fell in love with him, like, the first day I met him, Lee said. I was like, Thats the one.
CSU Right Horse Program rehabilitates, trains rescue horses

Since starting as a pilot program in 2016, Colorado State University’s Right Horse Program has paired...

Photo courtesy of Colorado State University
Benjamin Withers leaves CSU after 8 years as CLA dean

Colorado State University is saying farewell this month to Benjamin Withers, the dean of the College...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
The Importance of Supporting Engineering Education
February 20, 2024

In today's era of information technology, engineering plays the role of a vanguard, trying to optimize processes and develop new products, making...

Financial Aid and Scholarships Specific to Colorado Students
February 15, 2024
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023
Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023

‘Madame Web’ is unapologetically bad, forgettable

Christian Arndt, Life and Culture Director
February 27, 2024
Madame+Web+is+unapologetically+bad%2C+forgettable
Collegian | Dylan Tusinski

“Madame Web” has masterfully spun a tangled mess of superhero Hollywood garbage that is void of all cinematic feeling and emotion.

“Madame Web” was released Feb. 14 to much critical disdain from film reviewers and the audience, receiving an astounding 12% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a New York City paramedic who meets a ragtag group of teenagers: Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor). After discovering that the antagonist of the film, Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), is attempting to murder them, they do everything in their power to prevent it.

“The overall plot is about as hollow as it could be. Watching the film’s trailer serves the exact same purpose in understanding the plot as going and watching the film.” 

That sums up the movie, really. Who knew the base premise of the film would spoil the entire movie because that’s all there is to it?

The movie has a run time of 1 hour and 54 minutes and cost $80 million to make, all of which was used to create one of the most lifeless and unenjoyable superhero movies to date.

The overall plot is about as hollow as it could be. Watching the film’s trailer serves the exact same purpose in understanding the plot as going and watching the film.

The opening 15 minutes feel out of place from anything the movie portrays later on and only serve as a minor plot point toward the end.

Johnson’s performance has as much depth as a kiddie pool. Her lines have such a monotone delivery that you would think she was being held against her will to perform in the movie. There were plenty of instances in the movie when Johnson delivered a line so poorly it was almost laughable.

In addition, the writing is flat-out bad. There are no instances in the film when the writing shines through, and it leaves the audience either cringing at a scene that’s supposed to be a tender moment between characters or rolling their eyes over a predictable plot point anyone could see a mile away.

One of my biggest gripes about the movie is we are shown that Cassandra is empathic and sincerely enjoys her profession as a paramedic and helping people in need, but when it comes to saving the lives of three teenagers from the aforementioned antagonist, she could not be more reluctant to help, which makes zero sense.

Another aspect of Cassandra’s character that is frustrating is the consistent reiteration of her superpower: being able to see into the future. After the third or fourth time, it is so frustrating to watch, it’s almost unbearable.

Ad

There’s a scene in the movie wherein Cassandra looks into the future, sensing an imminent threat, and she then becomes confused and scared about these visions. The scene takes five minutes to show and serves as an enlightening moment for the character. The worst part is the movie played many scenes similar to this beforehand, which bores the audience because it’s so recycled.

The antagonist, Ezekiel, is a lifeless character. His motivations are muddled and obscured by a traditional bad-guy plot; his whole reasoning behind the events of the film is to get to the teenagers before they can get to him. That’s it. There is no further character development behind Ezekiel.

What does Ezekiel do for a living? Why is he so adamant about reaching the teenagers as quickly as possible when it’s not required? Why should the audience care about literally anything he does? A poorly written teenage fanfiction would have more character and depth than Sony’s Ezekiel.

The film has the classic premise of a superhero’s journey. However, there is nothing unique or present to diversify the plot. It’s just taking the formula, putting basic characters into it and sprinkling poor pacing to result in a headache.

This contributes to another frustrating aspect of this film: how utterly predictable it is. It wouldn’t take a genius to guess what is about to occur in the film minutes away.

The cinematography and editing are immensely horrendous as well in this film. The many unnecessary jump-cuts and quick transitions into spinning camera angles and quick zoom-ins leave the audience feeling overwhelmed and left with a strong sense of motion sickness.

There are no redeemable aspects to “Madame Web.” It’s not so bad that it’s good, like many people have said about Sony’s previous Spider-Man spinoff “Morbius,” which was released back in 2022. It’s just flat-out forgettable, bad and unenjoyable to watch.

Save the money and sanity by not watching “Madame Web.” It’s a tortuous experience. In fact, create a metaphorical restraining order for this film, and keep at least a mile between you and this steaming hot Hollywood cash grab garbage.

Reach Christian Arndt at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Coast Contra puts on a show for Colorado State University students at their concert Thursday night in the Lory Student Center Theatre Feb. 22.
B/AACC fashion show celebrates Black joy
Horoscopes Feb. 26 to March 3
Horoscopes Feb. 26 to March 3
Joseph Sagonige Yanasi Pekaras good friend speaks out about the missing and murdered Indigenous People Crisis that is and has been occurring for many years Feb 15.
Indigenous artist Joe Pekara shares his journey
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Learn to make kalaczki, atta sheera with 2 CSU students
Students learn how to catwalk, and vouge during The Category is: Ballroom event on Feb. 6, 2024
Category is... Ballroom! teaches culture through dance
Horoscopes Feb. 19-25
Horoscopes Feb. 19-25
More in Entertainment
Vegina Quartz has her second performance of the night at the Funktastic Drag.
Funktional thrift store hosts Liz Agna's Funktastic drag show
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
Safeword podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
'Safeword' podcast makes queer therapy accessible to all
Odie Leigh performs her hit song Crop Circles during her show at Aggie Theatre on Jan. 19, connecting her fans to both her, her music, and one another in magical folk performance.
Up close and personal: Odie Leigh entrances fans at Aggie
More in Homepage
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
Seriously: CSU student is convinced her roommate is a vampire
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, womens MW titles
CSU indoor track team claims both men’s, women's MW titles
Esther Basch, a Holocaust survivor, shares about her last day in school at the Evening with a Holocaust Survivor event.
Holocaust survivor highlights importance of fostering positivity
Colorado State Womens Tennis player Radka Buskova bounces the ball in preparation of serving Feb. 25.
CSU tennis finishes short in Rocky Mountain Showdown loss
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
3 University of Wyoming swimmers die in US Highway 287 car crash
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Budget reallocation, LSAB
About the Contributor
Christian Arndt, Life & Culture Director
Christian Arndt is this year's director for the life and culture desk at The Collegian. Arndt joined The Collegian in the winter of 2023, when he started as an arts and entertainment writer, primarily focusing on movie reviews, local art installations and music-curated lists. Arndt is the second life and culture director and is proud to step into this position. He is focusing on providing the best local coverage in the Fort Collins area with a focus on unique business profiles, important cultural events and fun local happenings. Arndt comes from Silverthorne, Colorado, and came to Colorado State University in the fall of 2021. He is a third-year and is majoring in journalism and media communication with a minor in English. He found his passion for writing during his English classes in high school, and eventually with the style he chose to pursue, he ended up finding a passion within journalism. Because he had no prior experience with journalism, he was adamant to join The Collegian and build up his experience and reputation there. Aside from writing for the paper, you can find him at the cinema, watching basketball, playing video games with friends, walking his adorable dog Penny Lane, snowboarding and listening to plenty of music. Arndt finds his role as a director thrilling and looks forward to providing the utmost care and consistency with the content that comes out for the life and culture desk.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *